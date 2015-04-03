Vuelta Ciclista a la Rioja past winners
Champions from 1957 to 2012
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2014
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2013
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|2012
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|2011
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2010
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2009
|David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2008
|Manuel Calvante (Spa)
|2007
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2006
|Ricardo Serrano (Spa) Kaiku
|2005
|Javier Pascual Rodriguez (Spa) Comunidad Valenciana
|2004
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Illes Balears-Banesto
|2003
|Felix Rafael Cardenas (Col) 05 Orbitel
|2002
|Carlos Torrent (Spa) Jazztel-Costa Almeria
|2001
|Cesar Solaun (Spa) iBanesto.com
|2000
|Miguel A. M. Perdiguero (Spa) Vitalicio Seguros
|1999
|Juan Carlos Dominguez (Spa) Vitalicio Seguros
|1998
|Abraham Olano (Spa) Banesto
|1997
|José-Mario Jimenez
|1996
|Roberto Sierra
|1995
|Miguel Indurain
|1994
|Jose M. Jimenez
|1993
|Laurent Jalabert
|1992
|Mikel Zarrabeitia
|1990
|Alfonso Gutierrez
|1989
|Enrique Aja
|1988
|Federico Etxave
|1987
|Raimund Dietzen
|1986
|Jose Luis Laguia
|1985
|Francisco J.Antequera
|1984
|Iñaki Gaston
|1983
|Eduardo Chozas
|1982
|Marino Lejarreta
|1981
|Isidro Juarez
|1980
|Jesus Suarez Cueva
|1979
|Eulalio Garcia
|1978
|Francisco Galdos
|1977
|R. Ladron Guevara
|1975
|Javier Elorriaga
|1974
|Jesus Manzaneque
|1973
|Jesus Manzaneque
|1972
|Jose S. Ponton
|1971
|Jesus Manzaneque
|1970
|Carlos Echevarria
|1969
|Luis Ocaña
|1968
|Ramon Mendiburu
|1967
|Gabino Egañoraza
|1966
|A. Gomez del Moral
|1965
|Mose M. Uribezubia
|1964
|Anton Barrutia
|1963
|Carlos Echevarria
|1962
|Carlos Echevarria
|1960
|Angel Rodriguez
|1958
|M. Martin Piñera
|1957
|Alberto Sanz
