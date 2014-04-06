Trending

Matthews wins Vuelta Rioja

Lasca, Barbero round out podium

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) was one of five first-time Grand Tour stage winners in the first 10 days.

Michael Matthews took Orica-GreenEdge’s first win on European soil for the 2014 season with a convincing bunch sprint victory at the Vuelta a La Rioja in Basque Country. Matthews bettered his second place position at this event last year ahead of Francesco Lasca (Caja Rural- Seguros RGA) in second and Carlos Barbero (Euskadi) in third.

“It’s obviously nice to win at any time, but the first win of the year is always hard to get,” said Matthews. “Once you get the first one they usually keep coming. The lead out was perfect today, probably the best lead-out I’ve experienced with any team. Hopefully the win today gives the team confidence that I can win and if we can keep these lead outs going there should be more wins to come.”

The team went into the 164.7 kilometre warm up race for this week’s six day Vuelta al Pais Vasco firmly focused on getting Matthews to the line for the win.

“Everything went to plan today,” Matthews said. “We came here and were expected to win. We had to work a little harder than we would have liked to bring back the break at the end and we had to sacrifice a few guys.

“Hopefully they can recover ahead of the first stage of Pais Vasco tomorrow,” added Matthews. “We’ve done recon on that stage and it’s going to be harder than we first expected. We’ll be giving it a good go tomorrow.”

With the team’s first win of the European season coming relatively late in comparison with previous years, the confidence garnered from Matthew’s win has come at an ideal time ahead of the Basque tour that brought so much success for the team in 2013.

“This win is really good for morale ahead of Pais Vasco,” said Stephens. “We’ve given our older guys a bit of a rest, which meant our younger guys had the chance to take a few opportunities, which they did quite successfully. Now our more experienced riders are back in the mix, and we’re going to try to win some bike race again. It’s taken a little while to get our first victory in Europe this year, but this is a great sign of things to come in the weeks ahead.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge3:54:34
2Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros
3Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
4Vicente Garcia (Spa) Louletano - D. Doura
5Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
6Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Louletano - D. Doura
7Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Lokosphinx
8Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
9Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
10Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskadi
11Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
12Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos-Bh
13Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx
14Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
15Alexander Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
16Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-Bh
17Sergey Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
18Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano - D. Doura
19Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - D. Doura
20Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi
21Haritz Orbe (Spa) Euskadi
22Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
23César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular
24Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
25Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos-Bh
26Manuel Sola (Spa) Keith Mobel - Partiz
27Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
28Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Team Ecuador
29Esteban Plaza (Spa) Keith Mobel - Partiz
30Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx
31Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular
32Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular
33Victor Martin (Spa) Burgos-Bh
34Jaime Roson (Spa) Team Ecuador
35Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Team Ecuador
36Leonidas Novoa (Ecu) Team Ecuador
37Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
38Arkimedes Arguelyes (Rus) Lokosphinx
39Antonio Cabello (Spa) Team Ecuador
40Virgilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular
41Carlos Quisphe (Ecu) Team Ecuador
42Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-Bh
43Andreas Keuser (Ger) Keith Mobel - Partiz
44Hernani Broco (Spa) Louletano - D. Doura
45Rui Sousa (Por) Radio Popular
46Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos-Bh
47Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi
48Celio Sousa (Por) Radio Popular
49Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
50Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
51Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
52Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Euskadi
53Raul Rubio (Spa) Louletano - D. Doura
54Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos-Bh0:00:26
55Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - D. Doura
56Marcos Jurado (Spa) Keith Mobel - Partiz0:00:28
57Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:00:35
58Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros0:00:37
59Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros0:01:01
60Raul Alarcon (Spa) Louletano - D. Doura0:01:16
61Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
62Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros
63Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:26
64Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
65Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi0:01:41
66Jaume Rovira (Spa) Team Ecuador0:02:01
67David Belda (Spa) Burgos-Bh0:02:29
68Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:02:52
69Isaac Carbonell (Spa) Team Ecuador0:03:13
70Juan C. Ramirez (Spa) Keith Mobel - Partiz0:06:29

 

