Matthews wins Vuelta Rioja
Lasca, Barbero round out podium
Michael Matthews took Orica-GreenEdge’s first win on European soil for the 2014 season with a convincing bunch sprint victory at the Vuelta a La Rioja in Basque Country. Matthews bettered his second place position at this event last year ahead of Francesco Lasca (Caja Rural- Seguros RGA) in second and Carlos Barbero (Euskadi) in third.
“It’s obviously nice to win at any time, but the first win of the year is always hard to get,” said Matthews. “Once you get the first one they usually keep coming. The lead out was perfect today, probably the best lead-out I’ve experienced with any team. Hopefully the win today gives the team confidence that I can win and if we can keep these lead outs going there should be more wins to come.”
The team went into the 164.7 kilometre warm up race for this week’s six day Vuelta al Pais Vasco firmly focused on getting Matthews to the line for the win.
“Everything went to plan today,” Matthews said. “We came here and were expected to win. We had to work a little harder than we would have liked to bring back the break at the end and we had to sacrifice a few guys.
“Hopefully they can recover ahead of the first stage of Pais Vasco tomorrow,” added Matthews. “We’ve done recon on that stage and it’s going to be harder than we first expected. We’ll be giving it a good go tomorrow.”
With the team’s first win of the European season coming relatively late in comparison with previous years, the confidence garnered from Matthew’s win has come at an ideal time ahead of the Basque tour that brought so much success for the team in 2013.
“This win is really good for morale ahead of Pais Vasco,” said Stephens. “We’ve given our older guys a bit of a rest, which meant our younger guys had the chance to take a few opportunities, which they did quite successfully. Now our more experienced riders are back in the mix, and we’re going to try to win some bike race again. It’s taken a little while to get our first victory in Europe this year, but this is a great sign of things to come in the weeks ahead.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|3:54:34
|2
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros
|3
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
|4
|Vicente Garcia (Spa) Louletano - D. Doura
|5
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|6
|Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Louletano - D. Doura
|7
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|8
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|9
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskadi
|11
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos-Bh
|13
|Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|14
|Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
|15
|Alexander Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|16
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos-Bh
|17
|Sergey Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|18
|Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano - D. Doura
|19
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - D. Doura
|20
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi
|21
|Haritz Orbe (Spa) Euskadi
|22
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
|23
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular
|24
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos-Bh
|26
|Manuel Sola (Spa) Keith Mobel - Partiz
|27
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|28
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|29
|Esteban Plaza (Spa) Keith Mobel - Partiz
|30
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|31
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular
|32
|Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular
|33
|Victor Martin (Spa) Burgos-Bh
|34
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Team Ecuador
|35
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|36
|Leonidas Novoa (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|37
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
|38
|Arkimedes Arguelyes (Rus) Lokosphinx
|39
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Team Ecuador
|40
|Virgilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular
|41
|Carlos Quisphe (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|42
|Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-Bh
|43
|Andreas Keuser (Ger) Keith Mobel - Partiz
|44
|Hernani Broco (Spa) Louletano - D. Doura
|45
|Rui Sousa (Por) Radio Popular
|46
|Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos-Bh
|47
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi
|48
|Celio Sousa (Por) Radio Popular
|49
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|50
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
|51
|Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
|52
|Victor Etxebarria (Spa) Euskadi
|53
|Raul Rubio (Spa) Louletano - D. Doura
|54
|Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos-Bh
|0:00:26
|55
|Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - D. Doura
|56
|Marcos Jurado (Spa) Keith Mobel - Partiz
|0:00:28
|57
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:35
|58
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros
|0:00:37
|59
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
|0:01:01
|60
|Raul Alarcon (Spa) Louletano - D. Doura
|0:01:16
|61
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
|62
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros
|63
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:26
|64
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|65
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi
|0:01:41
|66
|Jaume Rovira (Spa) Team Ecuador
|0:02:01
|67
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos-Bh
|0:02:29
|68
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:02:52
|69
|Isaac Carbonell (Spa) Team Ecuador
|0:03:13
|70
|Juan C. Ramirez (Spa) Keith Mobel - Partiz
|0:06:29
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy