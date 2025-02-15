Vuelta a la Región de Murcia: Fabio Christen secures first pro victory in aggressive early sprint

By
published

Aurélien Parent-Peintre second, Cristian Scaroni third on uphill drag to the line in Murcia

Jump to:
Image 1 of 9
MURCIA SPAIN FEBRUARY 15 Fabio Christen of Switzerland and Team Q365 Pro Cycling celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 45th Vuelta Ciclista a la Regin de Murcia Costa Calida 2025 a 1996km one day race from Jumilla to Murcia on February 15 2025 in Murcia Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Tour de Murcia 2025: Switzerland's Fabio Christen of Team Q365 Pro Cycling celebrates at finish line as race winner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Fabio Christen won the Vuelta a la Región de Murcia one-day race in Spain, beating WorldTour rivals to land his first professional victory.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

More race results
Mads Pedersen enjoys his first win of 2025 at the Tour de Provence

Tour de la Provence: Mads Pedersen attacks, wins and takes race lead

Elisa Balsamo celebrates her first victory of 2025

Setmana Valenciana: Elisa Balsamo survives climbs to win stage 3 sprint
Mads Pedersen enjoys his first win of 2025 at the Tour de Provence

Tour de la Provence: Mads Pedersen attacks, wins and takes race lead

See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews