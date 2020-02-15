Trending

Vuelta a Murcia: Luis León Sánchez wins stage 2

Xandro Meurisse takes overall victory

MURCIA SPAIN FEBRUARY 15 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil of Spain and Astana Pro Team Alto Espua 848m Forest Shadow during the 40th Vuelta a Murcia 2020 Stage 2 a 1796km stage from Santomera to Murcia LVM VueltaMurcia on February 15 2020 in Murcia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images
Luis León Sánchez (Astana) at the Vuelta a Murcia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
2Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
3Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
4Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
5Lennard Kamna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
2Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
3Lennard Kamna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

