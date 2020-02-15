Vuelta a Murcia: Luis León Sánchez wins stage 2
Xandro Meurisse takes overall victory
Stage 2: Santomera - Murcia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|4
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|5
|Lennard Kamna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|2
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|3
|Lennard Kamna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
Vuelta a Murcia: Luis León Sánchez wins stage 2Xandro Meurisse takes overall victory
