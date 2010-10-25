Image 1 of 39 Alexandre Vinokourov wins in Chihuahua (Image credit: Gilberto Gonzalez) Image 2 of 39 Many stars of the European peloton competed in the Vuelta Chihuahua Criterium. (Image credit: Fotografia Deportiva / www.basurero.net) Image 3 of 39 On the attack in Chihuahua. (Image credit: Fotografia Deportiva / www.basurero.net) Image 4 of 39 The peloton makes its way around the 4.4km circuit in Chihuahua. (Image credit: Fotografia Deportiva / www.basurero.net) Image 5 of 39 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) bides his time. (Image credit: Fotografia Deportiva / www.basurero.net) Image 6 of 39 Kazakh stalwart Alexandre Vinokourov wins in Chihuahua. (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/www.wrsimagenes.com.mx) Image 7 of 39 Ivan Basso lines up in Chihuahua. (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/www.wrsimagenes.com.mx) Image 8 of 39 The eventual podium before the start (l-r): Samuel Sanchez, Alexandre Vinokourov and Andy Schleck. (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/www.wrsimagenes.com.mx) Image 9 of 39 The first attack came from Ivan Gutierrez and local boy Bernardo Colex. (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/www.wrsimagenes.com.mx) Image 10 of 39 Saxo Bank star Frank Schleck rode in Chihuahua. (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/www.wrsimagenes.com.mx) Image 11 of 39 UCI America Tour leader Gregorio Ladino. (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/www.wrsimagenes.com.mx) Image 12 of 39 Giro winner Ivan Basso was in Chihuahua. (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/www.wrsimagenes.com.mx) Image 13 of 39 Francisco Mancebo leads the Liquigas-Doimo boys. (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/www.wrsimagenes.com.mx) Image 14 of 39 The podium with the Chihuahua Governor. (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/www.wrsimagenes.com.mx) Image 15 of 39 The stars line up with the best Mexican riders at the presentation. (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/www.wrsimagenes.com.mx) Image 16 of 39 So cute, you could almost eat it... (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/www.wrsimagenes.com.mx) Image 17 of 39 Winner Alexandre Vinokourov and the Chihuahua Governor with Vino's new dog. (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/www.wrsimagenes.com.mx) Image 18 of 39 2010 Giro d'Italia champion Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo) (Image credit: Fotografia Deportiva / www.basurero.net) Image 19 of 39 All smiles for Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) (Image credit: Fotografia Deportiva / www.basurero.net) Image 20 of 39 It was a beautiful day for racing and snapping photos in Chihuahua. (Image credit: Fotografia Deportiva / www.basurero.net) Image 21 of 39 Eyes on the back of the head? (Image credit: Fotografia Deportiva / www.basurero.net) Image 22 of 39 Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) on the attack. (Image credit: Fotografia Deportiva / www.basurero.net) Image 23 of 39 Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) powers the break. (Image credit: Fotografia Deportiva / www.basurero.net) Image 24 of 39 The peloton in action at the Vuelta Chihuahua Criterium. (Image credit: Fotografia Deportiva / www.basurero.net) Image 25 of 39 UCI America Tour leader Gregorio Ladino, left, awaits the start. (Image credit: Fotografia Deportiva / www.basurero.net) Image 26 of 39 Gruppo compatto at the Vuelta Chihuahua Criterium. (Image credit: Fotografia Deportiva / www.basurero.net) Image 27 of 39 Calm before the storm in Chihuahua. (Image credit: Fotografia Deportiva / www.basurero.net) Image 28 of 39 Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) keeps close tabs on his rivals. (Image credit: Fotografia Deportiva / www.basurero.net) Image 29 of 39 Zalf Desiree Fior riders relax before the start. (Image credit: Fotografia Deportiva / www.basurero.net) Image 30 of 39 Saxo Bank's Andy Schleck and Jakob Fuglsang. (Image credit: Fotografia Deportiva / www.basurero.net) Image 31 of 39 Liquigas-Doimo riders sign on. (Image credit: Fotografia Deportiva / www.basurero.net) Image 32 of 39 An early break at the Vuelta Chihuahua Criterium. (Image credit: Fotografia Deportiva / www.basurero.net) Image 33 of 39 Xacobeo Galicia riders await the start. (Image credit: Fotografia Deportiva / www.basurero.net) Image 34 of 39 Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse d'Epargne) made the early break. (Image credit: Fotografia Deportiva / www.basurero.net) Image 35 of 39 Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank) sets the pace. (Image credit: Fotografia Deportiva / www.basurero.net) Image 36 of 39 Saxo Bank's Andy Schleck before the start. (Image credit: Gilberto Gonzalez) Image 37 of 39 Juan Ruacho leads the peloton. (Image credit: Gilberto Gonzalez) Image 38 of 39 Francisco Mancebo leads Ivan Basso and Ivan Borunda. (Image credit: Gilberto Gonzalez) Image 39 of 39 Alexandre Vinokourov (l) and Andy Schleck before the start. (Image credit: Gilberto Gonzalez)

Astana's Alexandre Vinokourov made the most of his trip to Mexico and took out this year's Criterium Chihuahua ahead of a star-studded field that included Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel), who took second and third respectively.

Held on a street circuit of 4.4km, the 15-lap event was a chance for Mexican riders to make life difficult for their European counterparts and they tried their best to do so.

On lap three a quartet formed with Peter Sagan (Liquigas), Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse d'Epargne), Bernardo Colex (Puebla) and Andy Schleck, although it was a front group that included these four plus Vinokurov, Sanchez, Alexander Kolobnev (Katusha), Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank) and Mexican riders Cesar Vaquera and Enrique Mendez that made the race at the front.

This group had about a minute on the peloton until the last lap when Sanchez, Schleck and Vinokourov escaped, leaving their companions behind and fighting it out for line honours.

