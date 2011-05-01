Image 1 of 16 Victor Cabedo (Orbea Continental) wins the stage (Image credit: Rafa Carbonero) Image 2 of 16 Victor Cabedo (Orbea Continental) on the podium (Image credit: Rafa Carbonero) Image 3 of 16 Stefan Schumacher (Miche - Guerciotti) in Toscaf (Image credit: Rafa Carbonero) Image 4 of 16 The peloton (Image credit: Rafa Carbonero) Image 5 of 16 The peloton (Image credit: Rafa Carbonero) Image 6 of 16 The peloton passes under a viaduct (Image credit: Rafa Carbonero) Image 7 of 16 The peloton on the Chano climb (Image credit: Rafa Carbonero) Image 8 of 16 The leaders on the podium (Image credit: Rafa Carbonero) Image 9 of 16 The leaders on the Chano climb (Image credit: Rafa Carbonero) Image 10 of 16 Javier Moreno Bazan (Caja Rural) on the podium (Image credit: Rafa Carbonero) Image 11 of 16 Javier Moreno Bazan (Caja Rural) in Toscaf (Image credit: Rafa Carbonero) Image 12 of 16 The break (Image credit: Rafa Carbonero) Image 13 of 16 The break on the Chano climb (Image credit: Rafa Carbonero) Image 14 of 16 The ceremony at the start (Image credit: Rafa Carbonero) Image 15 of 16 Caja Rural is the top team (Image credit: Rafa Carbonero) Image 16 of 16 Racers during stage 4 (Image credit: Rafa Carbonero)

Victor Cabedo (Orbea), won the 4th stage of the 55th Tour of Asturias, held today between Toscaf Cafes and Oviedo. Overnight general classification leader Javier Moreno (Caja Rural) maintained his position at the head of the five-stage race.

The group of nine riders went on the attack early in the race – Movistar’s Iván Gutiérrez and Francisco Iriarte, Ruben Perez (Euskaltel), Antonio Piedra (Andalucia), David Belda (Burgos 2016), Victor Cabedo (Orbea), Antonio Amori (Barbot), Rafael Infantino (EPM), and Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare).

Moreno’s Caja Rural team controlled the peloton and the group of nine were never allowed to get a gap of over four minutes.

Cabedo, 21, was the strongest of the nine riders over the final kilometers. The Orbea rider finished in a time of 4:38:23 (39 km / hr) for his first professional victory of his career. Sutherland was second, 11 seconds back with Gutiérrez crossing third.

Moreno finished in 11th place, at 43 seconds along with defending champion Tino Zaballa (Miche-Guerciotti) and Sergio Sousa (Barbot-Efapel), his two immediate pursuers in the general classification. Hernani Brocco (LA-Antarctica), finished a further 5 seconds back and still occupies the fourth place overall but now with 52 seconds of a disadvantage to Moreno.

Tomorrow will see the fifth and final stage between Tartiere Auto and Alto del Narancoiere over 175.8 km.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental 4:38:23 2 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:11 3 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:38 4 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:41 5 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE 0:00:43 6 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian Federation 7 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel 8 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte 9 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda 10 Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 11 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 12 Vicente García De Mateos (Spa) Spain 13 Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian Federation 14 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 15 Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte 0:00:48 16 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental 17 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 18 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 20 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 21 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti 0:00:52 22 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:54 23 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 24 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 25 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 26 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 27 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Spain 28 Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Russian Federation 29 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti 31 Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte 32 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 33 Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 34 Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental 35 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 36 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 37 Sergey Belykh (Rus) Russian Federation 0:01:00 38 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 39 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Russian Federation 40 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 41 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda 42 Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE 43 Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 44 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda 45 Alberto Gallego (Spa) Spain 46 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 47 Kirill Sveshniskov (Rus) Russian Federation 48 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 49 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE 0:01:07 50 Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda 51 Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti 52 Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 53 Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE 54 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:09 55 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:01:10 56 Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental 57 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Spain 58 Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte 59 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 60 Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 61 Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte 62 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda 63 Maxim Kozyrev (Rus) Russian Federation 0:01:14 64 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 65 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 66 Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE 0:01:17 67 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - UNE 68 Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE 69 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:21 70 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 71 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:01:24 72 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Russian Federation 73 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 75 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 76 Célio Alves (Por) Onda 77 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti 0:01:27 78 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:32 79 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 80 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental 81 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 82 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural 83 Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental 84 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 0:01:41 85 César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel 86 Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 0:03:59 87 Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda 88 Rubén García Pérez (Spa) Spain 0:05:41 89 Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 0:06:50 90 Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 91 Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte 0:08:58 92 Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda 93 Miguel Angel Candil Delgado (Spa) LA - Antarte 94 Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte 95 Jon Gárate Badiola (Spa) Spain 96 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 97 Guillermo Lana Baquedano (Spa) Caja Rural 98 Francisco J Pacheco Torres (Spa) Spain 0:09:45 99 Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel 100 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 101 Daniel Plaza Aira (Spa) Spain 0:54:00 DNF Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Mountain 1 - Muro del Chano # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel 2 3 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental 1

Mountain 2 - La Carril # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE 3 pts 2 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 3 - La Espina # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel 6 pts 2 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE 3 3 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 2 4 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Sprint 1 - Cadavedo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 pts 2 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental 2 3 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 1

Sprint 2 - Cornellana # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 3 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental 25 pts 2 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 20 3 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 16 4 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 5 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE 12 6 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian Federation 10 7 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel 9 8 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte 8 9 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda 7 10 Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 6 11 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 5 12 Vicente García De Mateos (Spa) Spain 4 13 Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian Federation 3 14 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 2 15 Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte 1

Intervuelta # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental 3 pts 2 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 3 Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel 1

Best Asturian # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 17:04:08 2 Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 17:07:29 3 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 17:29:49 4 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 18:03:56

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caja Rural 51:12:16 2 EPM - UNE 0:03:26 3 Barbot - Efapel 0:05:48 4 Miche - Guerciotti 0:10:36 5 Movistar Team 0:14:08 6 Russian Federation 0:20:42 7 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:23:25 8 Onda 0:25:21 9 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:32:47 10 LA - Antarte 0:38:02 11 Orbea Continental 0:56:41 12 Andalucia Caja Granada 0:58:37 13 Spain 1:00:48 14 Geox-TMC 1:11:22 15 Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 1:29:51

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 17:02:23 2 Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 0:00:13 3 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:00:36 4 Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte 0:00:52 5 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:45 6 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 0:01:57 7 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:22 8 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:05 9 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti 0:04:16 10 Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE 0:04:24 11 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:44 12 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda 13 Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE 0:04:54 14 Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 0:05:06 15 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 0:05:23 16 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE 0:07:49 17 Kirill Sveshniskov (Rus) Russian Federation 0:07:50 18 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE 0:08:52 19 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda 0:09:09 20 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:09:13 21 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural 0:11:05 22 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 0:11:55 23 Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian Federation 0:11:56 24 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Russian Federation 0:12:30 25 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 0:12:56 26 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Spain 0:13:09 27 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:30 28 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:13:38 29 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:13:41 30 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:14:05 31 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:07 32 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:38 33 Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE 0:15:49 34 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Russian Federation 0:16:02 35 Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda 0:17:38 36 Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte 0:18:06 37 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:49 38 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian Federation 0:19:02 39 Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Russian Federation 0:21:11 40 Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:22:05 41 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda 0:22:08 42 César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:22:43 43 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:23:51 44 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:24:08 45 Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:24:09 46 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte 0:24:25 47 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:25:45 48 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:25:53 49 Vicente García De Mateos (Spa) Spain 0:26:03 50 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 0:27:01 51 Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte 0:27:20 52 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 0:27:26 53 Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte 54 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:28:40 55 Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 0:28:45 56 Sergey Belykh (Rus) Russian Federation 0:29:14 57 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:29:44 58 Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel 59 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:30:26 60 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Spain 0:30:47 61 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural 0:31:18 62 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:32:06 63 Alberto Gallego (Spa) Spain 0:34:03 64 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:34:54 65 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 0:35:06 66 Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte 0:37:00 67 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:37:10 68 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:41:17 69 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:41:29 70 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:42:10 71 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:42:30 72 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:43:56 73 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:44:04 74 Célio Alves (Por) Onda 0:44:24 75 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda 0:44:57 76 Daniel Plaza Aira (Spa) Spain 0:45:06 77 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:46:07 78 Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:46:27 79 Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:47:13 80 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental 81 Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 0:49:23 82 Maxim Kozyrev (Rus) Russian Federation 0:49:57 83 Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti 0:50:01 84 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti 0:50:54 85 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - UNE 0:53:51 86 Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE 0:54:19 87 Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda 0:54:51 88 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:56:56 89 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:58:52 90 Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte 0:59:23 91 Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti 1:00:12 92 Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental 1:00:44 93 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 1:01:33 94 Miguel Angel Candil Delgado (Spa) LA - Antarte 1:02:42 95 Rubén García Pérez (Spa) Spain 1:03:00 96 Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda 1:05:44 97 Jon Gárate Badiola (Spa) Spain 1:06:42 98 Francisco J Pacheco Torres (Spa) Spain 1:07:15 99 Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 1:08:22 100 Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 1:08:38 101 Guillermo Lana Baquedano (Spa) Caja Rural 1:10:52

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel 22 pts 2 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 15 3 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 4 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE 12 5 Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 12 6 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 12 7 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE 8 8 Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel 8 9 Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte 8 10 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 8 11 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 6 12 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 13 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural 4 14 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 4 15 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 16 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 3 17 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 18 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 2 19 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 20 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 1 21 Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE 1 22 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 23 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 24 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 1 25 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental 1 26 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 pts 2 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 3 3 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 4 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 3 5 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural 3 6 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Russian Federation 3 7 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 8 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 9 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 10 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental 2 11 Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel 2 12 Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte 2 13 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 1 14 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 1 15 Kirill Sveshniskov (Rus) Russian Federation 1 16 Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 1 17 Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti 50 pts 2 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 50 3 Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 49 4 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian Federation 44 5 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 37 6 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 36 7 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 29 8 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental 25 9 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 25 10 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 24 11 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 24 12 Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte 21 13 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel 21 14 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 20 15 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 19 16 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda 17 17 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte 17 18 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 16 19 Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 15 20 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE 14 21 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 14 22 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 23 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural 10 24 Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte 9 25 Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE 8 26 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 7 27 Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 7 28 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 6 29 Francisco J Pacheco Torres (Spa) Spain 6 30 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 31 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 5 32 Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE 4 33 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Russian Federation 4 34 Vicente García De Mateos (Spa) Spain 4 35 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 36 Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE 4 37 Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian Federation 3 38 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Spain 3 39 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 2 40 Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 2 41 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 1 42 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 1

Intervuelta classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental 3 pts 2 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 3 Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti 3 4 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 5 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 6 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 2 7 Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel 1 8 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1 9 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 1