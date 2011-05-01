Trending

Cabedo takes stage victory

Moreno continues as overall leader

Victor Cabedo (Orbea Continental) wins the stage

Victor Cabedo (Orbea Continental) wins the stage
(Image credit: Rafa Carbonero)
Victor Cabedo (Orbea Continental) on the podium

Victor Cabedo (Orbea Continental) on the podium
(Image credit: Rafa Carbonero)
Stefan Schumacher (Miche - Guerciotti) in Toscaf

Stefan Schumacher (Miche - Guerciotti) in Toscaf
(Image credit: Rafa Carbonero)
The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Rafa Carbonero)
The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Rafa Carbonero)
The peloton passes under a viaduct

The peloton passes under a viaduct
(Image credit: Rafa Carbonero)
The peloton on the Chano climb

The peloton on the Chano climb
(Image credit: Rafa Carbonero)
The leaders on the podium

The leaders on the podium
(Image credit: Rafa Carbonero)
The leaders on the Chano climb

The leaders on the Chano climb
(Image credit: Rafa Carbonero)
Javier Moreno Bazan (Caja Rural) on the podium

Javier Moreno Bazan (Caja Rural) on the podium
(Image credit: Rafa Carbonero)
Javier Moreno Bazan (Caja Rural) in Toscaf

Javier Moreno Bazan (Caja Rural) in Toscaf
(Image credit: Rafa Carbonero)
The break

The break
(Image credit: Rafa Carbonero)
The break on the Chano climb

The break on the Chano climb
(Image credit: Rafa Carbonero)
The ceremony at the start

The ceremony at the start
(Image credit: Rafa Carbonero)
Caja Rural is the top team

Caja Rural is the top team
(Image credit: Rafa Carbonero)
Racers during stage 4

Racers during stage 4
(Image credit: Rafa Carbonero)

Victor Cabedo (Orbea), won the 4th stage of the 55th Tour of Asturias, held today between Toscaf Cafes and Oviedo. Overnight general classification leader Javier Moreno (Caja Rural) maintained his position at the head of the five-stage race.

The group of nine riders went on the attack early in the race – Movistar’s Iván Gutiérrez and Francisco Iriarte, Ruben Perez (Euskaltel), Antonio Piedra (Andalucia), David Belda (Burgos 2016), Victor Cabedo (Orbea), Antonio Amori (Barbot), Rafael Infantino (EPM), and Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare).

Moreno’s Caja Rural team controlled the peloton and the group of nine were never allowed to get a gap of over four minutes.

Cabedo, 21, was the strongest of the nine riders over the final kilometers. The Orbea rider finished in a time of 4:38:23 (39 km / hr) for his first professional victory of his career. Sutherland was second, 11 seconds back with Gutiérrez crossing third.

Moreno finished in 11th place, at 43 seconds along with defending champion Tino Zaballa (Miche-Guerciotti) and Sergio Sousa (Barbot-Efapel), his two immediate pursuers in the general classification. Hernani Brocco (LA-Antarctica), finished a further 5 seconds back and still occupies the fourth place overall but now with 52 seconds of a disadvantage to Moreno.

Tomorrow will see the fifth and final stage between Tartiere Auto and Alto del Narancoiere over 175.8 km.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental4:38:23
2Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:11
3José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:38
4Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:41
5Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE0:00:43
6Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian Federation
7Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
8Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte
9Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda
10Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
11Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
12Vicente García De Mateos (Spa) Spain
13Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian Federation
14Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
15Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte0:00:48
16Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
17José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
18Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
19Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
20José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
21Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti0:00:52
22Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:54
23Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
24Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
25Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
26Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
27Marcos Garcia (Spa) Spain
28Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
29Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
30Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
31Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
32Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
33Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
34Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental
35David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
36Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
37Sergey Belykh (Rus) Russian Federation0:01:00
38Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
39Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Russian Federation
40Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
41Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda
42Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
43Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
44Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda
45Alberto Gallego (Spa) Spain
46David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
47Kirill Sveshniskov (Rus) Russian Federation
48Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
49Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE0:01:07
50Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda
51Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti
52Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
53Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE
54Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:09
55Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental0:01:10
56Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental
57Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Spain
58Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte
59Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
60Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
61Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte
62Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda
63Maxim Kozyrev (Rus) Russian Federation0:01:14
64Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
65Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
66Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE0:01:17
67Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - UNE
68Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE
69Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:21
70Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
71David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:01:24
72Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Russian Federation
73Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
74Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
75Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
76Célio Alves (Por) Onda
77Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti0:01:27
78Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:32
79Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
80Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
81Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
82Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural
83Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental
84Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:01:41
85César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
86Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:03:59
87Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda
88Rubén García Pérez (Spa) Spain0:05:41
89Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:06:50
90Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
91Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte0:08:58
92Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda
93Miguel Angel Candil Delgado (Spa) LA - Antarte
94Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte
95Jon Gárate Badiola (Spa) Spain
96Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
97Guillermo Lana Baquedano (Spa) Caja Rural
98Francisco J Pacheco Torres (Spa) Spain0:09:45
99Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel
100Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
101Daniel Plaza Aira (Spa) Spain0:54:00
DNFJavier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Mountain 1 - Muro del Chano
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3pts
2Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel2
3Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental1

Mountain 2 - La Carril
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE3pts
2Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team2
3José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 3 - La Espina
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel6pts
2Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE3
3Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team2
4Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Sprint 1 - Cadavedo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3pts
2Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental2
3David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León1

Sprint 2 - Cornellana
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team3pts
2Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
3Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental25pts
2Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling20
3José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team16
4Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi14
5Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE12
6Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian Federation10
7Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel9
8Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte8
9Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda7
10Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti6
11Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural5
12Vicente García De Mateos (Spa) Spain4
13Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian Federation3
14Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel2
15Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte1

Intervuelta
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental3pts
2Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
3Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel1

Best Asturian
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team17:04:08
2Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel17:07:29
3Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural17:29:49
4Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural18:03:56

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural51:12:16
2EPM - UNE0:03:26
3Barbot - Efapel0:05:48
4Miche - Guerciotti0:10:36
5Movistar Team0:14:08
6Russian Federation0:20:42
7UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:23:25
8Onda0:25:21
9Euskaltel-Euskadi0:32:47
10LA - Antarte0:38:02
11Orbea Continental0:56:41
12Andalucia Caja Granada0:58:37
13Spain1:00:48
14Geox-TMC1:11:22
15Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León1:29:51

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural17:02:23
2Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti0:00:13
3Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:00:36
4Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte0:00:52
5Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:45
6Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE0:01:57
7José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:22
8Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:05
9Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti0:04:16
10Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE0:04:24
11Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:44
12Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda
13Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE0:04:54
14Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel0:05:06
15Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel0:05:23
16Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE0:07:49
17Kirill Sveshniskov (Rus) Russian Federation0:07:50
18Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE0:08:52
19Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda0:09:09
20Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:09:13
21Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural0:11:05
22Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:11:55
23Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian Federation0:11:56
24Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Russian Federation0:12:30
25Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team0:12:56
26Marcos Garcia (Spa) Spain0:13:09
27Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:30
28Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:13:38
29Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:13:41
30Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental0:14:05
31Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:07
32Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:38
33Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE0:15:49
34Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Russian Federation0:16:02
35Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda0:17:38
36Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte0:18:06
37José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:49
38Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian Federation0:19:02
39Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Russian Federation0:21:11
40Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental0:22:05
41Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda0:22:08
42César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:22:43
43David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:23:51
44David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:24:08
45Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:24:09
46Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte0:24:25
47Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:25:45
48Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:25:53
49Vicente García De Mateos (Spa) Spain0:26:03
50David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:27:01
51Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte0:27:20
52Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural0:27:26
53Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
54Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC0:28:40
55Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:28:45
56Sergey Belykh (Rus) Russian Federation0:29:14
57Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team0:29:44
58Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel
59Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental0:30:26
60Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Spain0:30:47
61Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural0:31:18
62Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:32:06
63Alberto Gallego (Spa) Spain0:34:03
64Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:34:54
65Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural0:35:06
66Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte0:37:00
67José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:37:10
68Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:41:17
69Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:41:29
70Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:42:10
71Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:42:30
72Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:43:56
73Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:44:04
74Célio Alves (Por) Onda0:44:24
75Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda0:44:57
76Daniel Plaza Aira (Spa) Spain0:45:06
77Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental0:46:07
78Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:46:27
79Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental0:47:13
80Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental
81Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:49:23
82Maxim Kozyrev (Rus) Russian Federation0:49:57
83Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti0:50:01
84Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti0:50:54
85Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - UNE0:53:51
86Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE0:54:19
87Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda0:54:51
88Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:56:56
89Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:58:52
90Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte0:59:23
91Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti1:00:12
92Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental1:00:44
93Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural1:01:33
94Miguel Angel Candil Delgado (Spa) LA - Antarte1:02:42
95Rubén García Pérez (Spa) Spain1:03:00
96Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda1:05:44
97Jon Gárate Badiola (Spa) Spain1:06:42
98Francisco J Pacheco Torres (Spa) Spain1:07:15
99Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León1:08:22
100Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León1:08:38
101Guillermo Lana Baquedano (Spa) Caja Rural1:10:52

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel22pts
2Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural15
3Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling15
4Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE12
5Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti12
6Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel12
7Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE8
8Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel8
9Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte8
10Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team8
11Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE6
12Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
13Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural4
14Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team4
15Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
16Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti3
17Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team2
18David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC2
19José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
20José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural1
21Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE1
22Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
23Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
24José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team1
25Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental1
26Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6pts
2José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team3
3Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
4Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team3
5Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural3
6Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Russian Federation3
7José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3
8Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
9Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
10Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental2
11Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel2
12Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte2
13Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team1
14David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León1
15Kirill Sveshniskov (Rus) Russian Federation1
16Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti1
17Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti50pts
2Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural50
3Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti49
4Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian Federation44
5Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling37
6José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team36
7Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team29
8Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental25
9Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling25
10Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi24
11Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel24
12Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte21
13Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel21
14Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE20
15José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural19
16Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda17
17Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte17
18David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC16
19Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel15
20Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE14
21Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural14
22Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
23Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural10
24Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte9
25Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE8
26Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti7
27Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti7
28Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team6
29Francisco J Pacheco Torres (Spa) Spain6
30Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
31Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada5
32Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE4
33Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Russian Federation4
34Vicente García De Mateos (Spa) Spain4
35Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
36Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE4
37Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian Federation3
38Marcos Garcia (Spa) Spain3
39Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel2
40Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León2
41Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team1
42Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel1

Intervuelta classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental3pts
2José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3
3Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti3
4Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
5Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
6Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel2
7Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel1
8Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1
9José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural51:12:16
2EPM - UNE0:03:26
3Barbot - Efapel0:05:48
4Miche - Guerciotti0:10:36
5Movistar Team0:14:08
6Russian Federation0:20:42
7UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:23:25
8Onda0:25:21
9Euskaltel-Euskadi0:32:47
10LA - Antarte0:38:02
11Orbea Continental0:56:41
12Andalucia Caja Granada0:58:37
13Spain1:00:48
14Geox-TMC1:11:22
15Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León1:29:51

 

