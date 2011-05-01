Cabedo takes stage victory
Moreno continues as overall leader
Victor Cabedo (Orbea), won the 4th stage of the 55th Tour of Asturias, held today between Toscaf Cafes and Oviedo. Overnight general classification leader Javier Moreno (Caja Rural) maintained his position at the head of the five-stage race.
The group of nine riders went on the attack early in the race – Movistar’s Iván Gutiérrez and Francisco Iriarte, Ruben Perez (Euskaltel), Antonio Piedra (Andalucia), David Belda (Burgos 2016), Victor Cabedo (Orbea), Antonio Amori (Barbot), Rafael Infantino (EPM), and Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare).
Moreno’s Caja Rural team controlled the peloton and the group of nine were never allowed to get a gap of over four minutes.
Cabedo, 21, was the strongest of the nine riders over the final kilometers. The Orbea rider finished in a time of 4:38:23 (39 km / hr) for his first professional victory of his career. Sutherland was second, 11 seconds back with Gutiérrez crossing third.
Moreno finished in 11th place, at 43 seconds along with defending champion Tino Zaballa (Miche-Guerciotti) and Sergio Sousa (Barbot-Efapel), his two immediate pursuers in the general classification. Hernani Brocco (LA-Antarctica), finished a further 5 seconds back and still occupies the fourth place overall but now with 52 seconds of a disadvantage to Moreno.
Tomorrow will see the fifth and final stage between Tartiere Auto and Alto del Narancoiere over 175.8 km.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|4:38:23
|2
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|3
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:38
|4
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:41
|5
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:00:43
|6
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian Federation
|7
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|8
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte
|9
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda
|10
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|11
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|12
|Vicente García De Mateos (Spa) Spain
|13
|Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian Federation
|14
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|15
|Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:00:48
|16
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
|17
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|18
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|20
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|21
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:00:52
|22
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:54
|23
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|24
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|25
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|26
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|27
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Spain
|28
|Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
|29
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|31
|Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
|32
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|33
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|34
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental
|35
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|36
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|37
|Sergey Belykh (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:01:00
|38
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|39
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Russian Federation
|40
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|41
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda
|42
|Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
|43
|Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|44
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda
|45
|Alberto Gallego (Spa) Spain
|46
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|47
|Kirill Sveshniskov (Rus) Russian Federation
|48
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|49
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:01:07
|50
|Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda
|51
|Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti
|52
|Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|53
|Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|54
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:09
|55
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:01:10
|56
|Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental
|57
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Spain
|58
|Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte
|59
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|60
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|61
|Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte
|62
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda
|63
|Maxim Kozyrev (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:01:14
|64
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|65
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|66
|Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:01:17
|67
|Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - UNE
|68
|Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE
|69
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:21
|70
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|71
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:01:24
|72
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Russian Federation
|73
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|75
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
|76
|Célio Alves (Por) Onda
|77
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:01:27
|78
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:32
|79
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|80
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
|81
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|82
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural
|83
|Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental
|84
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:01:41
|85
|César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|86
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:03:59
|87
|Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda
|88
|Rubén García Pérez (Spa) Spain
|0:05:41
|89
|Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|0:06:50
|90
|Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|91
|Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:08:58
|92
|Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda
|93
|Miguel Angel Candil Delgado (Spa) LA - Antarte
|94
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte
|95
|Jon Gárate Badiola (Spa) Spain
|96
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|97
|Guillermo Lana Baquedano (Spa) Caja Rural
|98
|Francisco J Pacheco Torres (Spa) Spain
|0:09:45
|99
|Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|100
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|101
|Daniel Plaza Aira (Spa) Spain
|0:54:00
|DNF
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|2
|3
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
|3
|pts
|2
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|6
|pts
|2
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
|3
|3
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|pts
|2
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|2
|3
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|25
|pts
|2
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|20
|3
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|4
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|5
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
|12
|6
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian Federation
|10
|7
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|9
|8
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte
|8
|9
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda
|7
|10
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|6
|11
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|12
|Vicente García De Mateos (Spa) Spain
|4
|13
|Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian Federation
|3
|14
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|2
|15
|Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|3
|pts
|2
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|3
|Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|17:04:08
|2
|Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|17:07:29
|3
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
|17:29:49
|4
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
|18:03:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural
|51:12:16
|2
|EPM - UNE
|0:03:26
|3
|Barbot - Efapel
|0:05:48
|4
|Miche - Guerciotti
|0:10:36
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:14:08
|6
|Russian Federation
|0:20:42
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:23:25
|8
|Onda
|0:25:21
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:32:47
|10
|LA - Antarte
|0:38:02
|11
|Orbea Continental
|0:56:41
|12
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:58:37
|13
|Spain
|1:00:48
|14
|Geox-TMC
|1:11:22
|15
|Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|1:29:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|17:02:23
|2
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:00:13
|3
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:00:36
|4
|Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:00:52
|5
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:45
|6
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:01:57
|7
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:22
|8
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:05
|9
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:04:16
|10
|Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:04:24
|11
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:44
|12
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda
|13
|Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:04:54
|14
|Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|0:05:06
|15
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|0:05:23
|16
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:07:49
|17
|Kirill Sveshniskov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:07:50
|18
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:08:52
|19
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda
|0:09:09
|20
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:09:13
|21
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:11:05
|22
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:11:55
|23
|Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:11:56
|24
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:12:30
|25
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|0:12:56
|26
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Spain
|0:13:09
|27
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:30
|28
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:13:38
|29
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:13:41
|30
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:14:05
|31
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:07
|32
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:38
|33
|Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:15:49
|34
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:16:02
|35
|Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda
|0:17:38
|36
|Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:18:06
|37
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:49
|38
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:19:02
|39
|Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:21:11
|40
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:22:05
|41
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda
|0:22:08
|42
|César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:22:43
|43
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:23:51
|44
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:24:08
|45
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:24:09
|46
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:24:25
|47
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:25:45
|48
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:25:53
|49
|Vicente García De Mateos (Spa) Spain
|0:26:03
|50
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|0:27:01
|51
|Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:27:20
|52
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:27:26
|53
|Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
|54
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:28:40
|55
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|0:28:45
|56
|Sergey Belykh (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:29:14
|57
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:29:44
|58
|Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|59
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:30:26
|60
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Spain
|0:30:47
|61
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:31:18
|62
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:32:06
|63
|Alberto Gallego (Spa) Spain
|0:34:03
|64
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:34:54
|65
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:35:06
|66
|Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:37:00
|67
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:37:10
|68
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:41:17
|69
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:41:29
|70
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:42:10
|71
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:42:30
|72
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:43:56
|73
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:44:04
|74
|Célio Alves (Por) Onda
|0:44:24
|75
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda
|0:44:57
|76
|Daniel Plaza Aira (Spa) Spain
|0:45:06
|77
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:46:07
|78
|Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:46:27
|79
|Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:47:13
|80
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental
|81
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:49:23
|82
|Maxim Kozyrev (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:49:57
|83
|Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:50:01
|84
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:50:54
|85
|Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:53:51
|86
|Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:54:19
|87
|Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda
|0:54:51
|88
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:56:56
|89
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:58:52
|90
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:59:23
|91
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|1:00:12
|92
|Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental
|1:00:44
|93
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:01:33
|94
|Miguel Angel Candil Delgado (Spa) LA - Antarte
|1:02:42
|95
|Rubén García Pérez (Spa) Spain
|1:03:00
|96
|Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda
|1:05:44
|97
|Jon Gárate Badiola (Spa) Spain
|1:06:42
|98
|Francisco J Pacheco Torres (Spa) Spain
|1:07:15
|99
|Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|1:08:22
|100
|Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|1:08:38
|101
|Guillermo Lana Baquedano (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:10:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|22
|pts
|2
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|15
|3
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|4
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
|12
|5
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|12
|6
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|12
|7
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE
|8
|8
|Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|8
|9
|Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
|8
|10
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|11
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|6
|12
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|13
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural
|4
|14
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|15
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|16
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|3
|17
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|18
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|2
|19
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|20
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|21
|Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
|1
|22
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|23
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|24
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|25
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|1
|26
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|pts
|2
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|3
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|4
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|3
|5
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|6
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Russian Federation
|3
|7
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|8
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|9
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|10
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|2
|11
|Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|2
|12
|Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte
|2
|13
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|14
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|1
|15
|Kirill Sveshniskov (Rus) Russian Federation
|1
|16
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|1
|17
|Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
|50
|pts
|2
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|50
|3
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|49
|4
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian Federation
|44
|5
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|37
|6
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|7
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|8
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|25
|9
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|25
|10
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|24
|11
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|24
|12
|Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
|21
|13
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|21
|14
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|20
|15
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|19
|16
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda
|17
|17
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte
|17
|18
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|16
|19
|Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|15
|20
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
|14
|21
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
|14
|22
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|23
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|24
|Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte
|9
|25
|Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
|8
|26
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|7
|27
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|7
|28
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|6
|29
|Francisco J Pacheco Torres (Spa) Spain
|6
|30
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|31
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|5
|32
|Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|4
|33
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Russian Federation
|4
|34
|Vicente García De Mateos (Spa) Spain
|4
|35
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|36
|Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
|4
|37
|Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian Federation
|3
|38
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Spain
|3
|39
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|2
|40
|Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|2
|41
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|42
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|3
|pts
|2
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|3
|Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti
|3
|4
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|5
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|6
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|2
|7
|Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|1
|8
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|9
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural
|51:12:16
|2
|EPM - UNE
|0:03:26
|3
|Barbot - Efapel
|0:05:48
|4
|Miche - Guerciotti
|0:10:36
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:14:08
|6
|Russian Federation
|0:20:42
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:23:25
|8
|Onda
|0:25:21
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:32:47
|10
|LA - Antarte
|0:38:02
|11
|Orbea Continental
|0:56:41
|12
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:58:37
|13
|Spain
|1:00:48
|14
|Geox-TMC
|1:11:22
|15
|Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|1:29:51
