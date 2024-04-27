Vuelta Asturias: Morgado makes it two in a row for UAE Team Emirates

Antonio Morgado (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 2 of the Vuelta Asturias on a cold, rainy stage to Ribadesella.

The Portuguese neo-pro out-sprinted Movistar's Albert Torres for the stage win while teammate Isaac Del Toro, who won the opening stage, kept the race lead with third place in the sprint.

Five riders tried to foil the sprinters on the hilly 199km stage but could not withstand the relentless chase of UAE Team Emirates. A late attack by Samuel Fernandez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) also didn't work, leading to the bunch sprint.

"The race was long and the day cold and with a lot of rain," Morgado said. "The team trusted me and all my mates did a great performance in trying to give me the opportunity to win, so I tried to sprint exploiting a super good lead-out. I’m very happy."