Vuelta Asturias: Morgado makes it two in a row for UAE Team Emirates
Del Toro keeps race lead on rainy stage 2
Antonio Morgado (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 2 of the Vuelta Asturias on a cold, rainy stage to Ribadesella.
The Portuguese neo-pro out-sprinted Movistar's Albert Torres for the stage win while teammate Isaac Del Toro, who won the opening stage, kept the race lead with third place in the sprint.
Five riders tried to foil the sprinters on the hilly 199km stage but could not withstand the relentless chase of UAE Team Emirates. A late attack by Samuel Fernandez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) also didn't work, leading to the bunch sprint.
"The race was long and the day cold and with a lot of rain," Morgado said. "The team trusted me and all my mates did a great performance in trying to give me the opportunity to win, so I tried to sprint exploiting a super good lead-out. I’m very happy."
Results
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta Asturias: Morgado makes it two in a row for UAE Team EmiratesDel Toro keeps race lead on rainy stage 2
-
Carlos Rodríguez on the cusp of his first WorldTour GC victory in Tour de RomandieInoes rider not calling the race won yet – 'We don't know what can happen'
-
The first Grand Tour test and a rare team time trial – La Vuelta FemeninaCyclingnews highlights the talking points ahead of the eight-day stage race in Spain
-
Tour de Romandie: Richard Carapaz wins stage 4 as Juan Ayuso's lead crumblesCarlos Rodriguez moves into race lead