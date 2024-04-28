Vuelta Asturias: Isaac Del Toro secures first pro stage race victory

By Dani Ostanek
published

Mexican neo-pro seals dominant win as Finn Fisher-Black makes it three stages from three for UAE Team Emirates

Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates) won his first ever professional stage race at the Vuelta Asturias
Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates) won his first ever professional stage race at the Vuelta Asturias (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates) secured the first professional stage race victory of his career at the Vuelta Asturias, converting his stage 1 dominance into the overall win after an untroubled final stage in Oviedo.

The finale, which took in late climbs at El Violeo (3.1km at 9.3%) and El Cristo (1km at 8.9%), saw a greatly reduced peloton come to the line at the end of the 140km stage.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

 

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix

Latest on Cyclingnews