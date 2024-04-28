Vuelta Asturias: Isaac Del Toro secures first pro stage race victory

Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates) won his first ever professional stage race at the Vuelta Asturias

Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates) secured the first professional stage race victory of his career at the Vuelta Asturias, converting his stage 1 dominance into the overall win after an untroubled final stage in Oviedo.

The finale, which took in late climbs at El Violeo (3.1km at 9.3%) and El Cristo (1km at 8.9%), saw a greatly reduced peloton come to the line at the end of the 140km stage.

Finn Fisher-Black took the stage win plaudits to make it three wins from three for UAE Team Emirates. He led home a small group with Del Toro in second place and Jordan Jegat (TotalEnergies) rounding out the podium in third.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling