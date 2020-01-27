Vuelta a San Juan Stage 2 – Live Coverage

If you missed yesterday's stage 1, Rudy Barbier (Israel Start-Up Nation) won the stage and took the first leader's jersey of the race. The overall classification top 10 is below: 1 - Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation - 3:45:04 2 - Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec - 0:00:04 3 - Tomas Contte (Arg) Municipalidad de Pocito - 0:00:06 4 - Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 0:00:10 5 - Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6 - Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 - Roman Maikin (Rus) Russia 8 - Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 9 - Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 10 - Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits

Intermediate sprint #1 - Villa Santa Rosa Daniel Juarez (Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk) took the top points in the first intermediate sprint.

The race is currently playing out along a straight main two-lane highway through agricultural areas surrounding Pocito in the province of San Juan. The riders must be baking in the heat, which is upwards of 35 Celsius and there no shade to be seen anywhere across the tarmac.

103km to go The gap to the breakaway if falling. It's now down to 1:30. The peloton is led by riders from teams Puertas de Cuyo, Israel Start-Up Nation, and Deceuninck-QuickStep has added one rider to the chase.

The crash caused by a stray dog running into the breakaway earlier in this stage 2 is the second major crash of the race in as many days. Yesterday's stage 1 saw a spectator cause a crash at the 3.5km to go mark during the lead-out into the final sprint. That crash caused a massive pile-up and some favourites to go down including Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep). Officials awarded those involved in that crash the same time as the main field. Read more about that crash in the article here. Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) rides to the finish line after crashing with 3.5km to go in stage 1 at the Vuelta a San Juan. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The breakaway riders will be coming up to the first intermediate sprint in Villa Santa Rosa shortly.

120km to go The riders in the breakaway are holding 2:07 on the main field. Those riders/bib# are as follows: Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk - Daniel Juarez (Arg / #155) and Leandro Velardez (Spa / #154) Fundacion-Orbea - Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa / #85) Panama - Christofer Jurado (Pan / #242) Rally Cycling - Robin Carpenter (USA / #103) Peru - Royner Navarro (Per / #251), Hugo Ruiz (Per / #252) Argentina - Francisco Monte (Arg / #205)

Crash - replay Below is a replay of the crash caused by a stray dog that ran into the breakaway. The crash took down Robinson Ruiz from the Peru national team, and one other rider, who we have not identified yet. Ruiz is back up on his bike and racing in the main field. The Vuelta a San Juan madness continues... 🙈Stage 2 is on and it should end in another bunch sprint.LIVE here:https://t.co/OEgULVjyKrThe bad doggy is fine. #VueltaSJ2020 https://t.co/zqtFcvA9mqJanuary 27, 2020

It’s mid-summer in Argentina and upwards of 35 Celsius in Pocito today, although that temperature might drop slightly as the men are racing in the late-afternoon and into the early-evening. The expected finish time is 8:30pm (local time) to allow the community to come out and watch the race after work.

Stage 2 started in Pocito, where it will also finish. The peloton will be racing for 168.7km on a relatively flat course. There are two intermediate sprints at 65.8km in Villa Santa Rosa and at 128.3km in Villa Aberastain. At the second intermediate sprint, the peloton will complete two laps of the city-centre streets before contesting the sprint. In between those two sprints, there is a category 3 climb that peaks at the 102.3km mark. It will be a fast finish, and once the peloton makes the final lefthand turn off of main road, they will race a pan-flat and straight 3km to the finish line in Pocito.

134km to go The eight riders in the breakaway have extended their lead out to 2 minutes. Team Argentina and Puertas de Cuyo are doing the bulk of the chasing at the front of the main field.

Crash Unfortunately, a stray dog has run into the breakaway causing a crash. One rider went down but is back up on his bike. It looks like it was Robinson Ruiz from the Peru national team. He is now back in the main field. I'll have an update on that soon.

The breakaway has settle into a good rhythm with a gap of 1:50 minutes over a chasing field.

150km to go There is a breakaway of eight riders: Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk - Daniel Juarez (Arg) and Leandro Velardez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea - Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Rally Cycling - Robin Carpenter (USA) Peru - Royner Navarro (Per), Robinson Ruiz (Per), Hugo Ruiz (Per) Argentina - Francisco Monte (Arg)

Rudy Barbier (Israel Start-Up Nation) grabbed the first win of the seven-day race yesterday, taking the bunch sprint on stage 1 in San Juan. A crash caused by a spectator with 3.5km to go took down many of the favourites including Remco Evenepoel, however, officials granted the victims of the crash the same time as the front group. Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The WorldTour opener just finished yesterday at the Tour Down Under where Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) won the overall title. The Vuelta a San Juan has attracted a strong field that includes riders like Peter Sagan, Fernando Gaviria and Julian Alaphilippe.