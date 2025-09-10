'Jonas wasn't super, but neither was I' - stalemate on Vuelta a España summit finish as neither João Almeida nor leader Vingegaard attack

Current runner-up on Vuelta GC briefly dropped but remains in contention

ALTO DE EL MORREDERO, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 10: Joao Almeida of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates - XRG crosses the finish line during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 17 a 143.2km stage from O Barco de Valdeorras to Alto de El Morredero 1755m / #UCIWT / on September 10, 2025 in Alto de El Morredero, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), placed second on GC, follows race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) across the finish on stage 17 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The latest summit finish round of the fight for red in the Vuelta a España ended in a stalemate on Wednesday as neither João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) nor Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) proved able to make a decisive move on the Alto de el Morredero.

"Jonas wasn't looking super, but neither was I," was how Almeida, his face visibly fatigued from the effort of tackling the punishing slopes of the Morredero, summed up the performances of the top two performers in the Vuelta and on a day when he maintained his losses on Vingegaard to just a couple of seconds in an uphill sprint of five.

