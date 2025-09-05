'It's the kind of climb you live for' - 2023 Vuelta a España winner Sepp Kuss relishing return to Angliru

Visma-Lease a Bike racer feels ultra-steep Angliru favours climbing technique of teammate Jonas Vingegaard

ALFARO, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: Sepp Kuss of The United States and Team Visma | Lease a Bike crosses the finish line during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 9 a 195.5km stage from Alfaro to Estacion de Esqui de Valdezcaray 1541m / #UCIWT / on August 31, 2025 in Alfaro, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Dreaded by some, adored by others - the Angliru is such a hard climb it's virtually impossible for anybody in the current Vuelta a España peloton not to have an opinion about it, and for Sepp Kuss, riding the 26% slopes of the Asturian monster ascent, is a moment he always savours.

The Angliru was last visited by the Vuelta a España in 2023, the year Kuss won the race outright. And even if he didn't have his best day on the ascent two summers ago, nonetheless, his experiences that day most likely place the summit in his 'unfinished business' category - perhaps one he could resolve this afternoon.

But on both occasions, Kuss was on the winning team, in 2020 as support for Primož Roglič and again in 2023, for himself. Will 2025, with Jonas Vingegaard in the lead, be three out of three?

ALTU DE L&#039;ANGLIRU, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 13: Primoz Roglic of Slovenia, Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Sepp Kuss of The United States and Team Jumbo-Visma - Red Leader Jersey compete in the breakaway climbing to the Altu de L&#039;Angliru (1555m) during the 78th Tour of Spain 2023, Stage 17 a 124.4km stage from Ribadesella - Ribeseya to Altu de L&#039;Angliru 1555m / #UCIWT / on September 13, 2023 in Altu de L&#039;Angliru, Spain. (Photo by Luis Angel Gomez - Pool/Getty Images)

Kuss follows the wheels of teammates Roglič and Vingegaard on the Angliru during the 2023 La Vuelta (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez - Pool/Getty Images)

The rider who could perhaps make or break the Vuelta today on the Angliru is race leader and teammate Jonas Vingegaard, who, like Kuss, has raced the Asturian climb back in 2020 and in 2023. Compared to many other riders when the ascent's slopes reach 25% and higher, the Dane will be in a good place, Kuss says.

"He's really light and that is a big advantage on such a steep climb," Kuss tells Cyclingnews. "Up to now, we've had more of the power climbs, suited to the bigger guys, and he's already shown how good he can be there. But then on these really steep climbs, which are really power-to-weight, that's good for him too."

The rain will almost certainly not be putting in an appearance, but it can have a huge effect on the outcome of a climb as steep as the Angliru. In 2013, Vincenzo Nibali's team claimed that one of the reasons they could not close the gap on overall winner Chris Horner was the wetter weather, which made it impossible for Nibali to ascend in the riding style he would have liked.

"If a rider [is] standing a lot, then it's not ideal if it's wet, and a lot depends on a rider's characteristics as a climber," Kuss adds. "But the weather can always change really fast; it can be foggy, too."

Kuss says that his current form is an '8 or 9' out of 10, pointing out that most of the final climbs so far in the Vuelta have been "quite hard for me because they've started off super-fast and you have to pace yourself. But I always feel good after the Tour and I do this year too."

"But in any case, it's one of my favourite climbs, the kind that you live for - the mythical climbs, the big stages.

"I'm a bit scared, but a bit excited too, and I've always had good feelings there."

