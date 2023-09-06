Live coverage
Vuelta a España stage 11 live: Another summit finish, another GC battle
Kuss defends red jersey on 163.2km stage to 6.5km La Laguna Negra summit finish
- Vuelta a España - Everything you need to know
- How to watch the 2023 Vuelta a España: Live TV and streaming
- Vuelta a España 2023: Laguna Negra summit precedes Pyrenees battle - stage 11 preview
- Philippa York analysis: The anarchy of the GC competition in the Vuelta a España
Situation
- Sepp Kuss defends lead 26 seconds up on Marc Soler, 1:09 up on Remco Evenepoel
- Roglič, Almeida, Vingegaard, Ayuso, Mas within 1:41 of Evenepoel
- Largely flat stage concludes with 6.5km, 6.8% summit finish
Remco Evenepoel was the big GC winner of stage 10, gaining time on all his rivals. He put 20 seconds into Primož Roglič, 34 into João Almeida, 55 into Juan Ayuso, 1:02 into Jonas Vingegaard, 1:13 into Sepp Kuss, and 1:30 into Enric Mas.
Despite that, he said that he 'didn't have the best TT legs today'
Check out the stage 10 results and the current GC standings, powered by FirstCycling, below.
Yesterday, we saw Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) come out on top in the stage 10 Valladolid time trial as world time trial champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) proved himself the strongest of the GC contenders.
Vuelta a España: Ganna back on top in stage 10 TT, Evenepoel makes gains on GC rivals
We're just over an hour from the start of stage 11 currently.
Today's stage map.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 11 of the Vuelta a España.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España stage 11 live: Another summit finish, another GC battleKuss defends red jersey on 163.2km stage to 6.5km La Laguna Negra summit finish
-
Philippa York analysis: The anarchy of the GC competition in the Vuelta a EspañaWith multiple players, team politics and transfer dynamics at play, the red jersey is within grasp of many riders, but with no clear hierarchy
-
How to watch the 2023 Vuelta a España: Live TV and streamingFind out how to watch Evenepoel, Roglic, Vingegaard, Kuss, Mas, Almeida, Ayuso battle for the red jersey
-
Women's WorldTour – The definitive guide for 2023Everything you need to know about the professional racing series teams, points, races and the most recent standings
-
Cycling transfers - All the latest news and announcements for the 2024 seasonThe ultimate guide to the pro cycling transfer window, tracking every move across the men's and women's pelotons
-
Tour de l'Ardeche: Daria Pikulik wins opening stage, takes first leader's jerseyHuman Powered Health rider fastest in sprint against Michaela Drummond, Silvia Zanardi in Ruoms
-
Miguel Indurain: The Vuelta a España really starts nowFive-time Tour de France winner sees Kuss as contender for Vuelta victory
-
Sepp Kuss: I would love to win the Vuelta a EspañaAmerican race leader says Jumbo-Visma need to use strength 'to isolate Remco'
-
Van Vleuten vows to bow out with attacking style at Simac Ladies TourSuperstar finishes 12th in prologue in final race of her career