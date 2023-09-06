Vuelta a España stage 11 live: Another summit finish, another GC battle

Refresh

Remco Evenepoel was the big GC winner of stage 10, gaining time on all his rivals. He put 20 seconds into Primož Roglič, 34 into João Almeida, 55 into Juan Ayuso, 1:02 into Jonas Vingegaard, 1:13 into Sepp Kuss, and 1:30 into Enric Mas.

Despite that, he said that he 'didn't have the best TT legs today'