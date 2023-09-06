Live coverage

Vuelta a España stage 11 live: Another summit finish, another GC battle

By Daniel Ostanek
last updated

Kuss defends red jersey on 163.2km stage to 6.5km La Laguna Negra summit finish

The route profile of stage 11 of the Vuelta a España

The route profile of stage 11 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: ASO/Unipublic)

- Vuelta a España - Everything you need to know

- Vuelta a España 2023 route

- How to watch the 2023 Vuelta a España: Live TV and streaming

- Vuelta a España 2023: Laguna Negra summit precedes Pyrenees battle - stage 11 preview

- Philippa York analysis: The anarchy of the GC competition in the Vuelta a España

Situation

- Sepp Kuss defends lead 26 seconds up on Marc Soler, 1:09 up on Remco Evenepoel

- Roglič, Almeida, Vingegaard, Ayuso, Mas within 1:41 of Evenepoel

- Largely flat stage concludes with 6.5km, 6.8% summit finish

Refresh

Remco Evenepoel was the big GC winner of stage 10, gaining time on all his rivals. He put 20 seconds into Primož Roglič, 34 into João Almeida, 55 into Juan Ayuso, 1:02 into Jonas Vingegaard, 1:13 into Sepp Kuss, and 1:30 into Enric Mas.

Despite that, he said that he 'didn't have the best TT legs today'

Team Quick Steps Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel competes in the stage 10 of the 2023 La Vuelta cycling tour of Spain a 258 km individual time trial in Valladolid on September 5 2023 Photo by CESAR MANSO AFP Photo by CESAR MANSOAFP via Getty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Check out the stage 10 results and the current GC standings, powered by FirstCycling, below.

Yesterday, we saw Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) come out on top in the stage 10 Valladolid time trial as world time trial champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) proved himself the strongest of the GC contenders.

Vuelta a España: Ganna back on top in stage 10 TT, Evenepoel makes gains on GC rivals

Team Ineos Italian rider Filippo Ganna crosses the finish line to win the stage 10 of the 2023 La Vuelta cycling tour of Spain a 258 km individual time trial in Valladolid on September 5 2023 Photo by CESAR MANSO AFP Photo by CESAR MANSOAFP via Getty Images

(Image credit: CESAR MANSO/AFP/Getty Images)

We're just over an hour from the start of stage 11 currently.

Today's stage map.

Map of stage 11 for 2023 Vuelta a España

(Image credit: ASO/Unipublic)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 11 of the Vuelta a España.

Latest on Cyclingnews