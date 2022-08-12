Vuelta a España 2022 - Stage 6 preview

Image 1 of 2 Stage 6 profile (Image credit: La Vuelta ) Image 1 of 2 Stage 6 route map (Image credit: La Vuelta ) Image 1 of 2

Stage 6: Bilbao - Ascensión al Pico Jano. San Miguel de Aguayo

Date: Thursday, August 25, 2022

Distance: 181.2km

Stage timing: 12:20-17:30 CET

Stage type: Mountain

Stage 6 provides the first mountaintop finish of the Vuelta a España, atop Pico Jano. The race sets off from Bilbao and continues westward into Cantabria for an unprecedented visit to Pico Jano. In preparation for the Vuelta, the final 4km section above the Alsa reservoir was paved.

There are three uncategorised climbs for the peloton to warm up the legs in the opening 35 kilometres and then a valley ride of approximately 20km sets up the category 2 Puerto de Alisas.

A succession of two climbs, the uncategorised Puente Viesgo and the first-category Collada de Brenes, are likely to disrupt proceedings for the assault to Jano Peak. Prior the final climb, sprinters can charge for intermediate points at Santa Cruz de Iguña.

Headed in a southerly direction from Bárcena de Pie de Concha with 12.6km to go, the road rises with an average gradient of 7%, with two sections at 12%, for the first half or so to the reservoir. The road then levels out a little, but the respite is brief and then tilts up with gradients of 6 to 11% for the finish.