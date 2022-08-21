New kits on show at Vuelta a España as Movistar pay homage to Valverde

Astana Qazaqstan and Arkéa-Samsic also switch up their colours

UTRECHT NETHERLANDS AUGUST 20 Detailed view of Alejandro Valverde Belmonte of Spain and Movistar Team with the special jersey commemorating his career prior to the 77th Tour of Spain 2022 Stage 2 a 1751km stage from sHertogenbosch to Utrecht LaVuelta22 WorldTour on August 20 2022 in Utrecht Netherlands Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Movistar's special kit for the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kit changes for Grand Tours have become en vogue in recent years, and there are three special-edition jerseys on display in the peloton at this year's Vuelta a España

The most striking is that of Movistar, who go white for the first time in their long history in a design that is one big tribute to Alejandro Valverde

The 42-year-old Spaniard joined the team in 2005 and, more than 100 victories later, is riding his final Vuelta in his final season as a professional.

The new jersey pays homage to that career, with his biggest achievements written onto the front and back. The navy blue base has been swapped for white, and the intersecting sky blue lines now come with the names of those races he has won. 

Given top billing is the world road race title Valverde won in Innsbruck in 2018, after years of near misses and silver and bronze medals. It's so important it appears twice, on the left chase and at the top of the rear of the jersey - just underneath an imprint of Valverde's signature. 

"Nobody deserves this more than him," said the team, describing Valverde as the most versatile and one of the most charismatic riders our country has known."

The achievements listed on the jersey came either side of a two-year doping ban in 2010 and 2011.

What's listed on the jersey

  • 1 Vuelta a España
  • UCI Road World Champion 2018
  • 2 Clásica Ciclista San Sebastián
  • 4 Liège-Bastogne-Liège
  • 9 final podiums in a Grand Tour
  • 32 participations in a Grand Tour
  • 17 stages in Grand Tours
  • 5 La Flèche Wallonne 
  • 7 UCI Road World Championships podium
  • 11 podiums in Monument Classics
  • 36 Monument participations 
  • 4 times winner UCI individual ranking

Valverde Movistar

Valverde shows off his jersey (Image credit: Movistar Team)

Valverde Movistar

The rear of the jersey (Image credit: Movistar Team)

Valverde Movistar

The blueprint (Image credit: Movistar Team)

Astana

Vuelta Espana 2022 - 77th edition - Day 1 - Official fotos - 17/08/2022 - Vincenzo Nibali (ITA - Astana Qazaqstan Team) - photo Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Vincenzo Nibali shows off the new design (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

Astana Qazaqstan team have also gone white - or at least a slightly silvered version of it. 

The Kazakh team have made less noise than Movistar, with no real announcement for the new design and no explanation for it. 

The kit sees them ditch the light blue of old, while keeping the diamond pattern of their standard 2021 jersey. The jersey is white at the chest and shoulders before fading down through those diamonds, from bluey grey to a darker shade to meet the shorts. 

UTRECHT NETHERLANDS AUGUST 20 LR Vadim Pronskiy of Kazahkstan Vincenzo Nibali of Italy Miguel ngel Lpez Moreno of Colombia and Team Astana Qazaqstan during the team presentation prior to the 77th Tour of Spain 2022 Stage 2 a 1751km stage from sHertogenbosch to Utrecht LaVuelta22 WorldTour on August 20 2022 in Utrecht Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The new kit on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arkéa-Samsic

UTRECHT NETHERLANDS AUGUST 20 A general view of Anthony Delaplace of France Elie Gesbert of France Thibault Guernalec of France Simon Guglielmi of France Daniel Mclay of United Kingdom Lukasz Owsian of Poland Clement Russo of France and Team Arka Samsic prior to the 77th Tour of Spain 2022 Stage 2 a 1751km stage from sHertogenbosch to Utrecht LaVuelta22 WorldTour on August 20 2022 in Utrecht Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The kit on show at the team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Astana, Arkéa-Samsic's new colours have arrived with little fanfare and little explanation, although it would seem to have been necessitated by a colour clash with the race's red leader's jersey. 

While Movistar's and Astana's might clash with the new white jersey for best young rider, the Grand Tours protect the branding of their leader's jerseys and various teams have been forced into design changes, such as Jumbo-Visma at the Tour de France and EF Education-EasyPost at the Giro d'Italia.

This is Arkéa-Samsic's first appearance at the Vuelta, and their standard red jersey is a straight clash, so they've gone for a fluoro yellow option. 

The jersey was modelled by Nairo Quintana at the official pre-race photoshoot but just hours later he was out of the race as news broke of his positive tests for tramadol at the Tour de France. The French team could not replace him and only have seven riders wearing this jersey at the Vuelta. 

Vuelta Espana 2022 - 77th edition - Day 1 - Official fotos - 17/08/2022 - Nairo Quintana (COL - Team Arkea Samsic) - photo Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Nairo Quintana in the jersey before his withdrawal (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

