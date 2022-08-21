Michael Woods crashes out of Vuelta a España
By Patrick Fletcher published
Israel-Premier Tech's GC leader taken out early on stage 3
Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech) has abandoned the Vuelta a España after a crash on stage 3.
The Canadian had come into the race as his team's general classification leader with the target of a top-10 finish but that all came unstuck early on Sunday's stage.
Cameras did not capture the incident but Woods appeared to have tangled with teammate Itamar Einhorn after nearly 50km of racing on the flat and largely quiet stage.
He quickly got to his feet but was attended to by a race doctor, who proceeded to provide treatment to his temple, suggesting a possible head impact and potential concussion.
It appeared that Woods passed any initial concussion protocol as he got back on his bike and carried on, but he soon climbed off his bike and into a team car.
"Unfortunately, Mike Woods has been forced to abandon the race after crashing," read a statement from the team.
"He initially got back on the bike but is now in the ambulance on the way to hospital for further observation. We will provide an update on his condition as soon as possible."
Woods' abandon is a major blow to Israel-Premier Tech, who are in serious danger of relegation from the WorldTour. A strong GC finish at the Vuelta would have gone a long way to amassing the UCI ranking points needed to stay in cycling's top tier.
The team have Chris Froome in their ranks, although the two-time Vuelta winner's preparation was hampered by COVID-19, while the likes of sprinter Einhorn, Daryl Impey, Patrick Bevin, and Alessandro De Marchi will now have even more pressure to come up with stage results.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.