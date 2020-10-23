Live coverage
Vuelta a España stage 4 – Live coverage
All the action on a day for the sprinters in Aragon
Harry Tanfield (AG2R-La Mondiale), Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis), Jesus Ezquerra (Burgos-BH) and Willie Smit (Burgos-BH) have jumped away at the start. I can't imagine there'll be a whole lot of fighting for the break today, or much resistance to their move.
191km to go
The stage is underway! 167 riders have started the race.
Race leader Primož Roglič anticipates bad weather at thee stage start
"It feels rainy, it feels cold so it will be a full-gas race, I guess. Every day it's cold, some wind especially and some rain. For sure it has its role but we have to adapt, and it is how it is."
Daniel Martínez (EF Pro Cycling) and Simon Geschke (CCC Team) are the only riders who didn't take the start today.
There are no classified climbs along today's route – just a single intermediate sprint for any possible breakaway to fight over.
Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates), Magnus Cort (EF Pro Cycling), Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Matteo Moschetti (Trek-Segafredo) will be among the favourites for victory today.
It's not a deep sprint field, but there are some quality names here.
⏩ En marcha la etapa 4 Aaaaaaand they’re off! The 4 stage begins!#LaVuelta20 pic.twitter.com/SunrdjnxHLOctober 23, 2020
In Spain, meanwhile, the riders have started riding through the neutralised zone.
It has been a day of chaos over in Italy as the stage has been considerably shortened after rider protests.
After three days of hard stages which have seen the GC men thrive, today sees a more relaxed stage suited to the few sprinters at the race.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 4 of the Vuelta a España.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España stage 4 – Live coverageAll the action on a day for the sprinters in Aragon
-
Best women's cycling jerseysThe best women's cycling jerseys for warmth, aerodynamics, comfort and price
-
Giro d'Italia stage 19 shortened to 124.5km after rider protestRiders take buses to new start in Abbiategrasso after raising concerns over 258km length on Thursday evening
-
Giro d’Italia star Ben O’Connor signs for AG2R CitröenStage 17 winner joins from NTT Pro Cycling
-
Procycling subscription offersGive the gift of Procycling this holiday season, including offers for international readers
-
Giro d'Italia stage 19 – Live coverageAll the action from the last sprint stage
-
Jumbo-Visma Women: We can give Marianne Vos the whole shebangGet to know the newest team in women's cycling
-
Vuillermoz joins Total Direct Energie on two-year contractFrenchman to link up with current AG2R teammates Latour and Geniez at French ProTeam in 2021
-
Vuelta a España standings: The latest results from the 2020 raceRoglic retains red as Dan Martin wins stage 3 and moves to within five seconds of Slovenian's race lead
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.