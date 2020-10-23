Vuelta a España stage 4 – Live coverage

Refresh

Harry Tanfield (AG2R-La Mondiale), Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis), Jesus Ezquerra (Burgos-BH) and Willie Smit (Burgos-BH) have jumped away at the start. I can't imagine there'll be a whole lot of fighting for the break today, or much resistance to their move.

191km to go The stage is underway! 167 riders have started the race.

Race leader Primož Roglič anticipates bad weather at thee stage start "It feels rainy, it feels cold so it will be a full-gas race, I guess. Every day it's cold, some wind especially and some rain. For sure it has its role but we have to adapt, and it is how it is."

Daniel Martínez (EF Pro Cycling) and Simon Geschke (CCC Team) are the only riders who didn't take the start today.

There are no classified climbs along today's route – just a single intermediate sprint for any possible breakaway to fight over.

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates), Magnus Cort (EF Pro Cycling), Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Matteo Moschetti (Trek-Segafredo) will be among the favourites for victory today. It's not a deep sprint field, but there are some quality names here.

⏩ En marcha la etapa 4 Aaaaaaand they’re off! The 4 stage begins!#LaVuelta20 pic.twitter.com/SunrdjnxHLOctober 23, 2020

In Spain, meanwhile, the riders have started riding through the neutralised zone.

It has been a day of chaos over in Italy as the stage has been considerably shortened after rider protests. Read the full story here

After three days of hard stages which have seen the GC men thrive, today sees a more relaxed stage suited to the few sprinters at the race.