Giro d'Italia stage 19 shortened after rider protest

Stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia, the longest stage of the race set to run 258km from Morbegno to Asti, has been shortened after a rider protest at the stage start on Friday morning.

After riders began to question the logic of such a long stage on Thursday night, riders talked with race director Mauro Vegni and UCI commissaires before the start in Morbegno.

It is understood that the riders, led by Lotto Soudal and AG2R La Mondiale, were unhappy about the length of the stage so late in the race after a final week of long stages, early starts and long transfer before and after stages.

The peloton rolled out from Morbegno in Lombardy under a downpour 10 minutes later than scheduled, eventually stopping after 8km of the route to wait for team buses ahead of the transfer to the new start.

According to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Como will host the new start ahead of a 180km stage. Italian broadcaster RAI have reported a start in Vigevano, south-west of Milan, and a 112km stage.

The move comes after riders had complained about the length of transfers earlier in the race, with Groupama-FDJ's Jacopo Guarnieri taking to Twitter after stage 16 to San Daniele del Friuli to say: "So, in summary, 1 hour 30 by bus this morning, 6 hour 30 by bike and ends with another 2 hour 30 by bus. At least you have an idea why we don't make fire and flames from km 0."

Thanks to the jury and the #Giro organiser for listening to #CPA request. The #health is the priority, especially in this #COVID period. Reducing today's stage will not diminish the show, but will allow the immune defenses of the #riders not to be put at greater risk.📸Monguzzi pic.twitter.com/1ZKmVq8CdROctober 23, 2020