Giro d'Italia stage 19 – Live coverage
According to Italian television, the riders will climb onto the buses now and drive towards Milan, with the final 150km raced as scheduled.
🐰✌🏻 Our #Giro🇮🇹 white jersey wearer @JaiHindley photo bombing race leader @W1lcokelderman at the bus this morning.😂 #KeepChallenging #CreatingMemories pic.twitter.com/liPNrjE60gOctober 23, 2020
The riders are lined up with new pink jersey Wilco Kelderman on the front.
For now nobody seems to know how far they will ride before climbing into the team bus and how much of the 258km stage will be raced.
Big meeting before the start of today’s stage @giroditalia @HansenAdam meeting with #UCI commissaries and race director Mauro Vegni of #RCS more info soon @Eurosport @GcnRacing pic.twitter.com/ftdlAInqUgOctober 23, 2020
After talks Italian RAI television is reporting that the stage will start, then riders will travel by their team buses down the course and then complete a shorter section of the stage.
The riders are heading to the start line after talking to race director Mauro Vegni.
It's raining in Morbegno and it seems the riders aren't happy with the length of the stage and close to seven hours in the rain after a third week of stages close to 200km.
Buongiorno and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 19 from Morbegno to Asti.
