2020 Vuelta a España stage 4 highlights - Video

Irishman Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) returned to his winning ways in the Vuelta a España on stage 4, with the Tour de France green jersey winner taking the bunch sprint ahead of UAE Team Emirates' Jasper Philipsen in Ejea de los Caballeros.

In one of the few flat stages of the final Grand Tour of the coronavirus-hit 2020 road season, the sprinters were keen to fight for the stage victory and controlled the day's four-man breakaway, reeling the last escapee - Willie Smit (Burgos BH) with 15km to go.

After a series of roundabouts, Deceuninck-Quickstep had firm control but Bennett eased up in the final corner over concerns with traction on the dusty surface. Philipsen took advantage of the slow-down to rocket out of the turn, opening up two bike lengths. However, Bennett came back and mowed down the Belgian to win by a clean set of wheels.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) finished safely in the peloton to keep the overall race lead over Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).

