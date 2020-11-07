Vuelta a España stage 17 – Live coverage

Refresh

And through the neutralized zone we go. We'll be officially racing on stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana in just a moment. Roglic is near the front in red as he looks to defend the race that he won in 2019.

For an excellent preview into today's stage, you can read Alasdair Fotheringham's article, right here. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

We're about 10 minutes away from the start of today's stage.

We actually finish at Alto de La Covatilla, where Dan Martin won a stage in 2011 but this is a really difficult and testing day before we even reach that final climb. We've got to race 178.2km and the first cat Alto Portillo de las Batuecas comes inside the first 50km of racing. We then have the third cat Alto de San Miguel de Valero, another third cat Alto de Cristóbal, a final third cat at Alto de Peñacaballera, then the second cat Alto de la Garganta, before the major climb to the finish.



The ascent of the Alto de La Covatilla is a brute, 11.4km in length with an average of 7.1 per cent and pitches of around 12 per cent at some points. That's where this year's Vuelta a Espana will be won.



We call it THE MOMENT: It’s already been the most remarkable 16 days of racing for @DanMartin86 and his ISN team in the #LaVuelta20 . But now, number 181 and his teammates are given a last chance to shake things up even further. https://t.co/3VINcPMP4z Next: pic.twitter.com/LbFPjDkIwCNovember 7, 2020

Here's how things stand coming into stage 17 and as you can see less than a minute separates the top-three on GC. Roglic claimed a few more seconds yesterday in the reduced bunch sprint but it's still too close to call. We all thought Roglic was the favourite to win the Tour de France with two days to go so this race isn't over until tomorrow's final stage. General Classification

1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 64:20:31

2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 00:00:45

3 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 00:00:53

4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:01:48

5 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:03:29

6 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:06:21

7 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:07:20

8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 00:08:45

9 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 00:08:54

10 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 00:09:29