‘Guess who’s back?’ - Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig returns to racing three months after fracturing sacrum

Dane rejoins FDJ-Suez at Basque one-day race before taking on Vuelta a Burgos

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig started her 2024 season at the Tour Down Under
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig started her 2024 season at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Suez) returns to racing at Durango-Durango on Tuesday after three months out of competition with a fractured sacrum.

The Danish star sustained her injury when she crashed out of  Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on February 24, ruling her out of the remainder of the cobbled and Ardennes Classics and the first Grand Tour of the year, La Vuelta Femenina.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.