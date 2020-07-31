Vuelta a Burgos stage 4 - Live coverage

Refresh

Don't forget, if you want to stream this race, we've put together this handy little guide.

Oh and last night the UCI confirmed to CN that they had thrown out Rohan Dennis' case. He wanted financial compensation after walking out on his team mid-Tour de France, never racing for them again, and then not riding his sponsored bike during the World Championships. Here's that story. Dennis can still take his case to CAS.

Tomorrow is August 1, which means that unless you're Froome, and the biggest rider in the sport, you can announce your transfer to another team. Not sure we'll see a huge amount of activity on a Saturday, especially with so much racing happening, but here's an overview of the transfer situation in the men's WorldTour peloton. We also look at how some bike brands are changing teams, so you can find out who will be riding Bianchi and what Sunweb are going to be on in 2020.



Obviously, looking forward to Ineos announcing every single rider that they're not renewing for 2021.

Here is today's stage profile. As you can see it's almost entirely flat but there is a short kick to the line in closing stages, so it's not an easy one for the sprinters. They're never easy but you know what I'm getting at. (Image credit: Vuelta a Burgos)

A bit of none-race news this morning is that Adam Yates is weighing up contract offers from both Team Ineos and Mitchelton-Scott. Here's the story. One would have to think that Ineos were offering him a lot of money to move and join Bernal's mountain train and race against his brother but the offer is genuine and he's still not re-signed with Mitchelton, so watch this space.

You can read all about yesterday's thrilling action here. It was actually a pretty decent race with an early break almost surviving, some cross wind action and a host of favourites cracking on the final ascent.

Yesterday Remco Evenepoel dished out a mountain masterclass, won the stage and took the overall lead in the race with two days to go. It's his race to lose now and we'll talk more about him later. Here's how things stand at present on GC.



General classification after stage 3

1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 11:35:16

2 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:18

3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:32

4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:35

5 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:45

6 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 0:00:52

7 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:52

8 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:03

9 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:33

10 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:35

We're about 30 minutes from roll out but already most of the riders have signed on ahead of the stage. Face mask, social distancing, you get the drill. Our man Alasdair Fotheringham is in the distance waiting to interview a rider from UAE Team Emirates. Further in the background, there's a pigeon.