Vuelta a Burgos stage 1 - Live coverage

Refresh

We mentioned Landa earlier, and he's near the front of the field and surrounded by a clutch of Bahrain McLaren riders. The Spaniard started the year well, despite being hit by a car in training, and his using this race to find his best form ahead of the Tour de France. Bahrain McLaren have a strong team at the race with Landa joined by Cavendish, Caruso, Bilbao and Haussler, amongst others. Cavendish will have his chance in the sprints but today's uphill charge is likely to be too hard for him.

At the startline there was a minute's silence for all of the COVID-19 victims. Spain was especially hit hard in the spring of course. There were very few fans at the start this morning, our man on the ground Alasdair Fotheringham, estimated between 100-200 spectators at the start with social distancing rules in place. There was a huge cheer for Spanish national road champion Alejandro Valverde, with the Movistar man applauding those that turned out.

While the sun is out the winds are strong too and we could easily expect some echelon action today. That's not what most teams will want, especially after the long hiatus from racing. We're officially off and running though in the race but no significant break just yet.

There's Mads Pedersen, resplendent in the rainbow jersey. We caught up with the Dane at the weekend and talked about making up for lost time and the Tour de France and Classics that come later in the year. He's here to find his form but if he has a chance to win a stage, he'll go for it. You can read our story on the world champ, right here.

Apologies, we've had some technical problems but are up and running again.

And we're off, riders have started to roll out under bright skies and warm temperatures. This all feels rather surreal given the last few months but here we are commenting on an IRL race. No power-up, or burritos, which makes a welcome change. It's reassuring, however, that the race has protocols in place to help keep riders and staff as safe as possible.

There's Team Ineos' Ivan Sosa, the winner of the last two editions of the race. He was popular at the sign in and gave a few words from behind his face mask. He's raced just one day so far this year - Colombian nationals and he was a DNF - but he's made it back to Europe safely and is ready to race. He's supported by a really strong team that includes Giro winner Carapaz, Dunbar, and Henao. They probably start as the favourites but there are some very strong riders here. In fact that Ineos line-up is probably very close to their Giro team for later in the year.

Roughly ten minutes until the official roll but riders still have the neutralized part of the stage before the flag drops and racing begins. Of course, we've already seen a number of races take place in the last week or so, with three major women's races. You can find out about them in our dedicated section for women's racing.

Looking ahead, here's today race profile, with the peloton set to race 157km, leaving Burgos and then returning to the same location for the finish. We've got climbs but it should stay together until the finish. To be honest, we've no idea how the stage will pan out, as most of these riders haven't raced since March. (Image credit: Vuelta a Burgos)

Landa gives a few words to the crowd, helps himself to some free hand sanitizer and then steps off the podium. He's a big favourite for the race and comes to Burgos with a very strong support crowd.



We're just waiting on official numbers because I don't think everyone signed on this morning.

A couple more teams still to sign on actually, and Bahrain McLaren are on the podium right now. All of their riders are wearing face masks, but we can see Mark Cavendish and Mikel Landa. Generally the mood seems relaxed between the riders, while there is a small crowd gathered in the main square.