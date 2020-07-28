Face masks and temperature checks as Vuelta a Burgos gets underway - Gallery

Image 1 of 39 Alejandro Valverde ahead of stage 1 of the Vuelta a Burgos. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 39 Urko Berrade (Kern Pharma). (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 39 Matteo Trentin (CCC) undergoes a temperature check before the start. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 39 Simon Yates on the signing-on podium. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 39 David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates). (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 39 Matteo Trentin (CCC Team). (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 39 Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates). (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 39 Nippo Delko One Provence at the start of the Vuelta a Burgos. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 39 The Vuelta a Burgos lists its COVID-19 precautions. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 39 World champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo). (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 39 David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 39 Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ). (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 39 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) gets a temperature check. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 39 Eddie Dunbar before stage 1 of the Vuelta a Burgos. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 39 Arjen Livyns (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles). (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 39 Ludovic Robeet (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles). (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 39 Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 39 Simon Yates on the podium at the Vuelta a Burgos. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 39 Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep). (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 39 Francisco Galvan (Team Kern Pharma) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 39 Mads Pedersen ahead of stage 1 of the Vuelta a Burgos. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 39 Richard Carapaz leads Team Ineos at the Vuelta a Burgos. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 39 CCC Team at the Vuelta a Burgos. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 39 Remco Evenepoel before Burgos cathedral. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 39 Mark Cavendish at the Vuelta a Burgos. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 39 Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep). (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 39 Jumbo-Visma at the Vuelta a Burgos. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 39 Max Walscheid (NTT) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 39 Astana descend from the sign-on rostrum at the Vuelta a Burgos. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 39 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 39 Equipo Kern Pharma were the first team to sign on. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 39 Gazprom-Rusvelo report for duty. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 39 Deceuninck-QuickStep's strong line-up for the Vuelta a Burgos. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 39 Remco Evenepoel. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 39 The Vuelta a Burgos peloton ahead of stage 1. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 39 Bora-Hansgrohe. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 39 Mads Pedersen. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 39 Israel Start-Up Nation lined up with five riders. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 39 Sam Bennett and his Deceuninck-QuickStep team at the Vuelta a Burgos. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The peloton gathered in the shadow of Burgos cathedral on Tuesday for a Vuelta a Burgos like no other, both for depth of the field and the extent of the precautions being taken due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The five-day event is traditionally a warm-up for the Vuelta a España. In 2020, the redrawn calendar means that the Vuelta a Burgos signals the beginning of the countdown to the Tour de France. More importantly, it is something of a test event for the feasibility of holding professional bike races at all during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The start area in the centre of Burgos was closed off to the public, while riders reported for duty wearing face masks and they underwent temperature checks before mounting the sign-on podium.

There was a further stark reminder of the challenges of resuming competition when Israel Start-Up Nation signed on with five riders rather than the full complement of seven. Itamar Einhorn was withdrawn on the eve of the race as a precautionary measure after one of the team’s riders not in Burgos tested positive for COVID-19.

The rest of the teams at the Vuelta a Burgos were able to start with a full roster, and a star-studded peloton that includes Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) set out on stage 1, which concludes with a hilltop finish at Mirador del Castillo.

Scroll through the gallery of images from the start line of the Vuelta a Burgos above.