Trending

Freire continues hot streak at Ruta del Sol

Spaniard gets second stage win in Andalucía

Image 1 of 12

Oscar Freire (Rabobank) wins in Ruta del Sol

Oscar Freire (Rabobank) wins in Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 12

Oscar Freire (Rabobank) pours on the power to win stage 3

Oscar Freire (Rabobank) pours on the power to win stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 12

Manuel Vazquez (Andalucia - Cajasur) leads the regional rider classification.

Manuel Vazquez (Andalucia - Cajasur) leads the regional rider classification.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 4 of 12

Officials cut the ribbon to mark the start of the day's stage in Marbella.

Officials cut the ribbon to mark the start of the day's stage in Marbella.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 5 of 12

Brice Feillu (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) and José Angel Gomez Marchante (Andalucía-Cajasur) broke away on the first climb.

Brice Feillu (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) and José Angel Gomez Marchante (Andalucía-Cajasur) broke away on the first climb.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 6 of 12

Spain's Óscar Freire (Rabobank) claims a second stage win, much to the disappointment of Greca Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini).

Spain's Óscar Freire (Rabobank) claims a second stage win, much to the disappointment of Greca Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini).
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 7 of 12

Óscar Freire (Rabobank) collects his prize after winning another stage.

Óscar Freire (Rabobank) collects his prize after winning another stage.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 8 of 12

Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Carmiooro NGC) holds the lead in two classifications.

Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Carmiooro NGC) holds the lead in two classifications.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 9 of 12

Brice Feillu (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) leads the king of the mountains standings.

Brice Feillu (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) leads the king of the mountains standings.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 10 of 12

Spain's Óscar Freire (Rabobank) accepts the trophy for the second of his two stage wins.

Spain's Óscar Freire (Rabobank) accepts the trophy for the second of his two stage wins.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 11 of 12

Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Carmiooro NGC) holds the lead in two classifications.

Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Carmiooro NGC) holds the lead in two classifications.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 12 of 12

Jesús Rosendo (Andalucia - Cajasur) leads the sprint classification.

Jesús Rosendo (Andalucia - Cajasur) leads the sprint classification.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Rabobank's Óscar Freire blasted his way to a second consecutive stage win in the Ruta del Sol, overcoming Lampre's Grega Bole and Simon Gerrans (Sky) at the finish line in Benahavis.

Related Articles

Freire battles back from puncture to go three-for-six

The bunch sprint allowed stage one winner Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Carmiooro NGC) to keep his lead in the overall classification.

Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank), Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre), the three victims of yesterday's unfortunate crash in the final kilometre, did not take the start.

The mountainous third stage, which included three category 2 and two category 3 climbs was no match for the sprinters, and with 30km from the top of the final climb the peloton was intact for the fast track to the finish.

Feillu and Gomez Marchante try to steal a march on the sprinters

The probability of a sprint didn't deter the climbers from trying to get away, however, and by kilometre five the day's breakaway had already formed.

Brice Feillu, winner of the Tour de France stage to Arcallis least year, escaped along with José Angel Gomez Marchante (Andalucía-Cajasur) on the very first climb to Alto de las Nieves.

The pair built up a substantial lead over the rapid succession of clmbs that followed. By kilometre 50, the gap was over four minutes, but the chase by Milram and the team of leader Pardilla pulled that down to just under three minutes by the descent from the Puerto del Agua, the third pass of the day.

The gap held steady near three minutes over the Puerto de las Abejas, and by the final climb of the Puerto de Ojen the pair had tired and led by only two minutes.

The Milram team continued to help the Carmiooro NGC team chase, and by the 25km-to-go mark the pair had successfully been neutralised.

Despite all the work from the German team, Rabobank was the squad who profited thanks to the speed of its Spanish sprinter.

Fabian Wegmann handed Milram a fourth place finish ahead of Angel Vicioso (Andalucía-CajaSur) and Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank).

Omega Pharma-Lotto's Jurgen Van den Broeck remains in second place overall ahead of Manuel Vázquez (Andalucía-CajaSur).

Full Results
1Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank4:33:36
2Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
3Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
4Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
5Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
6Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
7Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
8Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
9Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
10Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
11Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
12Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
14Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
15Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
16Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
17Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
18Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
19Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
20Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
21Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
22Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
23Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
24Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
25Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
26Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:08
27Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
28David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
29Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural
30Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural
31Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:17
32Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:19
33Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
34Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:23
35Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
36Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
37Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:25
38Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC0:00:30
39Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC0:00:32
40Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:33
41Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural
42Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
43Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
44Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural
45Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
46Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
47Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
48Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:40
49Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
50Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:43
51Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
52Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
53Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
54Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:47
55Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:00:50
56Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:09
57Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
58Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
59Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
60Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:01:23
61Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:24
62Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
63Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:36
64Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:01:48
65Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:00
66Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:02:06
67Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank0:04:14
68Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
69Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank0:04:45
70André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:09:20
71Kanstantsin Siutsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
72Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
73Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
74David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural
75Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
76Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
77Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
78Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:47
79Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
80Diego A Tamayo Martínez (Col) Carmiooro NGC
81Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
82Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC0:09:56
83Sylwester Janiszewsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:13:35
NSDamiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
NSLaurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
NSJelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
ABAdan Snitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice

Points
1Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank25pts
2Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini20
3Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team16
4Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram14
5Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur12
6Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank10
7Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team9
8Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank8
9Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia7
10Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram6
11Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur5
12Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia4
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
14Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank2
15Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank1

Sprint 1 - Marbella. km. 142.9
1Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram3pts
2Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram2
3Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram1

Sprint 2 San Pedro De. km. 151.4
1Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur3pts
2Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur2
3Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank1

Altode Las Nieves (Cat. 3) km. 4.1
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur2
3Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC1

Puertode Ojen (Cat. 2) km. 10.8
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur4
3Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur2
4Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC1

Puertodel Agua (Cat. 2) km. 61.3
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur4
3Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur2
4Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC1

Puertode Las Abejas (Cat. 3) km. 84.4
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur2
3Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur1

Puertode Ojen (Cat. 2) km. 128.4
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur4
3Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC2
4Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram1

Teams
1Andalucia - Cajasur13:40:48
2Rabobank
3Team Milram
4Team Saxo Bank
5Sky Professional Cycling Team
6Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:08
7Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:25
8Skil - Shimano0:00:27
9Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
10Caja Rural0:00:35
11Team HTC - Columbia0:00:43
12Carmiooro NGC0:01:02
13CCC Polsat Polkowice0:10:16

General classification after stage 3
1Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC13:38:37
2Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:09
3Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:13
4Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:21
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
6Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:28
7Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:29
8Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:31
9Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:00:32
10Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:37
11Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:00:41
12Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
13Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
14Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
15Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:00:49
16Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:14
17Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram0:01:19
18Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:01:26
19Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:43
20Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:02:27
21Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram0:02:40
22Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC0:02:57
23Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:06
24Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:21
25Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:27
26Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:43
27Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:03:46
28Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:49
29Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:04:02
30Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:04:07
31Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:04:24
32Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:35
33Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:36
34Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural0:04:46
35Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:59
36Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:05:09
37Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:05:14
38Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:05:19
39Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank0:05:29
40Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:05:36
41Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank0:06:09
42Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:16
43Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank0:06:17
44Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:06:32
45Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:06:40
46Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:41
47Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:06:42
48Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
49Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC0:06:49
50Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:06:52
51Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural0:06:59
52Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:07:05
53David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:07:12
54Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:07:17
55Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:07:19
56Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:07:44
57Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia0:08:02
58Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural0:08:05
59Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural0:08:39
60Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:08:45
61Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:09:06
62Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:09:10
63Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:09:19
64Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:09:30
65Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:09:41
66Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank0:11:53
67Kanstantsin Siutsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia0:12:03
68Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank0:12:04
69Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia0:12:11
70Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural0:13:31
71Diego A Tamayo Martínez (Col) Carmiooro NGC0:14:22
72David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural0:14:28
73Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram0:14:36
74André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:15:28
75Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:15:29
76Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
77Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:16:41
78Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
79Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:17:55
80Sylwester Janiszewsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:18:18
81Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia0:18:33
82Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:18:44
83Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC0:19:30

Points classification
1Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank50pts
2Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC25
3Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto23
4Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram20
5Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini20
6Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano20
7Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team19
8Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank18
9Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team16
10Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank16
11Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank16
12Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur14
13Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia14
14Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram13
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank12
16Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur12
17Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC12
18Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia11
19Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur9
20Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team9
21Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
22Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
23Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank5
24Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur5
25Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
26Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
27Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia4
28Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
29Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram2
30Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank1
31Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1

Mountains classification
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team24pts
2Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur16
3Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC12
4Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC10
5Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur10
6Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
7Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur5
8Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural4
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank2
10Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia1
11Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram1
12Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC1

Sprint classification
1Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur15pts
2Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4
3Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram3
4Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur2
5Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram2
6Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur2
7Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
8Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC2
9Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank1
10Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram1
11Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural1
12Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural1

Combination classification
1Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC7pts
2Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
3Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur22
4Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia27
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank29
6Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC78
7Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank19
8Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram21
9Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram23
10Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team24
11Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur25
12Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto28
13Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia28
14Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team30
15Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini30
16Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur32
17Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur34
18Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank35
19Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team42
20Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram43
21Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank44
22Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank45
23Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank49
24Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur53
25Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram55
26Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank58
27Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team62
28Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural66
29Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur69
30Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini72
31Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team72
32Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team85
33Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC86
34Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano88
35Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice103
36Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini108
37Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia108
38Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team13
39Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team16
40Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice19
41Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano20
42Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram21
43Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC22
44Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto24
45Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural26
46Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano27
47Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto28
48Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano29
49Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia31
50Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice32
51Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural34
52Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto35
53Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini36
54Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram37
55Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team38
56Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC40
57Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank41
58Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto42
59Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank50
60Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural51
61David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini53
62Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano54
63Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano56
64Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia57
65Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural59
66Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur61
67Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini62
68Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team63
69Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team64
70Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team65
71Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank66
72Kanstantsin Siutsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia67
73Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank68
74Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia69
75Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural70
76Diego A Tamayo Martínez (Col) Carmiooro NGC71
77David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural72
78Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram73
79André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank74
80Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice76
81Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team78
82Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice79
83Sylwester Janiszewsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice80

Regional rider classification
1Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
2Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
3Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
4Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
5Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur

Spanish rider classification
1Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
2Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
3Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
4Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
5Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
6Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural
7Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
8Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural
9Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
10Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
11Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
12Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
13Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural
14Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural
15Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
16Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
17Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural
18David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural

Team classification
1Omega Pharma-Lotto40:57:06
2Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:33
3Team Saxo Bank0:00:56
4Team Milram0:01:17
5Team HTC - Columbia0:02:01
6Rabobank0:02:05
7Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:58
8Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:43
9Lampre-Farnese Vini0:05:30
10Carmiooro NGC0:05:34
11Skil - Shimano0:07:04
12Caja Rural0:10:04
13CCC Polsat Polkowice0:18:45

 

Latest on Cyclingnews