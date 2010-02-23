Image 1 of 12 Oscar Freire (Rabobank) wins in Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 12 Oscar Freire (Rabobank) pours on the power to win stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 12 Manuel Vazquez (Andalucia - Cajasur) leads the regional rider classification. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 4 of 12 Officials cut the ribbon to mark the start of the day's stage in Marbella. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 5 of 12 Brice Feillu (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) and José Angel Gomez Marchante (Andalucía-Cajasur) broke away on the first climb. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 6 of 12 Spain's Óscar Freire (Rabobank) claims a second stage win, much to the disappointment of Greca Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini). (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 7 of 12 Óscar Freire (Rabobank) collects his prize after winning another stage. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 8 of 12 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Carmiooro NGC) holds the lead in two classifications. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 9 of 12 Brice Feillu (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) leads the king of the mountains standings. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 10 of 12 Spain's Óscar Freire (Rabobank) accepts the trophy for the second of his two stage wins. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 11 of 12 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Carmiooro NGC) holds the lead in two classifications. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 12 of 12 Jesús Rosendo (Andalucia - Cajasur) leads the sprint classification. (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Rabobank's Óscar Freire blasted his way to a second consecutive stage win in the Ruta del Sol, overcoming Lampre's Grega Bole and Simon Gerrans (Sky) at the finish line in Benahavis.

The bunch sprint allowed stage one winner Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Carmiooro NGC) to keep his lead in the overall classification.

Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank), Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre), the three victims of yesterday's unfortunate crash in the final kilometre, did not take the start.

The mountainous third stage, which included three category 2 and two category 3 climbs was no match for the sprinters, and with 30km from the top of the final climb the peloton was intact for the fast track to the finish.

Feillu and Gomez Marchante try to steal a march on the sprinters

The probability of a sprint didn't deter the climbers from trying to get away, however, and by kilometre five the day's breakaway had already formed.

Brice Feillu, winner of the Tour de France stage to Arcallis least year, escaped along with José Angel Gomez Marchante (Andalucía-Cajasur) on the very first climb to Alto de las Nieves.

The pair built up a substantial lead over the rapid succession of clmbs that followed. By kilometre 50, the gap was over four minutes, but the chase by Milram and the team of leader Pardilla pulled that down to just under three minutes by the descent from the Puerto del Agua, the third pass of the day.

The gap held steady near three minutes over the Puerto de las Abejas, and by the final climb of the Puerto de Ojen the pair had tired and led by only two minutes.

The Milram team continued to help the Carmiooro NGC team chase, and by the 25km-to-go mark the pair had successfully been neutralised.

Despite all the work from the German team, Rabobank was the squad who profited thanks to the speed of its Spanish sprinter.

Fabian Wegmann handed Milram a fourth place finish ahead of Angel Vicioso (Andalucía-CajaSur) and Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank).

Omega Pharma-Lotto's Jurgen Van den Broeck remains in second place overall ahead of Manuel Vázquez (Andalucía-CajaSur).

Full Results 1 Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 4:33:36 2 Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 5 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 6 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 7 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 9 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 10 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 11 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 12 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 15 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 16 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 17 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 18 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 19 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 20 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 21 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 22 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 23 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 24 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 25 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 26 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:08 27 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 28 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 29 Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural 30 Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural 31 Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:17 32 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:19 33 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 34 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:23 35 Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 36 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 37 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:25 38 Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 0:00:30 39 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 0:00:32 40 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:33 41 Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural 42 Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 43 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 44 Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural 45 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 46 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 47 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 48 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:40 49 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 50 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:43 51 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 52 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 53 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 54 Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:47 55 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:50 56 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:09 57 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 58 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 59 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 60 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:23 61 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:24 62 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 63 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:36 64 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:01:48 65 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:00 66 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:02:06 67 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 0:04:14 68 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 69 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 0:04:45 70 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:20 71 Kanstantsin Siutsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 72 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 73 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 74 David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural 75 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 76 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 77 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 78 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:47 79 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 80 Diego A Tamayo Martínez (Col) Carmiooro NGC 81 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 82 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC 0:09:56 83 Sylwester Janiszewsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:13:35 NS Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini NS Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank NS Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto AB Adan Snitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice

Points 1 Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 25 pts 2 Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 20 3 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 16 4 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 14 5 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 12 6 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 10 7 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 8 9 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 7 10 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 6 11 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 5 12 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 4 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 14 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 2 15 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 1

Sprint 1 - Marbella. km. 142.9 1 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 3 pts 2 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 2 3 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 1

Sprint 2 San Pedro De. km. 151.4 1 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 3 pts 2 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 2 3 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 1

Altode Las Nieves (Cat. 3) km. 4.1 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 2 3 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 1

Puertode Ojen (Cat. 2) km. 10.8 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 4 3 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 2 4 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC 1

Puertodel Agua (Cat. 2) km. 61.3 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 4 3 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 2 4 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC 1

Puertode Las Abejas (Cat. 3) km. 84.4 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 2 3 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 1

Puertode Ojen (Cat. 2) km. 128.4 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 4 3 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC 2 4 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 1

Teams 1 Andalucia - Cajasur 13:40:48 2 Rabobank 3 Team Milram 4 Team Saxo Bank 5 Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:08 7 Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:25 8 Skil - Shimano 0:00:27 9 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:33 10 Caja Rural 0:00:35 11 Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:43 12 Carmiooro NGC 0:01:02 13 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:10:16

General classification after stage 3 1 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 13:38:37 2 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:09 3 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:00:13 4 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:21 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 6 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:00:28 7 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:29 8 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:31 9 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:32 10 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:37 11 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:41 12 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 13 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 14 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 15 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:49 16 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:14 17 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:19 18 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:01:26 19 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:43 20 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:02:27 21 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:40 22 Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 0:02:57 23 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:06 24 Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:21 25 Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:27 26 Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:43 27 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:03:46 28 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:49 29 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:04:02 30 Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:04:07 31 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:04:24 32 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:04:35 33 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:36 34 Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural 0:04:46 35 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:59 36 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:05:09 37 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:05:14 38 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:05:19 39 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 0:05:29 40 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:05:36 41 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 0:06:09 42 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:16 43 Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 0:06:17 44 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:06:32 45 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:06:40 46 Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:41 47 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:06:42 48 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 49 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 0:06:49 50 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:06:52 51 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 0:06:59 52 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:07:05 53 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:07:12 54 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:07:17 55 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:07:19 56 Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:07:44 57 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 0:08:02 58 Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural 0:08:05 59 Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural 0:08:39 60 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:08:45 61 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:09:06 62 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:09:10 63 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:09:19 64 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:09:30 65 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:09:41 66 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 0:11:53 67 Kanstantsin Siutsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:12:03 68 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 0:12:04 69 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 0:12:11 70 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:13:31 71 Diego A Tamayo Martínez (Col) Carmiooro NGC 0:14:22 72 David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural 0:14:28 73 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 0:14:36 74 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:15:28 75 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:15:29 76 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 77 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:16:41 78 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 79 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:17:55 80 Sylwester Janiszewsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:18:18 81 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:18:33 82 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:18:44 83 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC 0:19:30

Points classification 1 Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 50 pts 2 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 25 3 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 23 4 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 20 5 Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 20 6 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 20 7 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 19 8 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 18 9 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 16 10 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 16 11 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 16 12 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 14 13 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 14 14 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 13 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 12 16 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 12 17 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 12 18 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 11 19 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 9 20 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 9 21 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 22 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 23 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 5 24 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 5 25 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 26 Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 27 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 4 28 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 29 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 2 30 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 1 31 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1

Mountains classification 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 24 pts 2 Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 16 3 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC 12 4 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 10 5 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 10 6 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 7 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 5 8 Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural 4 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 2 10 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 1 11 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 1 12 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 1

Sprint classification 1 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 15 pts 2 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 3 4 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 2 5 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 2 6 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 2 7 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 8 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC 2 9 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 1 10 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 1 11 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural 1 12 Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Combination classification 1 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 7 pts 2 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 3 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 22 4 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 27 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 29 6 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 78 7 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 19 8 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 21 9 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 23 10 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 24 11 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 25 12 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 28 13 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 28 14 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 30 15 Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 30 16 Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 32 17 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 34 18 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 35 19 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 42 20 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 43 21 Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 44 22 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 45 23 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 49 24 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 53 25 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 55 26 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 58 27 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 62 28 Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural 66 29 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 69 30 Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 72 31 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 72 32 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 85 33 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC 86 34 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 88 35 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 103 36 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 108 37 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 108 38 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 13 39 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 16 40 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 19 41 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 20 42 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 21 43 Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 22 44 Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 24 45 Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural 26 46 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 27 47 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 28 48 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 29 49 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 31 50 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 32 51 Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural 34 52 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 35 53 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 36 54 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 37 55 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 38 56 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 40 57 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 41 58 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 42 59 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 50 60 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 51 61 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 53 62 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 54 63 Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 56 64 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 57 65 Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural 59 66 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 61 67 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 62 68 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 63 69 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 64 70 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 65 71 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 66 72 Kanstantsin Siutsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 67 73 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 68 74 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 69 75 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural 70 76 Diego A Tamayo Martínez (Col) Carmiooro NGC 71 77 David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural 72 78 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 73 79 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 74 80 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 76 81 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 78 82 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 79 83 Sylwester Janiszewsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 80

Regional rider classification 1 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 2 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 3 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 4 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 5 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur

Spanish rider classification 1 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 2 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 3 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 4 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 6 Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural 7 Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 8 Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural 9 Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 10 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 11 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 12 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 13 Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural 14 Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural 15 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 16 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 17 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural 18 David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural