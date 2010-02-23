Freire continues hot streak at Ruta del Sol
Spaniard gets second stage win in Andalucía
Rabobank's Óscar Freire blasted his way to a second consecutive stage win in the Ruta del Sol, overcoming Lampre's Grega Bole and Simon Gerrans (Sky) at the finish line in Benahavis.
The bunch sprint allowed stage one winner Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Carmiooro NGC) to keep his lead in the overall classification.
Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank), Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre), the three victims of yesterday's unfortunate crash in the final kilometre, did not take the start.
The mountainous third stage, which included three category 2 and two category 3 climbs was no match for the sprinters, and with 30km from the top of the final climb the peloton was intact for the fast track to the finish.
Feillu and Gomez Marchante try to steal a march on the sprinters
The probability of a sprint didn't deter the climbers from trying to get away, however, and by kilometre five the day's breakaway had already formed.
Brice Feillu, winner of the Tour de France stage to Arcallis least year, escaped along with José Angel Gomez Marchante (Andalucía-Cajasur) on the very first climb to Alto de las Nieves.
The pair built up a substantial lead over the rapid succession of clmbs that followed. By kilometre 50, the gap was over four minutes, but the chase by Milram and the team of leader Pardilla pulled that down to just under three minutes by the descent from the Puerto del Agua, the third pass of the day.
The gap held steady near three minutes over the Puerto de las Abejas, and by the final climb of the Puerto de Ojen the pair had tired and led by only two minutes.
The Milram team continued to help the Carmiooro NGC team chase, and by the 25km-to-go mark the pair had successfully been neutralised.
Despite all the work from the German team, Rabobank was the squad who profited thanks to the speed of its Spanish sprinter.
Fabian Wegmann handed Milram a fourth place finish ahead of Angel Vicioso (Andalucía-CajaSur) and Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank).
Omega Pharma-Lotto's Jurgen Van den Broeck remains in second place overall ahead of Manuel Vázquez (Andalucía-CajaSur).
|1
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|4:33:36
|2
|Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|5
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|6
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|7
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|9
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|11
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|12
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|17
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|18
|Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|19
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|20
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|21
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|24
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|25
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|26
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:08
|27
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|28
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|29
|Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural
|30
|Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural
|31
|Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:17
|32
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:19
|33
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|34
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:23
|35
|Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|36
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|37
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:25
|38
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|0:00:30
|39
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|0:00:32
|40
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:33
|41
|Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural
|42
|Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|43
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|44
|Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural
|45
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|46
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:40
|49
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|50
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:43
|51
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|52
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|53
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|54
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:47
|55
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:50
|56
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:09
|57
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|58
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|59
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|60
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:23
|61
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:24
|62
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|64
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:48
|65
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:00
|66
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:02:06
|67
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|0:04:14
|68
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|69
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|0:04:45
|70
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:20
|71
|Kanstantsin Siutsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|72
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|73
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|74
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural
|75
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|76
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|77
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|78
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:47
|79
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|80
|Diego A Tamayo Martínez (Col) Carmiooro NGC
|81
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|82
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
|0:09:56
|83
|Sylwester Janiszewsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:13:35
|NS
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|NS
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|NS
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|AB
|Adan Snitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|25
|pts
|2
|Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|20
|3
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|14
|5
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|12
|6
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|7
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|8
|9
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|7
|10
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|6
|11
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|5
|12
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|14
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|15
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|1
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|pts
|2
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|3
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|1
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|3
|pts
|2
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|2
|3
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|2
|3
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|1
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|4
|3
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|2
|4
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
|1
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|4
|3
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|2
|4
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
|1
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|2
|3
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|1
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|4
|3
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
|2
|4
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|1
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|13:40:48
|2
|Rabobank
|3
|Team Milram
|4
|Team Saxo Bank
|5
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:08
|7
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:25
|8
|Skil - Shimano
|0:00:27
|9
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|10
|Caja Rural
|0:00:35
|11
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:43
|12
|Carmiooro NGC
|0:01:02
|13
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:10:16
|1
|Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|13:38:37
|2
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:09
|3
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:13
|4
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:21
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:28
|7
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:29
|8
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|9
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:32
|10
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:37
|11
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:41
|12
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|13
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|15
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:49
|16
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|17
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:19
|18
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:01:26
|19
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:43
|20
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:27
|21
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|0:02:40
|22
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|0:02:57
|23
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:06
|24
|Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:21
|25
|Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:27
|26
|Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:03:43
|27
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:46
|28
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:49
|29
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:02
|30
|Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:04:07
|31
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:24
|32
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:35
|33
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:36
|34
|Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:04:46
|35
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:59
|36
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:05:09
|37
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:05:14
|38
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:19
|39
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|0:05:29
|40
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:05:36
|41
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|0:06:09
|42
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:16
|43
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|0:06:17
|44
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:06:32
|45
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:06:40
|46
|Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:41
|47
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:42
|48
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|49
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|0:06:49
|50
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:52
|51
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:06:59
|52
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:05
|53
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:07:12
|54
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:07:17
|55
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:19
|56
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:07:44
|57
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:08:02
|58
|Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:08:05
|59
|Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:08:39
|60
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:45
|61
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:09:06
|62
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:09:10
|63
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:09:19
|64
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:30
|65
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:41
|66
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|0:11:53
|67
|Kanstantsin Siutsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:12:03
|68
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|0:12:04
|69
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:12:11
|70
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:13:31
|71
|Diego A Tamayo Martínez (Col) Carmiooro NGC
|0:14:22
|72
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:14:28
|73
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|0:14:36
|74
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:15:28
|75
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:15:29
|76
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|77
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:16:41
|78
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|79
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:17:55
|80
|Sylwester Janiszewsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:18:18
|81
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:18:33
|82
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:18:44
|83
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
|0:19:30
|1
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|50
|pts
|2
|Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|25
|3
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|23
|4
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|20
|5
|Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|20
|6
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|20
|7
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|19
|8
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|18
|9
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|16
|10
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|16
|11
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|12
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|14
|13
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|14
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|13
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|16
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|12
|17
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|12
|18
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|11
|19
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|9
|20
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|9
|21
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|22
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|23
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|24
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|5
|25
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|26
|Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|27
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|28
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|29
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|30
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|31
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|24
|pts
|2
|Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|16
|3
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
|12
|4
|Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|10
|5
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|10
|6
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|7
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|5
|8
|Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural
|4
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|10
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|11
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|12
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|1
|1
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|15
|pts
|2
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|4
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|2
|5
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|6
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|2
|7
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
|2
|9
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|10
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|11
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|12
|Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|7
|pts
|2
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|3
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|22
|4
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|27
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|29
|6
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|78
|7
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|19
|8
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|21
|9
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|23
|10
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|24
|11
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|25
|12
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|28
|13
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|28
|14
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|30
|15
|Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|30
|16
|Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|32
|17
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|34
|18
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|35
|19
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|42
|20
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|43
|21
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|44
|22
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|45
|23
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|49
|24
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|53
|25
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|55
|26
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|58
|27
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|62
|28
|Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural
|66
|29
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|69
|30
|Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|72
|31
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|72
|32
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|85
|33
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
|86
|34
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|88
|35
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|103
|36
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|108
|37
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|108
|38
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|13
|39
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|16
|40
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|19
|41
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|20
|42
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|21
|43
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|22
|44
|Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|24
|45
|Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural
|26
|46
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|27
|47
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|28
|48
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|29
|49
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|31
|50
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|32
|51
|Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural
|34
|52
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|35
|53
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|36
|54
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|37
|55
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|38
|56
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|40
|57
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|41
|58
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|42
|59
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|50
|60
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|51
|61
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|53
|62
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|54
|63
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|56
|64
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|57
|65
|Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural
|59
|66
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|61
|67
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|62
|68
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|63
|69
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|64
|70
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|65
|71
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|66
|72
|Kanstantsin Siutsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|67
|73
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|68
|74
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|69
|75
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural
|70
|76
|Diego A Tamayo Martínez (Col) Carmiooro NGC
|71
|77
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural
|72
|78
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|73
|79
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|74
|80
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|76
|81
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|78
|82
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|79
|83
|Sylwester Janiszewsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|80
|1
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|2
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|3
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|4
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|5
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|1
|Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|2
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|3
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|4
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|6
|Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural
|7
|Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|8
|Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural
|9
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|10
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|11
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|12
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|13
|Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural
|14
|Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural
|15
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|16
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|17
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural
|18
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|40:57:06
|2
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:33
|3
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:56
|4
|Team Milram
|0:01:17
|5
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:01
|6
|Rabobank
|0:02:05
|7
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:58
|8
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:43
|9
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:05:30
|10
|Carmiooro NGC
|0:05:34
|11
|Skil - Shimano
|0:07:04
|12
|Caja Rural
|0:10:04
|13
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:18:45
