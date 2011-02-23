Trending

Freire claims penultimate stage in Córdoba

Irizar remains atop general classification

Image 1 of 32

The Ruta del Sol peloton during stage four.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 32

The peloton makes its way from La Guardia de Jaén to Córdoba in stage four.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 32

Oscar Freire (Rabobank) celebrates his first win of the 2011 season.

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 4 of 32

Race leader Markel Irizar's RadioShack squad rides at the front of the peloton.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 32

The peloton in action during stage four of the Ruta del Sol.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 32

Oscar Freire (Rabobank) takes his first win of the season at the Ruta del Sol.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 32

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) gets aero on a descent.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 32

Stage winner Oscar Freire (Rabobank) on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 32

Riders hit the deck along the right side of the finishing straight.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 32

Oscar Freire (Rabobank) won the seventh Ruta del Sol stage of his career.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 32

Romain Sicard comes to the aid of injured Euskaltel-Euskadi teammate Koldo Fernandez.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 32

Points leader Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) hits the pavement on the finishing straight.

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 13 of 32

Stage winner Oscar Freire enjoys his time on the podium.

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 14 of 32

Oscar Freire, left, and Sammy Sanchez are Ducati fans.

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 15 of 32

It was a beautiful day for racing at the Ruta del Sol.

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 16 of 32

Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) chats with the RadioSchack team director.

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 17 of 32

RadioShack sets tempo in the peloton.

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 18 of 32

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) takes a pull in the day's break.

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 19 of 32

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) is helped across the finish line after he crashed 100m from the end.

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 20 of 32

Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) likely broke his collarbone.

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 21 of 32

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) and Juan Jose Lobato (Andalucia Caja Granada) are attended to following their crash on the finishing straight.

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 22 of 32

Andy Schleck rolls back to the team bus with his loot from the day.

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 23 of 32

Antonio Cabello Baena (Andalucia Caja Granada) gets a push following a mechanical.

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 24 of 32

Colombians Rigoberto Uran (Sky) and Fabio Duarte (Geox-TMC) chat in the peloton.

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 25 of 32

Markel Irizar (RadioShack) remains in the red leader's jersey with one stage remaining.

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 26 of 32

A crash occurred in the sprint finale.

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 27 of 32

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) sets tempo in the day's four-man break.

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 28 of 32

The break of the day contained Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek), Javier Moreno Bazan (Caja Rural), Hector Gonzalez Baeza (KTM-Murcia) and Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Andalucia Caja Granada).

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 29 of 32

The peloton en route to Córdoba during stage four.

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 30 of 32

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) spent his second straight stage off the front in an attack.

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 31 of 32

Juan Jose Lobato (Andalucia Caja Granada)

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 32 of 32

Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) is assisted by his teammate Romain Sicard.

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Rabobank's early-season flurry of victories continued today at the Ruta del Sol where three-time world champion Oscar Freire won a crash-marred field sprint victory in Córdoba. The 35-year-old Spaniard outkicked stage one time trial winner Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) and Aitor Galdos (Caja Rural) to notch Rabobank's eighth victory of the season.

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) was trying for a second straight stage win, but was involved in a crash 100m from the finish line. Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was also involved and may have suffered a broken collarbone in the incident.

The top of the general classification remained unchanged after the penultimate stage as Markel Irizar (RadioShack) remained in the red leader's jersey with a one-second lead over Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and a two-second advantage over RadioShack teammate Levi Leipheimer.

For the second day in a row, Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) made an early attack and the Luxembourger was soon joined by Spain's Javier Moreno Bazan (Caja Rural). After 20km of racing the duo held a 50-second lead over the peloton.

Ten kilometres later a pair of Spaniards, Hector Gonzalez Baeza (KTM-Murcia) and Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Andalucia Caja Granada), attacked the peloton and bridged to Schleck and Moreno to form a leading quartet.

The RadioShack-led peloton was in no hurry to chase and the escapees' lead stretched out to six minutes at the day's only KOM, the category three Alto de Arjona at km 53.8 where Schleck crossed the summit first.

Moreno was the best-placed rider in the break, trailing GC leader Irizar by 2:15, and thusly held the virtual leader's jersey up the road. RadioShack, however, made sure Irizar remained in the lead as they steadily chipped away at the quartet's advantage.

With 34km to go the break's lead fell to three minutes and 10 kilometres later the advantage dropped to two minutes. The inevitable happened with 15km remaining as the quartet were brought back into the peloton.

The tempo in the peloton ramped up in anticipation of a bunch sprint with Rabobank and Movistar doing the bulk of the work for their respective sprinters Oscar Freire and Francisco Ventoso. In the end Freire paid back his team's efforts with his seventh career Ruta del Sol stage win.

The Ruta del Sol concludes on Thursday with a 162.7km stage from Córdoba to Antequera.

Full Results
1Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team3:49:23
2Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
3Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
6Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
7Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
8Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental
9Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
10Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
12Marcos Garcia (Spa) KTM - Murcia
13Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
14Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
15Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
16Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
17Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
18Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
19Jose Antonio Carrasco Ramirez (Spa) KTM - Murcia
20Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
21Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
22Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
23Peio Bilbao (Spa) Orbea Continental
24Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
25Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
26Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
27Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
28Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
29Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
30Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
31Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
32Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
33Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
34Beñat Urain Epelde (Spa) Orbea Continental
35Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
36Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) KTM - Murcia
37Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
38Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
39Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
40Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
41Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
42Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
43Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
44Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
45Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
46Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
47Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
48Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
49Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
50Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
51Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
52Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
53Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
54Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
55Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
56Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
57Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
58Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
59Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
60Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
61Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
62Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) KTM - Murcia
63Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
64Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
65Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
66Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
67Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
68Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
69Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
70Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
71Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
72Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
73Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
74Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
75Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
76Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
77Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
78Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
79Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
80Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
81David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
82Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
83Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural
84Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
85Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
86Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
87Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
88Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
89Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
90Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
91Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:40
92Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:50
93Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:00:53
94Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:56
95Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:56
96Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:09
97Thomas Bonin (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:01:13
98Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp0:01:14
99Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental0:01:17
100Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental0:01:19
101Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental0:01:19
102Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:00
103José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:00
104Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:00
105Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental0:02:14
106Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:17
107Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:00
108Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:00
109Oscar Garcia-Casarrubios Pintor (Spa) KTM - Murcia0:08:09
110Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural0:08:09
111Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) KTM - Murcia0:08:09
112Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) KTM - Murcia0:08:09
113David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC0:08:09
114Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:08:09
115Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:09
116Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:00

Points
1Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team25pts
2Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun20
3Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural16
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
5Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack12
6Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling10
7Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano9
8Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental8
9Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling7
10Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
11Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team5
12Marcos Garcia (Spa) KTM - Murcia4
13Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek3
14Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp2
15Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Sprint 1 - Arjonilla, 62.1km
1Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
3Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Arjona (Cat. 3) 53.8km
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek3pts
2Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural2
3Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1

Teams
1Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11:28:09
2Team RadioShack
3Saur - Sojasun
4Orbea Continental
5Sky Procycling
6KTM - Murcia
7Skil - Shimano
8Movistar Team
9Team Netapp
10Euskaltel-Euskadi
11Omega Pharma-Lotto
12Caja Rural
13Andalucia Caja Granada
14Leopard Trek
15Rabobank Cycling Team
16Katusha Team
17Geox-TMC

General classification after stage 4
1Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack12:41:09
2Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:01
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:02
4Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:03
5Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:08
6Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
7Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:09
8Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:00:10
9Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
10Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:00:12
11Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:00:13
12Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:16
13Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp0:00:18
14Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
15Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:20
16Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
17Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
18Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:23
19Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:00:24
20Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
21Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
22Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:25
23Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:00:26
24Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
25Peio Bilbao (Spa) Orbea Continental
26Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
27Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
28Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
29Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:31
30Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp0:00:33
31Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:35
32Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
33Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:36
34Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC0:00:40
35Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
36Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC0:00:41
37Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:42
38Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC0:00:44
39Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
40Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:53
41Marcos Garcia (Spa) KTM - Murcia0:01:05
42Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:29
43Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:17
44Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:20
45Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:34
46Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC0:02:43
47Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:55
48Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:24
49Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:03:30
50Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:04:10
51Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental0:05:41
52Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:08:29
53Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:25
54Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:42
55Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:15:44
56Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:51
57Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:19:52
58Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:20:01
59Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:20:03
60Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:04
61Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek0:20:05
62Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC0:20:15
63Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:20:25
64Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano0:20:26
65Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:20:28
66Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp0:20:31
67Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp0:20:36
68Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:20:47
69Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp0:20:48
70Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:21:00
71Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:21:04
72Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental0:21:56
73David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural0:22:13
74Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental0:22:30
75Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:22:57
76Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp0:23:21
77Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
78Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:23:24
79Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:23:25
80Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:23:30
81Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:23:35
82Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:23:38
83Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:23:39
84Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) KTM - Murcia0:23:41
85Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) KTM - Murcia0:23:44
86Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek0:23:49
87Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:23:50
88Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:23:54
89Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
90Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural0:23:55
91Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental0:23:56
92Jose Antonio Carrasco Ramirez (Spa) KTM - Murcia0:24:01
93Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:24:11
94Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:24:15
95Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
96Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:24:20
97Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp0:24:27
98Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:24:36
99Thomas Bonin (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:24:41
100Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:24:42
101Beñat Urain Epelde (Spa) Orbea Continental0:24:49
102Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural0:24:50
103David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC0:24:55
104Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:25:01
105Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) KTM - Murcia0:25:20
106Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental0:25:23
107Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural0:25:42
108Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:25:51
109Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:26:00
110José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:05
111Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:26:13
112Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:26:17
113Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:26:19
114Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) KTM - Murcia0:28:46

Points classification
1Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun49pts
2Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team45
3Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team41
4Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team31
5Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling26
6Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun25
7Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto25
8Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack20
9Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada20
10Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team18
11Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek17
12Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural16
13Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano15
14Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack14
15Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
16Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC14
17Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling13
18Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12
19Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team12
20Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano12
21Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack12
22Peio Bilbao (Spa) Orbea Continental10
23Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun10
24Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
25Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling8
26Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental8
27Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental8
28Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling7
29Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada7
30Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack6
31Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp6
32Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
33Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team5
34Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling5
35Marcos Garcia (Spa) KTM - Murcia4
36Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp4
37Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack3
38Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp3
39Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC2
40Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling2
41Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling1
42David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC1

Sprint classification
1Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC3pts
2Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
3Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural3
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
5Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
6Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek2
7Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack1
8Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano1
9Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek1

Mountains classification
1Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada28pts
2Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC19
3David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural12
4Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental11
5Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
6Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
7José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team6
8Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental6
9Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural6
10Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek4
11Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
12Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC4
13Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek3
14Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
15Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
16Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural2
17Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
18Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
19Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1
20Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1
21Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1

Andalucia rider classification
1Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
2Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
3Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
4Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
5Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
6Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada

Spanish rider classification
1Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
2Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
3Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
4Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
5Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
6Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
7Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
8Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Peio Bilbao (Spa) Orbea Continental
10Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
11Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
12Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
13Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
14Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
15Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
16Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
17Marcos Garcia (Spa) KTM - Murcia
18Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
19Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural
20Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
21Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
22Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
23Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
24Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
25Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
26Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
27Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
28Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
29Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
30Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
31David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
32Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
33Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
34Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
35Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) KTM - Murcia
36Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) KTM - Murcia
37Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
38Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental
39Jose Antonio Carrasco Ramirez (Spa) KTM - Murcia
40Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
41Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
42Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
43Beñat Urain Epelde (Spa) Orbea Continental
44Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
45David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
46Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
47Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) KTM - Murcia
48Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental
49Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
50José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team

Teams classification
1Team RadioShack38:03:39
2Sky Procycling0:00:18
3Movistar Team0:00:24
4Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:47
5Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:48
6Katusha Team0:00:50
7Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:09
8Andalucia Caja Granada0:01:10
9Geox-TMC0:01:25
10Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:56
11Saur - Sojasun0:15:15
12Team Netapp0:20:35
13Orbea Continental0:23:07
14Caja Rural0:24:51
15KTM - Murcia0:36:55
16Leopard Trek0:43:35
17Skil - Shimano1:00:37

