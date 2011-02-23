Freire claims penultimate stage in Córdoba
Irizar remains atop general classification
Rabobank's early-season flurry of victories continued today at the Ruta del Sol where three-time world champion Oscar Freire won a crash-marred field sprint victory in Córdoba. The 35-year-old Spaniard outkicked stage one time trial winner Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) and Aitor Galdos (Caja Rural) to notch Rabobank's eighth victory of the season.
Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) was trying for a second straight stage win, but was involved in a crash 100m from the finish line. Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was also involved and may have suffered a broken collarbone in the incident.
The top of the general classification remained unchanged after the penultimate stage as Markel Irizar (RadioShack) remained in the red leader's jersey with a one-second lead over Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and a two-second advantage over RadioShack teammate Levi Leipheimer.
For the second day in a row, Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) made an early attack and the Luxembourger was soon joined by Spain's Javier Moreno Bazan (Caja Rural). After 20km of racing the duo held a 50-second lead over the peloton.
Ten kilometres later a pair of Spaniards, Hector Gonzalez Baeza (KTM-Murcia) and Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Andalucia Caja Granada), attacked the peloton and bridged to Schleck and Moreno to form a leading quartet.
The RadioShack-led peloton was in no hurry to chase and the escapees' lead stretched out to six minutes at the day's only KOM, the category three Alto de Arjona at km 53.8 where Schleck crossed the summit first.
Moreno was the best-placed rider in the break, trailing GC leader Irizar by 2:15, and thusly held the virtual leader's jersey up the road. RadioShack, however, made sure Irizar remained in the lead as they steadily chipped away at the quartet's advantage.
With 34km to go the break's lead fell to three minutes and 10 kilometres later the advantage dropped to two minutes. The inevitable happened with 15km remaining as the quartet were brought back into the peloton.
The tempo in the peloton ramped up in anticipation of a bunch sprint with Rabobank and Movistar doing the bulk of the work for their respective sprinters Oscar Freire and Francisco Ventoso. In the end Freire paid back his team's efforts with his seventh career Ruta del Sol stage win.
The Ruta del Sol concludes on Thursday with a 162.7km stage from Córdoba to Antequera.
|1
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:49:23
|2
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|6
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|7
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|8
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental
|9
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|10
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|13
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|14
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|15
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|17
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|18
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|19
|Jose Antonio Carrasco Ramirez (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|20
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|21
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|22
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|23
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Orbea Continental
|24
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|25
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|26
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|27
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|28
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|29
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|31
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|33
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|34
|Beñat Urain Epelde (Spa) Orbea Continental
|35
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|36
|Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|37
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|40
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|41
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|42
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|43
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|44
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
|46
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|47
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|48
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|49
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|50
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
|51
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|52
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|53
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|54
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|55
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|56
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|57
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|58
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|59
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|60
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|61
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|63
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|64
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|65
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|66
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|67
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|68
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|69
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|71
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
|72
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|73
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|74
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|75
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|77
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
|78
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|79
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|80
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|81
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|82
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|83
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural
|84
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|85
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|86
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|87
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|88
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|89
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|90
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|91
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|92
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:50
|93
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:00:53
|94
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:56
|95
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:56
|96
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:09
|97
|Thomas Bonin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:13
|98
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|0:01:14
|99
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:01:17
|100
|Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:01:19
|101
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:01:19
|102
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:00
|103
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:00
|104
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:00
|105
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:02:14
|106
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:17
|107
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:00
|108
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:00
|109
|Oscar Garcia-Casarrubios Pintor (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|0:08:09
|110
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:08:09
|111
|Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|0:08:09
|112
|Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|0:08:09
|113
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:08:09
|114
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:08:09
|115
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:09
|116
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:00
|1
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|20
|3
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|16
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|12
|6
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|10
|7
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|9
|8
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental
|8
|9
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|7
|10
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|4
|13
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|3
|14
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|2
|15
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|1
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|3
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|1
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|3
|pts
|2
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|1
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11:28:09
|2
|Team RadioShack
|3
|Saur - Sojasun
|4
|Orbea Continental
|5
|Sky Procycling
|6
|KTM - Murcia
|7
|Skil - Shimano
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|Team Netapp
|10
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|Caja Rural
|13
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|14
|Leopard Trek
|15
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Katusha Team
|17
|Geox-TMC
|1
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|12:41:09
|2
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:01
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:02
|4
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:03
|5
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|6
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|7
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:09
|8
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:00:10
|9
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:00:12
|11
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:00:13
|12
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:16
|13
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:00:18
|14
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|16
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|17
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|18
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:23
|19
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:00:24
|20
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|23
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:00:26
|24
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|25
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Orbea Continental
|26
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|27
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|28
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|29
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:31
|30
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|0:00:33
|31
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|32
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|33
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:36
|34
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:00:40
|35
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|36
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:00:41
|37
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:42
|38
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:00:44
|39
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|40
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:53
|41
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|0:01:05
|42
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:29
|43
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|44
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:20
|45
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:34
|46
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:02:43
|47
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:55
|48
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:03:24
|49
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:03:30
|50
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:04:10
|51
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:05:41
|52
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:08:29
|53
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:25
|54
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:42
|55
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:15:44
|56
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:51
|57
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:19:52
|58
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:20:01
|59
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:20:03
|60
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:04
|61
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:20:05
|62
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|0:20:15
|63
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:20:25
|64
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|0:20:26
|65
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:20:28
|66
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|0:20:31
|67
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:20:36
|68
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:20:47
|69
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:20:48
|70
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:21:00
|71
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:21:04
|72
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:21:56
|73
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:22:13
|74
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:22:30
|75
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:22:57
|76
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|0:23:21
|77
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|78
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:23:24
|79
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:23:25
|80
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:23:30
|81
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:23:35
|82
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:23:38
|83
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:23:39
|84
|Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|0:23:41
|85
|Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|0:23:44
|86
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:23:49
|87
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:23:50
|88
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:23:54
|89
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|90
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:23:55
|91
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:23:56
|92
|Jose Antonio Carrasco Ramirez (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|0:24:01
|93
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:24:11
|94
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:15
|95
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|96
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:24:20
|97
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
|0:24:27
|98
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:36
|99
|Thomas Bonin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:24:41
|100
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:24:42
|101
|Beñat Urain Epelde (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:24:49
|102
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:24:50
|103
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:24:55
|104
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:25:01
|105
|Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|0:25:20
|106
|Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:25:23
|107
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:25:42
|108
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:25:51
|109
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:26:00
|110
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:05
|111
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:26:13
|112
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:26:17
|113
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:26:19
|114
|Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|0:28:46
|1
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|49
|pts
|2
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|3
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|41
|4
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|5
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|26
|6
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|25
|7
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|25
|8
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|20
|9
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|20
|10
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|11
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|17
|12
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|16
|13
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|15
|14
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|14
|15
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|16
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|14
|17
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|13
|18
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|19
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|12
|20
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|12
|21
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|12
|22
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Orbea Continental
|10
|23
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|24
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|25
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|8
|26
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
|8
|27
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental
|8
|28
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|7
|29
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|7
|30
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|6
|31
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|6
|32
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|33
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|34
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|35
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|4
|36
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|4
|37
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|3
|38
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
|3
|39
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|2
|40
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|41
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1
|42
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|1
|1
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|3
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|3
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|6
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|2
|7
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|1
|8
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|1
|9
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|1
|1
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|28
|pts
|2
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|19
|3
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|12
|4
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|11
|5
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|6
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|7
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|8
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
|6
|9
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|6
|10
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|4
|11
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|12
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|4
|13
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|3
|14
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|15
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|16
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|17
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|18
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|19
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|20
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|21
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|1
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|4
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|5
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|6
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|2
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|5
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|6
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Orbea Continental
|10
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|11
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|12
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|13
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
|16
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|17
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|18
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|19
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural
|20
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|22
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|24
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|25
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|26
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|27
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|28
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|30
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
|31
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|32
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
|33
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|34
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|35
|Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|36
|Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|37
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|38
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental
|39
|Jose Antonio Carrasco Ramirez (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|40
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|41
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
|42
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|43
|Beñat Urain Epelde (Spa) Orbea Continental
|44
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
|45
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|46
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|47
|Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|48
|Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental
|49
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|50
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|Team RadioShack
|38:03:39
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:18
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|5
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:48
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:00:50
|7
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|8
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:01:10
|9
|Geox-TMC
|0:01:25
|10
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:56
|11
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:15:15
|12
|Team Netapp
|0:20:35
|13
|Orbea Continental
|0:23:07
|14
|Caja Rural
|0:24:51
|15
|KTM - Murcia
|0:36:55
|16
|Leopard Trek
|0:43:35
|17
|Skil - Shimano
|1:00:37
