Rabobank's early-season flurry of victories continued today at the Ruta del Sol where three-time world champion Oscar Freire won a crash-marred field sprint victory in Córdoba. The 35-year-old Spaniard outkicked stage one time trial winner Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) and Aitor Galdos (Caja Rural) to notch Rabobank's eighth victory of the season.

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) was trying for a second straight stage win, but was involved in a crash 100m from the finish line. Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was also involved and may have suffered a broken collarbone in the incident.

The top of the general classification remained unchanged after the penultimate stage as Markel Irizar (RadioShack) remained in the red leader's jersey with a one-second lead over Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and a two-second advantage over RadioShack teammate Levi Leipheimer.

For the second day in a row, Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) made an early attack and the Luxembourger was soon joined by Spain's Javier Moreno Bazan (Caja Rural). After 20km of racing the duo held a 50-second lead over the peloton.

Ten kilometres later a pair of Spaniards, Hector Gonzalez Baeza (KTM-Murcia) and Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Andalucia Caja Granada), attacked the peloton and bridged to Schleck and Moreno to form a leading quartet.

The RadioShack-led peloton was in no hurry to chase and the escapees' lead stretched out to six minutes at the day's only KOM, the category three Alto de Arjona at km 53.8 where Schleck crossed the summit first.

Moreno was the best-placed rider in the break, trailing GC leader Irizar by 2:15, and thusly held the virtual leader's jersey up the road. RadioShack, however, made sure Irizar remained in the lead as they steadily chipped away at the quartet's advantage.

With 34km to go the break's lead fell to three minutes and 10 kilometres later the advantage dropped to two minutes. The inevitable happened with 15km remaining as the quartet were brought back into the peloton.

The tempo in the peloton ramped up in anticipation of a bunch sprint with Rabobank and Movistar doing the bulk of the work for their respective sprinters Oscar Freire and Francisco Ventoso. In the end Freire paid back his team's efforts with his seventh career Ruta del Sol stage win.

The Ruta del Sol concludes on Thursday with a 162.7km stage from Córdoba to Antequera.

Full Results 1 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:49:23 2 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 4 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 6 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 7 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 8 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental 9 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 10 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Marcos Garcia (Spa) KTM - Murcia 13 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 14 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 15 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 17 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 18 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 19 Jose Antonio Carrasco Ramirez (Spa) KTM - Murcia 20 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 21 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 22 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 23 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Orbea Continental 24 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 25 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 26 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 27 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 28 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 29 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 31 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 33 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 34 Beñat Urain Epelde (Spa) Orbea Continental 35 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 36 Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) KTM - Murcia 37 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 39 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 40 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 41 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 42 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 43 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 44 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp 46 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 47 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 48 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 49 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 50 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp 51 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 52 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 53 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 54 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 55 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 56 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 57 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 58 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 59 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 60 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 61 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 62 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) KTM - Murcia 63 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 64 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 65 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 66 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 67 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 68 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 69 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 71 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 72 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 73 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 74 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 75 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 76 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 77 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC 78 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 79 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 80 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 81 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 82 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 83 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural 84 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 85 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 86 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 87 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 88 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 89 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 90 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 91 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:40 92 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:50 93 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:00:53 94 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:56 95 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:56 96 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:09 97 Thomas Bonin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:01:13 98 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 0:01:14 99 Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:01:17 100 Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:01:19 101 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:01:19 102 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:00 103 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:00 104 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:00 105 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:02:14 106 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:17 107 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:00 108 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:00 109 Oscar Garcia-Casarrubios Pintor (Spa) KTM - Murcia 0:08:09 110 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 0:08:09 111 Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) KTM - Murcia 0:08:09 112 Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) KTM - Murcia 0:08:09 113 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:08:09 114 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:08:09 115 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:09 116 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:00

Points 1 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 20 3 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 16 4 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 5 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 12 6 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 10 7 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 9 8 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental 8 9 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 7 10 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 5 12 Marcos Garcia (Spa) KTM - Murcia 4 13 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 3 14 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 2 15 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Sprint 1 - Arjonilla, 62.1km 1 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 3 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Arjona (Cat. 3) 53.8km 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 3 pts 2 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 2 3 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1

Teams 1 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11:28:09 2 Team RadioShack 3 Saur - Sojasun 4 Orbea Continental 5 Sky Procycling 6 KTM - Murcia 7 Skil - Shimano 8 Movistar Team 9 Team Netapp 10 Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 Caja Rural 13 Andalucia Caja Granada 14 Leopard Trek 15 Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Katusha Team 17 Geox-TMC

General classification after stage 4 1 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 12:41:09 2 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:01 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:02 4 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:03 5 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:08 6 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 7 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:09 8 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:00:10 9 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:00:12 11 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:00:13 12 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:16 13 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp 0:00:18 14 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:20 16 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 17 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 18 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:23 19 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:00:24 20 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 22 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:25 23 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:00:26 24 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 25 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Orbea Continental 26 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 27 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 28 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30 29 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:31 30 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 0:00:33 31 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:35 32 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 33 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:36 34 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:00:40 35 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 36 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 0:00:41 37 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:42 38 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:00:44 39 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 40 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:53 41 Marcos Garcia (Spa) KTM - Murcia 0:01:05 42 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:29 43 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:17 44 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:20 45 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:34 46 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:02:43 47 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:55 48 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:24 49 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:03:30 50 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:04:10 51 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:05:41 52 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:08:29 53 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:25 54 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:15:42 55 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:15:44 56 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:15:51 57 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:19:52 58 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:20:01 59 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:20:03 60 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:04 61 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:20:05 62 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 0:20:15 63 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:20:25 64 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 0:20:26 65 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:20:28 66 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 0:20:31 67 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 0:20:36 68 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:20:47 69 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 0:20:48 70 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:21:00 71 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:21:04 72 Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:21:56 73 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:22:13 74 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:22:30 75 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:22:57 76 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 0:23:21 77 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 78 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:23:24 79 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:23:25 80 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:23:30 81 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:23:35 82 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:23:38 83 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:23:39 84 Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) KTM - Murcia 0:23:41 85 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) KTM - Murcia 0:23:44 86 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 0:23:49 87 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:23:50 88 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:23:54 89 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 90 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:23:55 91 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:23:56 92 Jose Antonio Carrasco Ramirez (Spa) KTM - Murcia 0:24:01 93 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:24:11 94 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:24:15 95 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 96 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:24:20 97 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp 0:24:27 98 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:24:36 99 Thomas Bonin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:24:41 100 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:24:42 101 Beñat Urain Epelde (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:24:49 102 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 0:24:50 103 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:24:55 104 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:25:01 105 Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) KTM - Murcia 0:25:20 106 Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:25:23 107 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 0:25:42 108 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:25:51 109 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:26:00 110 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:05 111 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:26:13 112 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:26:17 113 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:26:19 114 Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) KTM - Murcia 0:28:46

Points classification 1 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 49 pts 2 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 45 3 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 41 4 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 31 5 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 26 6 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 25 7 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 8 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 20 9 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 20 10 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 11 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 17 12 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 16 13 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 15 14 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 14 15 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 16 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 14 17 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 13 18 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 19 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 12 20 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 12 21 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 12 22 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Orbea Continental 10 23 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 24 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 25 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 8 26 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental 8 27 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental 8 28 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 7 29 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 7 30 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 6 31 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 6 32 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 33 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 5 34 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 35 Marcos Garcia (Spa) KTM - Murcia 4 36 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 4 37 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 3 38 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp 3 39 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 2 40 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 41 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 1 42 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 1

Sprint classification 1 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 3 pts 2 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 3 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 3 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 5 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 6 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 2 7 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 1 8 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 1 9 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 1

Mountains classification 1 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 28 pts 2 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 19 3 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 12 4 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental 11 5 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 6 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 7 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 6 8 Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental 6 9 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 6 10 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 4 11 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 12 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 4 13 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 3 14 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 15 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 16 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 2 17 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 18 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 19 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1 20 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 21 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1

Andalucia rider classification 1 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 4 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 5 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 6 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada

Spanish rider classification 1 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 2 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 5 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 6 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Orbea Continental 10 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 11 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 12 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 13 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC 16 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 17 Marcos Garcia (Spa) KTM - Murcia 18 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 19 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural 20 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 22 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 24 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 25 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental 26 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 27 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 28 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 30 Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental 31 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 32 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental 33 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 34 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 35 Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) KTM - Murcia 36 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) KTM - Murcia 37 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 38 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental 39 Jose Antonio Carrasco Ramirez (Spa) KTM - Murcia 40 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 41 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp 42 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 43 Beñat Urain Epelde (Spa) Orbea Continental 44 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 45 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 46 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 47 Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) KTM - Murcia 48 Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental 49 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 50 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team