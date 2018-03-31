Trending

Tratnik wins the Volta Limburg Classic

Slovenian survives hectic finale to win

Image 1 of 11

Jan Tratnik wins the 2018 Volta Limburg Classic

Jan Tratnik wins the 2018 Volta Limburg Classic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 11

Roompot Nederlandse Loterij's Pieter Weening and Elmar Reinders

Roompot Nederlandse Loterij's Pieter Weening and Elmar Reinders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 11

Riders get tangled up at Volta Limburg Classic

Riders get tangled up at Volta Limburg Classic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 11

Jan Tratnik, Marco Tizza and Jimmy Janssens on the Limburg podium

Jan Tratnik, Marco Tizza and Jimmy Janssens on the Limburg podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 11

Scenery along the route of Volta Limburg Classic

Scenery along the route of Volta Limburg Classic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 11

The peloton in action during the Volta Limburg Classic

The peloton in action during the Volta Limburg Classic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 11

Jerome Baugnies (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) and Antoine Warnier (WB Veranclassic)

Jerome Baugnies (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) and Antoine Warnier (WB Veranclassic)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 11

Marco Tizza (ITA - Nippo - Vini Fantini)

Marco Tizza (ITA - Nippo - Vini Fantini)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 11

Jan Tratnik wins the 2018 Volta Limburg Classic

Jan Tratnik wins the 2018 Volta Limburg Classic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 11

LottoNL-Jumbo on stage before the start of Volta Limburg Classic

LottoNL-Jumbo on stage before the start of Volta Limburg Classic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 11

Ben Perry (Israel Cycling Academy) and Marco Tizza (Nippo - Vini Fantini)

Ben Perry (Israel Cycling Academy) and Marco Tizza (Nippo - Vini Fantini)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jan Tratnik (CCC Sprandi) dug deep to win the Volta Limburg Classic in the Netherlands, winning a small group sprint after being caught in the final kilometres of the race.

Tratnik won the final time trial stage at the recent Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali in Italy and used his speed and pace in the rain-soaked finale.

He was away with Oscar Riesebeek (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij) in the rolling finale. However after Tratnik put his foot out to avoid crashing on a curve, Riesebeek had no where to go and flipped over a gate.

Tratnik pushed on alone, was caught by the chasers but still won. Marco Tizza (NippoVini Fantini-Europa Ovini) and Jimmy Janssens (Cibel-Cebon) finishing one second in arrears to the Slovenian to round out the podium.

"I'd had big plans for this race. Last year luck was not on my side and this time everything went perfectly. I’d had everything planned out before the race and with 70km to go I decided to start executing it. I did not feel great after I joined the breakaway, but we kept pushing high watts and I saw that everybody was tired. In the end I almost crashed, as I rode off the road. I had to chase the group, but still managed to take the win. It was a perfect day," said Tratnik.

"After winning TT at Coppi e Bartali is my second consecutive win, which is a very nice feeling to win back-to-back. I want to thank the team, which protected me in the bunch, was working at the head of the group to reduce the gap and also helped me position myself for the attack."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4:42:34
2Marco Tizza (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini0:00:01
3Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
4Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:03
5Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:05
6Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:41
7Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
8Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:53
9Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Beat Cycling Club
10Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
11Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
12Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Tanguy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
14Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
15Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
16Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
17Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
18Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
19Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
20Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
22Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
23Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
24Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
25Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
26Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Jason Van Dalen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
28Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed Cycling Team
29Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
30Kasper Asgreen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
31Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
32Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
33Pavel Chursin (Rus) Destil - Parkhotel Valkenburg
34Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
35Bas Van Der Kooij (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
36Kelvin Van Den Dool (Ned) Vlasman Ct
37Stef Clement (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
38Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
39Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
40Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
41Lennert Teugels (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
42Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
43Luuc Bugter (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
44Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
45Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
46Jesper Schultz (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
47Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
48Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Coop
49Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
50Antonio Santoro (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
51Jaap Kooijman (Ned) Vlasman Ct
52Peter Schulting (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
53Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
54Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
55Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed Cycling Team0:01:06
56August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:10
57Rick Ottema (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam0:01:12
58Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus0:02:52
59Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus0:02:56
60Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:02:57
61Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:03:34
62Marco Doets (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
63Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
64Wim Kleiman (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
65Folkert Oostra (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
66Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
67Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
68Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Destil - Parkhotel Valkenburg
69Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
70Jakob Egholm (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
71Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:03:38
72Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed Cycling Team0:03:42
73Beau Duvigneau (Ned) Vlasman Ct
74Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel0:03:45
75Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
76Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
77Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
78Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
79Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
80Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
81Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
82Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
83Cameron Beard (USA) Destil - Parkhotel Valkenburg
84Mathias Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed Cycling Team
DNFMarino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
DNFImerio Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
DNFHiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
DNFLars Boom (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
DNFSepp Kuss (USA) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
DNFThomas Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
DNFDaan Olivier (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
DNFMark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFMichel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFCasper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFPawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFAdrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFMarko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFTim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFAaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFMathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFYoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
DNFSteven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept Cycling Club
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Cycling Club
DNFKevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFSébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFLudovic Robeet (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFLudwig De Winter (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFJulien Stassen (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFChristophe Masson (Fra) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFSjors Dekker (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
DNFJasper Schouten (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
DNFAbe Celi (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
DNFDaniel Abraham Gebru (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
DNFNahom Desale (Eri) Beat Cycling Club
DNFDaan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
DNFAlex Mengoulas (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
DNFBas Tietema (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
DNFWesley Van Dyck (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
DNFDexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
DNFJames Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
DNFChris Opie (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
DNFAlex Paton (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
DNFAndrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
DNFMaximilian Stedman (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
DNFLouis Rose Davis (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
DNFCedric Raymackers (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFJan Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFJustin Timmermans (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
DNFVincent Hoppezak (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
DNFMarijn Van Den Berg (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
DNFJens Van Den Dool (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
DNFStephan Grigroyan (Rus) Destil - Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFTim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFJordi Van Loon (Ned) Destil - Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFOscar Van Wijk (Ned) Destil - Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFDylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
DNFThijs De Lange (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
DNFJasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
DNFDennis Van Der Horst (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
DNFDanny Van Der Tuuk (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
DNFAndre Looij (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
DNFSøren Malling Siggaard (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed Cycling Team
DNFAndreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed Cycling Team
DNFJesper Mørkøv (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed Cycling Team
DNFAndrew Leigh (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFRuben Scheire (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFYlber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFSergio Torres Jorro (Spa) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFLouis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
DNFGustav Höög (Swe) Team Coop
DNFKrister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop
DNFLuca Henn (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
DNFDorian Lübbers (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
DNFRobert Retschke (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
DNFJan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
DNFAndreas Hyldgaard Jeppesen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFAsbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFTorkil Veyhe (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFDion Beukeboom (Ned) Vlasman Ct
DNFJasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Vlasman Ct
DNFBas Ottevanger (Ned) Vlasman Ct
DNFJoost Van Der Burg (Ned) Vlasman Ct

