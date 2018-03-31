Image 1 of 11 Jan Tratnik wins the 2018 Volta Limburg Classic (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 11 Roompot Nederlandse Loterij's Pieter Weening and Elmar Reinders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 11 Riders get tangled up at Volta Limburg Classic (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 11 Jan Tratnik, Marco Tizza and Jimmy Janssens on the Limburg podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 11 Scenery along the route of Volta Limburg Classic (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 11 The peloton in action during the Volta Limburg Classic (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 11 Jerome Baugnies (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) and Antoine Warnier (WB Veranclassic) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 11 Marco Tizza (ITA - Nippo - Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 11 Jan Tratnik wins the 2018 Volta Limburg Classic (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 11 LottoNL-Jumbo on stage before the start of Volta Limburg Classic (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 11 Ben Perry (Israel Cycling Academy) and Marco Tizza (Nippo - Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jan Tratnik (CCC Sprandi) dug deep to win the Volta Limburg Classic in the Netherlands, winning a small group sprint after being caught in the final kilometres of the race.

Tratnik won the final time trial stage at the recent Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali in Italy and used his speed and pace in the rain-soaked finale.

He was away with Oscar Riesebeek (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij) in the rolling finale. However after Tratnik put his foot out to avoid crashing on a curve, Riesebeek had no where to go and flipped over a gate.

Tratnik pushed on alone, was caught by the chasers but still won. Marco Tizza (NippoVini Fantini-Europa Ovini) and Jimmy Janssens (Cibel-Cebon) finishing one second in arrears to the Slovenian to round out the podium.

"I'd had big plans for this race. Last year luck was not on my side and this time everything went perfectly. I’d had everything planned out before the race and with 70km to go I decided to start executing it. I did not feel great after I joined the breakaway, but we kept pushing high watts and I saw that everybody was tired. In the end I almost crashed, as I rode off the road. I had to chase the group, but still managed to take the win. It was a perfect day," said Tratnik.

"After winning TT at Coppi e Bartali is my second consecutive win, which is a very nice feeling to win back-to-back. I want to thank the team, which protected me in the bunch, was working at the head of the group to reduce the gap and also helped me position myself for the attack."

