Tratnik wins the Volta Limburg Classic
Slovenian survives hectic finale to win
Jan Tratnik (CCC Sprandi) dug deep to win the Volta Limburg Classic in the Netherlands, winning a small group sprint after being caught in the final kilometres of the race.
Tratnik won the final time trial stage at the recent Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali in Italy and used his speed and pace in the rain-soaked finale.
He was away with Oscar Riesebeek (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij) in the rolling finale. However after Tratnik put his foot out to avoid crashing on a curve, Riesebeek had no where to go and flipped over a gate.
Tratnik pushed on alone, was caught by the chasers but still won. Marco Tizza (NippoVini Fantini-Europa Ovini) and Jimmy Janssens (Cibel-Cebon) finishing one second in arrears to the Slovenian to round out the podium.
"I'd had big plans for this race. Last year luck was not on my side and this time everything went perfectly. I’d had everything planned out before the race and with 70km to go I decided to start executing it. I did not feel great after I joined the breakaway, but we kept pushing high watts and I saw that everybody was tired. In the end I almost crashed, as I rode off the road. I had to chase the group, but still managed to take the win. It was a perfect day," said Tratnik.
"After winning TT at Coppi e Bartali is my second consecutive win, which is a very nice feeling to win back-to-back. I want to thank the team, which protected me in the bunch, was working at the head of the group to reduce the gap and also helped me position myself for the attack."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4:42:34
|2
|Marco Tizza (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|0:00:01
|3
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|4
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:03
|5
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:05
|6
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:41
|7
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|8
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:53
|9
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Beat Cycling Club
|10
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|11
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|12
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Tanguy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|14
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|16
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|17
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|18
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|19
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|20
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|22
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|23
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|24
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|25
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|26
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Jason Van Dalen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|28
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed Cycling Team
|29
|Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
|30
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|31
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|32
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|33
|Pavel Chursin (Rus) Destil - Parkhotel Valkenburg
|34
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
|35
|Bas Van Der Kooij (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
|36
|Kelvin Van Den Dool (Ned) Vlasman Ct
|37
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|38
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|39
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|40
|Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
|41
|Lennert Teugels (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|42
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|43
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|44
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|45
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|46
|Jesper Schultz (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|47
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|48
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Coop
|49
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|50
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|51
|Jaap Kooijman (Ned) Vlasman Ct
|52
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|53
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|54
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|55
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|56
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:10
|57
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
|0:01:12
|58
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|0:02:52
|59
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|0:02:56
|60
|Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:02:57
|61
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:34
|62
|Marco Doets (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
|63
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|64
|Wim Kleiman (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|65
|Folkert Oostra (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
|66
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|67
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|68
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Destil - Parkhotel Valkenburg
|69
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|70
|Jakob Egholm (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|71
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:03:38
|72
|Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed Cycling Team
|0:03:42
|73
|Beau Duvigneau (Ned) Vlasman Ct
|74
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
|0:03:45
|75
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|76
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|77
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|78
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|79
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|80
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|81
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|82
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|83
|Cameron Beard (USA) Destil - Parkhotel Valkenburg
|84
|Mathias Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|DNF
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|DNF
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|DNF
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|DNF
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|DNF
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|DNF
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|DNF
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|DNF
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|DNF
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|DNF
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Sjors Dekker (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Jasper Schouten (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Abe Celi (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Daniel Abraham Gebru (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|DNF
|Nahom Desale (Eri) Beat Cycling Club
|DNF
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
|DNF
|Alex Mengoulas (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|DNF
|Bas Tietema (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|DNF
|Wesley Van Dyck (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
|DNF
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|DNF
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|DNF
|Chris Opie (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|DNF
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|DNF
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|DNF
|Maximilian Stedman (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|DNF
|Louis Rose Davis (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|DNF
|Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNF
|Jan Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNF
|Justin Timmermans (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|DNF
|Vincent Hoppezak (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|DNF
|Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|DNF
|Jens Van Den Dool (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|DNF
|Stephan Grigroyan (Rus) Destil - Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Jordi Van Loon (Ned) Destil - Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Oscar Van Wijk (Ned) Destil - Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
|DNF
|Thijs De Lange (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
|DNF
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
|DNF
|Dennis Van Der Horst (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
|DNF
|Danny Van Der Tuuk (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
|DNF
|Andre Looij (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|DNF
|Søren Malling Siggaard (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed Cycling Team
|DNF
|Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jesper Mørkøv (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed Cycling Team
|DNF
|Andrew Leigh (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Ruben Scheire (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Sergio Torres Jorro (Spa) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|DNF
|Gustav Höög (Swe) Team Coop
|DNF
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop
|DNF
|Luca Henn (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|DNF
|Dorian Lübbers (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|DNF
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|DNF
|Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|DNF
|Andreas Hyldgaard Jeppesen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Vlasman Ct
|DNF
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Vlasman Ct
|DNF
|Bas Ottevanger (Ned) Vlasman Ct
|DNF
|Joost Van Der Burg (Ned) Vlasman Ct
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy