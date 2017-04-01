Canola wins Volta Limburg Classic
Meurisse second in Dutch one-day race
Image 1 of 5
Image 2 of 5
Image 3 of 5
Image 4 of 5
Image 5 of 5
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4:45:26
|2
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:04
|4
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:51
|5
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:59
|6
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|7
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|8
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
|11
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|12
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|13
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop
|15
|Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|16
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:09
|17
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:46
|18
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|19
|Rasmus Poulsen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|20
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|21
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:50
|22
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|23
|Dennis Bakker (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|24
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:03:58
|25
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:00
|26
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|27
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|28
|Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|29
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|30
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|31
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop
|32
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|33
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|34
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|35
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|36
|Raffael Freienstein (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|37
|Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Den) Team Veloconcept
|39
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|40
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|41
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|42
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|43
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:04:03
|44
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|46
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|48
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|49
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|50
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|51
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|52
|František Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|53
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|54
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|55
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|56
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|57
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|58
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|59
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|60
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:11
|62
|Ike Groen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|63
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|64
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|65
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:13
|66
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|67
|Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|68
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|70
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:08:21
|71
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|DNF
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|DNF
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|DNF
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|DNF
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|DNF
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|DNF
|Daan Meijers (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|DNF
|Rens Tulner (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|DNF
|Jens Van Den Dool (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|DNF
|Mitchell Mulhern (Aus) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|DNF
|Gerco Pastoor (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|DNF
|Niklas Eg (Den) Team Veloconcept
|DNF
|Michael Reihs (Den) Team Veloconcept
|DNF
|Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Veloconcept
|DNF
|Mark Sehested Pedersen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|DNF
|Erlend J. Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
|DNF
|Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
|DNF
|Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Team Coop
|DNF
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Coop
|DNF
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Coop
|DNF
|Justin Timmermans (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Marco Doets (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Folkert Oostra (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Harry Sweering (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Brent Van De Kerkhove (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|DNF
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) SEG Racing Academy
|DNF
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) SEG Racing Academy
|DNF
|Marten Kooistra (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|DNF
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|DNF
|Yannick Detant (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|DNF
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|DNF
|Gijs Meijer (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|DNF
|Mel Van Der Veekens (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|DNF
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|DNF
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|DNF
|Michael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Ciske Aneca (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Lorenzo Blomme (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Andrew Leigh (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|DNF
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jesper Morkov (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|DNF
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kasper Schmidt (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lars Olde Meierink (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|DNF
|Bas Van Der Kooij (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rob Van Broekhoven (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jordi Van Loon (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|DNF
|Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|DNF
|Julian Braun (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|DNF
|Luca Henn (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|DNF
|Lukas Baum (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|DNF
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|DNF
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|DNF
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|DNF
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
