Canola wins Volta Limburg Classic

Meurisse second in Dutch one-day race

Image 1 of 5

Marco Canola wins the 2017 Volta Limburg Classic

Marco Canola wins the 2017 Volta Limburg Classic
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 5

The finish of the 2017 Volta Limburg Classic

The finish of the 2017 Volta Limburg Classic
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 5

Xandro Meurisse, Marco Canola and Nick Van Der Lijke on the Volta Limburg Classic podium

Xandro Meurisse, Marco Canola and Nick Van Der Lijke on the Volta Limburg Classic podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 5

Marco Canola on the 2017 Volta Limburg Classic podium

Marco Canola on the 2017 Volta Limburg Classic podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 5

Marco Canola wins the 2017 Volta Limburg Classic

Marco Canola wins the 2017 Volta Limburg Classic
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini4:45:26
2Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
3Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:04
4Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:51
5Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:59
6Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
7Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
8Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
10Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
11Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
12Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
13Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
14Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop
15Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
16Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:09
17Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:46
18Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
19Rasmus Poulsen (Den) Team Veloconcept
20Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:01:48
21Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:50
22Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
23Dennis Bakker (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
24Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:03:58
25Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:00
26Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
27Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
28Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
29Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
30Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
31August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop
32Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
33Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
34Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
35Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
36Raffael Freienstein (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
37Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
38Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Den) Team Veloconcept
39Adriaan Janssen (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
40Robbert De Greef (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
41Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
42Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
43Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:04:03
44Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
45Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
46Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
47Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
48Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
49Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
50Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
51Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
52František Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
53Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
54Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
55Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
56Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
57Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
58Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
59Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
60Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
61Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:11
62Ike Groen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
63Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
64Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
65Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:13
66Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
67Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
68Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
69Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
70Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:08:21
71Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
DNFKoen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFVictor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFJurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFJonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFJakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFKevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFKenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFEduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFYuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFNicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFAime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFBenjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFRuben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFChristophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFTim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFEtienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFThomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
DNFEnrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFMarco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFPaolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFAlessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFPavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFIgor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFNikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFAleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFLuuc Bugter (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
DNFDaan Meijers (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
DNFRens Tulner (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
DNFJens Van Den Dool (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
DNFMitchell Mulhern (Aus) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
DNFGerco Pastoor (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
DNFNiklas Eg (Den) Team Veloconcept
DNFMichael Reihs (Den) Team Veloconcept
DNFThomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Veloconcept
DNFMark Sehested Pedersen (Den) Team Veloconcept
DNFErlend J. Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
DNFHavard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
DNFFredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Team Coop
DNFPhilip Lindau (Swe) Team Coop
DNFOle Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Coop
DNFJustin Timmermans (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
DNFMarco Doets (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
DNFKoos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
DNFMerijn Korevaar (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
DNFFolkert Oostra (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
DNFHarry Sweering (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
DNFBrent Van De Kerkhove (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFJordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFBrecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFGerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFAlexander Geuens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFRob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFDieter Bouvry (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFFabio Jakobsen (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
DNFGabriel Cullaigh (GBr) SEG Racing Academy
DNFHenrik Evensen (Nor) SEG Racing Academy
DNFMarten Kooistra (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
DNFDylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
DNFJarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
DNFJohim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
DNFStephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
DNFYannick Detant (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
DNFBram Nolten (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
DNFGijs Meijer (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
DNFMel Van Der Veekens (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
DNFSven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
DNFRemco Te Brake (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
DNFMichael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFNiels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFJelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFCiske Aneca (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFLorenzo Blomme (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFAndrew Leigh (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFKevin Verwaest (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFNicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
DNFPatrick Clausen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
DNFJesper Morkov (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
DNFRasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
DNFTroels Ronning Vinther (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
DNFKasper Schmidt (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
DNFGert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
DNFJochem Hoekstra (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
DNFTim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
DNFLars Olde Meierink (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
DNFBas Van Der Kooij (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
DNFRob Van Broekhoven (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
DNFJordi Van Loon (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
DNFJoey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
DNFJulian Braun (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
DNFLuca Henn (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
DNFLukas Baum (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
DNFTobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
DNFRobert Retschke (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
DNFFabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
DNFDaniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus

