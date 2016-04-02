Gerts wins Volta Limburg Classic
Colbrelli second, Gilbert third
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|4:56:29
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:02
|4
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|7
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop - Oster Hus
|8
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|9
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|10
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12
|11
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|0:00:13
|12
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|14
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|15
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|16
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|17
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|18
|Raffael Freienstein (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|19
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|20
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|21
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|22
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|23
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|24
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
|25
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|26
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|27
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|28
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|29
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|30
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|31
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|32
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|33
|Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|34
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|35
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|36
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop - Oster Hus
|37
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|38
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|39
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|40
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|41
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|42
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|43
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|44
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|45
|Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|46
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|47
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|49
|Oivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop - Oster Hus
|50
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|51
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|52
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|53
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|54
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|55
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:01:05
|56
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:31
|57
|Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:36
|58
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:41
|59
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:43
|60
|Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:44
|61
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:02:20
|62
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|63
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|64
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:31
|65
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|66
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|67
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|68
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|69
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:03:34
|70
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|71
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:51
|72
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stˆlting Service Group
|73
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|74
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:53
|75
|Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|76
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|77
|Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|78
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|0:13:53
|DNF
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|DNF
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|DNF
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stˆlting Service Group
|DNF
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|DNF
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|DNF
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|DNF
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|DNF
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|DNF
|Moritz Backofen (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|DNF
|André Benoit (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|DNF
|Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|DNF
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|DNF
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|DNF
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|DNF
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|DNF
|Sjors Dekker (Ned)
|DNF
|Lars Van De Vall (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Harry Sweering (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Tristan Timmermans (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Thijs Zonneveld (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|DNF
|Thijs Van Beusichem (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|DNF
|Maikel Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Gijs Verdick (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Niels Goeree (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Dick Janssens (Ned) Team 3M
|DNF
|Kenny Willems (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|DNF
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|DNF
|David Montgomery (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Calvin Watson (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Florent Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Coop - Oster Hus
|DNF
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop - Oster Hus
|DNF
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop - Oster Hus
|DNF
|Even Rege (Nor) Team Coop - Oster Hus
|DNF
|Magnus Børresen (Nor) Team Coop - Oster Hus
|DNF
|Filip Bengtsson (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Tiago Da Silva (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Jan Petelin (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Wayne Stijns (Ned) Team Differdange - Losch
|DSQ
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
