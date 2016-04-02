Trending

Gerts wins Volta Limburg Classic

Colbrelli second, Gilbert third

Image 1 of 10

Floris Gerts points to his BMC jersey as he takes his first professional victory

Floris Gerts points to his BMC jersey as he takes his first professional victory
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 2 of 10

Damiano Cunego (Nippo - Vini Fantini)

Damiano Cunego (Nippo - Vini Fantini)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 3 of 10

Looij Andre (Roompot - Oranje Peloton) and Van der Lijke Nick (Roompot - Oranje Peloton)

Looij Andre (Roompot - Oranje Peloton) and Van der Lijke Nick (Roompot - Oranje Peloton)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 4 of 10

Loic Vliegen, Dylan Teuns and Rick Zabel Rick of the BMC Racing Team

Loic Vliegen, Dylan Teuns and Rick Zabel Rick of the BMC Racing Team
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 5 of 10

Loic Vliegen, Dylan Teuns and Rick Zabel Rick of the BMC Racing Team

Loic Vliegen, Dylan Teuns and Rick Zabel Rick of the BMC Racing Team
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 6 of 10

Alexey Vermeulen of LottoNL - Jumbo

Alexey Vermeulen of LottoNL - Jumbo
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 7 of 10

Moreno Hofland of LottoNL - Jumbo

Moreno Hofland of LottoNL - Jumbo
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 8 of 10

Floris Gerts (BMC) wins Volta Limburg Classic

Floris Gerts (BMC) wins Volta Limburg Classic
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 9 of 10

Floris Gerts (BMC) wins Volta Limburg Classic

Floris Gerts (BMC) wins Volta Limburg Classic
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 10 of 10

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini)

eyJ0eXBlIjoiYm94b3V0IiwiaWQiOiI4MzE3OGNhNS05NjI3LTRmOWUtYTRhZi0zMDlkNGQxYTcyNjMiLCJkYXRhIjp7InRpdGxlIjoiUmVsYXRlZCBBcnRpY2xlcyIsInRleHQiOlsiXHUwMDNjYSBocmVmPVwiL25ld3MvZ2VydHMtZ3JhYnMtZmlyc3QtcHJvLXdpbi1hdC12b2x0YS1saW1idXJnLWNsYXNzaWNcIlx1MDAzZUdlcnRzIGdyYWJzIGZpcnN0IHBybyB3aW4gYXQgVm9sdGEgTGltYnVyZyBDbGFzc2ljXHUwMDNjL2FcdTAwM2UiXSwiaW1hZ2UiOnsiaWQiOiIiLCJuYW1lIjoiIiwicGF0aCI6IiIsInNyYyI6IiIsIm1vcyI6IiIsImltcG9ydFNyYyI6IiIsIndpZHRoIjowLCJoZWlnaHQiOjAsImFsdCI6IiIsImNyZWRpdCI6IiJ9fX0=>Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team4:56:29
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:02
4Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
5Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
6Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
7Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop - Oster Hus
8Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
9Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
10Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
11Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke0:00:13
12Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
13Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
14Michael Reihs (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
15Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
16Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
17Elmar Reinders (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
18Raffael Freienstein (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
19Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
20Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
21Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
22Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
23Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
24Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
25Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
26Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
27Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
28Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
29Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
30Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
31Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
32Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
33Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
34Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
35Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
36August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop - Oster Hus
37Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
38Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
39Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
40Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
41Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
42Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
43Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
44Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
45Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
46Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
47Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
48Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
49Oivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop - Oster Hus
50Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
51Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
52Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
53Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
54Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
55Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:01:05
56Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:31
57Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:36
58Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:41
59Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:43
60Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:44
61Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling0:02:20
62Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
63Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
64Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:31
65Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
66Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
67Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
68Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
69Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:03:34
70Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
71Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:51
72Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stˆlting Service Group
73Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
74Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:53
75Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
76Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
77Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
78Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke0:13:53
DNFBen Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFTom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFSteven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFAlexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFNikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFAdrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFFelix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFReinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFAndré Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFBarry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFAntwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFIgor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFSergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFViktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFEvgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFMamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFGerald Ciolek (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
DNFRasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
DNFAlex Kirsch (Lux) Stˆlting Service Group
DNFChristian Mager (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
DNFJonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
DNFFabian Wegmann (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
DNFAlessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFNicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFLuca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFEduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFManabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFYuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFRiccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFThomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFRomain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFHayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFKristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFJoshua Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFSebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFChris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFJens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFMaxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFRuben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFDries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFMitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
DNFMerijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
DNFMoritz Backofen (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
DNFAndré Benoit (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
DNFFrederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
DNFTobias Knaup (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
DNFMarcel Meisen (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
DNFRobert Retschke (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
DNFDaniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
DNFSjors Dekker (Ned)
DNFLars Van De Vall (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
DNFKoos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
DNFRick Ottema (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
DNFHarry Sweering (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
DNFTristan Timmermans (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
DNFRick Van Breda (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
DNFTom Vermeer (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
DNFYannick Eijssen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFJordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFAlexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFThijs Zonneveld (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFThijs Van Beusichem (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFMaikel Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFGert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFTwan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFAdriaan Janssen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFStefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFJoey Van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFGijs Verdick (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFJasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
DNFSjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
DNFStef Krul (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
DNFNiels Goeree (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
DNFRobbie Van Bakel (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
DNFDries Hollanders (Bel) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
DNFEdwig Cammaerts (Bel) Team 3M
DNFGertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
DNFJelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M
DNFDick Janssens (Ned) Team 3M
DNFKenny Willems (Bel) Team 3M
DNFMatthijs Eversdijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
DNFLuuc Bugter (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
DNFDavid Montgomery (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFJasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFOliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFEmiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFCalvin Watson (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFJack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFFlorent Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFThomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFGaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFOle Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Coop - Oster Hus
DNFHaavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop - Oster Hus
DNFOscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop - Oster Hus
DNFEven Rege (Nor) Team Coop - Oster Hus
DNFMagnus Børresen (Nor) Team Coop - Oster Hus
DNFFilip Bengtsson (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFIvan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFGediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFTiago Da Silva (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFJan Petelin (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFWayne Stijns (Ned) Team Differdange - Losch
DSQSerge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch

Latest on Cyclingnews