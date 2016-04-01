Trending

Volta Limburg Classic past winners

Champions 1973-2015

Past winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015Stefan Küng (Sui) BMC Racing Team
2014Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
2013Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
2012Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
2011Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil–DCM
2010Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil–Shimano
2009Mauro Finetto (Ita) CSF Group-Navigare
2008Tony Martin (Ger) Team High Road
2007Nico Sijmens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Tönissteiner
2006Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team LPR
2005Nico Sijmens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
2004Allan Johansen (Den) BankGiroLoterij
2003Wim van Huffel (Bel) Vlaanderen T-Interim
2002Corey Sweet (Aus) BankGiroLoterij-Batavus
2001No race
2000Bert Grabsch (Ger) Cologne
1999Raymond Meijs (Ned) Cologne
1998Raymond Meijs (Ned) Gerolsteiner
1997Raymond Meijs (Ned) Foreldorado-Golff
1996Lucien de Louw (Ned) Foreldorado-Golff
1995Max van Heeswijk (Ned) Motorola
1994John van den Akker (Ned) Collstrop-Willy Naessens
1993Erwin Thijs (Bel) Collstrop-Assur Carpets
1992Martin van Steen (Ned)
1991Rob Compas (Ned)
1990Raymond Meijs (Ned)
1989Willem-Jan van Loenhout (Ned)
1988Gerrit Möhlmann (Ned)
1987Tom Cordes (Ned)
1986Marc van Orsouw (Ned)
1985Stephan Räkers (Ned)
1984Chris Koppert (Ned)
1983Jan Peels (Ned)
1982Peter Hofland (Ned)
1981René Koppert (Ned)
1980Pim Bosch (Ned)
1979Herman Snoeyink (Ned)
1978Toine van de Bunder (Ned)
1977Toine van de Bunder (Ned)
1976Mathieu Dohmen (Ned)
1975Wil van Helvoirt (Ned)
1974Toine van de Bunder (Ned)
1973Jan Spijker (Ned)

