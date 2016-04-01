Volta Limburg Classic past winners
Champions 1973-2015
Past winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2015
|Stefan Küng (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|2014
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|2013
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|2012
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|2011
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil–DCM
|2010
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil–Shimano
|2009
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) CSF Group-Navigare
|2008
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team High Road
|2007
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Tönissteiner
|2006
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team LPR
|2005
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
|2004
|Allan Johansen (Den) BankGiroLoterij
|2003
|Wim van Huffel (Bel) Vlaanderen T-Interim
|2002
|Corey Sweet (Aus) BankGiroLoterij-Batavus
|2001
|No race
|2000
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Cologne
|1999
|Raymond Meijs (Ned) Cologne
|1998
|Raymond Meijs (Ned) Gerolsteiner
|1997
|Raymond Meijs (Ned) Foreldorado-Golff
|1996
|Lucien de Louw (Ned) Foreldorado-Golff
|1995
|Max van Heeswijk (Ned) Motorola
|1994
|John van den Akker (Ned) Collstrop-Willy Naessens
|1993
|Erwin Thijs (Bel) Collstrop-Assur Carpets
|1992
|Martin van Steen (Ned)
|1991
|Rob Compas (Ned)
|1990
|Raymond Meijs (Ned)
|1989
|Willem-Jan van Loenhout (Ned)
|1988
|Gerrit Möhlmann (Ned)
|1987
|Tom Cordes (Ned)
|1986
|Marc van Orsouw (Ned)
|1985
|Stephan Räkers (Ned)
|1984
|Chris Koppert (Ned)
|1983
|Jan Peels (Ned)
|1982
|Peter Hofland (Ned)
|1981
|René Koppert (Ned)
|1980
|Pim Bosch (Ned)
|1979
|Herman Snoeyink (Ned)
|1978
|Toine van de Bunder (Ned)
|1977
|Toine van de Bunder (Ned)
|1976
|Mathieu Dohmen (Ned)
|1975
|Wil van Helvoirt (Ned)
|1974
|Toine van de Bunder (Ned)
|1973
|Jan Spijker (Ned)
