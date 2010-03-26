Trending

Malacarne nets Quick Step's fifth season win

Italian stays clear from break as Rodriguez defends his lead

Image 1 of 2

Davide Malacarne (Quick Step) was the sole survivor of the day's breakaway.

Davide Malacarne (Quick Step) was the sole survivor of the day's breakaway.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 2

Davide Malacarne (Quick Step) takes his first pro win in Catalunya

Davide Malacarne (Quick Step) takes his first pro win in Catalunya
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Davide Malacarne (Quick Step) won the fifth stage of the Volta a Catalunya after being away virtually the whole race. First as part of a four-man group, he escaped again with 20 km to go and soloed his way to victory.

“I’m on top of the world, I’m speechless. There are so many things I’d like to say but I can’t find the right words," Malacarne said after the finish. "This is a success I dedicate to myself, my family and the team. These last few months we’ve been working hard and now the results are paying off.

"I’ve been thinking about this stage for three days. We had talked about it in the team and we were convinced that the break could make it to the finish line. I was very concentrated and when I got the chance I tried not to let it pass me by."

It was the first career victory for the second-year pro. "Last year I came so close to winning on a few occasions. I didn’t give up and I always worked hard, keeping in mind that sooner or later this day would come. Now my morale is high. For me this was the first important event of the year and this result shows that we’ve worked well. I hope this win brings good luck to my teammates who are competing in the northern campaign as well.”

Malacarne was the last survivor of the day's four-man break. The peloton caught the other three shortly before the finish line, and Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) and Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) took second and third. Joaquin Rodriguez of Katusha easily defended his overall lead.

Five ranked mountains were on the agenda, as the riders set out on a beautiful warm day. Four riders took advantage of the good weather to take off early. Davide Malacarne (Quick Step) and Javier Ramirez (Andalucia-CajaSur) took off only two km into the stage, and they were soon joined by Andres Sergio de Lis (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Xacobeo-Galicia).

The four quickly built up a significant lead, hitting a high of 10 minutes by km 97. The peloton was content to let them go, as Malacarne, the highest ranked of the bunch, was 29:02 behind overall leader Joaquim Rodriguez.

The lead started dropping after the quartet hit the top of the day's second climb, the Al de Porrera, and Katusha moved to head the chase in protection of Rodriguez' lead. Liquigas helped with the chase work, and the increased speed was enough to whittle the peloton down to some 50 riders.

Malacarne attacked out of the lead group with a little more than 20 km to go. He pulled away as the peloton came closer and closer to the other three, finally catching them.

The Quick Step Italian stayed away until the end. Sanchez and Klöden came out of the pack near the end. Klöden finished 36 seconds behind Malacarne, with Sanchez leading the decimated pack across the finish line one second later.

Full Results
1Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step4:50:03
2Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:00:36
3Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:37
4Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
5Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
6Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:00:40
7Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
8Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
9Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
10Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
11Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
12Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
14Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
15Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
16Chris Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
17Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
18Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
19Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
20Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
21Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
22Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
23Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
24Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
25Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
26Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
27Aitor Perez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
28Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
29Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
30Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
31Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
32Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Dario Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:55
34Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana
35Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:00
36Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
37Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
38Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
39Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
40Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:01:06
41Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:09
42Alberto Losada (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:17
43Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:29
44David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
45Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:49
46Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
47Jose Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:01:54
48Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:02:08
49Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:02:11
50Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
51Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
52Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
53Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
54Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto
55Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
56Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
57Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
58Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
59Jose Angel Gomez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:02:19
60Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
61Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
62Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
63Arkaitz Duran (Spa) Footon-Servetto
64Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
65Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
66Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
67Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:02:43
68Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team0:03:04
69Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:03:24
70Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:04:01
71Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:04:22
72Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
73Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
74Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
75Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
76Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
77Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
78Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
79Manuel Calvente (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
80Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
81Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
82Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
83Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
84Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
85Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
86Chris Froome (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
87Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
88Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
89Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
90Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
91David Loosli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
92Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
93Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
94Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:35
95Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:07
96Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank0:07:12
97Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
98David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:07:18
99Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:42
100Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:48
101Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
102Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
103Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
104Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:07:54
105Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
106Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:12:49
107Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
108Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
109Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
110Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana
111José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
112Gonzalo Rabuñal. (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
113Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
114Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
115Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
116Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
117Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
118Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
119Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
120Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto0:12:56
121Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:14:30
122Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
123Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:16:30
124Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
125Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
126Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
127Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
128Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
129Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
130Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
131Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
132Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
133Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
134Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
135Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
136Timothy Gudsell (NZl) Française Des Jeux
137Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
138Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
139Arten Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
140Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
141Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
142Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
143Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
144Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
145Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
146Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
147Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
148Jorge Montenegro (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
149Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
150David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
151Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
152José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
153Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
154Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
155Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
156John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
157Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
158Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
159Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
160Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
161Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions

Cornudella De Montsant, km. 61,80
1Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3pts
2Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia2
3Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur1

Falset, km. 109,70
1Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3pts
2Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur2
3Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1

Coll De Grau (Cat. 2), km. 35.8
1Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur10pts
2Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia7
3Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step5
4Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
5David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto2
6Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto1

Alt De La Porrera (Cat. 3), km. 104.7
1Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur6pts
2Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia4
3Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step2
4Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

La Teixeta (Cat. 3), km. 128.7
1Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur6pts
2Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
3Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia2
4Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step1

La Figuera (Cat. 2), km. 167.4
1Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step10pts
2Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur7
3Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
4Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia3
5Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha2
6Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha1

Teams
1Team Radioshack14:32:05
2Team Saxo Bank0:00:04
3Française Des Jeux
4Garmin - Transitions0:00:21
5Team Katusha0:00:24
6Rabobank
7Caisse d'Epargne0:00:58
8AG2R La Mondiale0:01:13
9Footon-Servetto0:01:18
10Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:35
11Euskaltel - Euskadi
12Liquigas-Doimo0:01:43
13Astana0:01:50
14Cervelo Test Team0:01:52
15Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:02:06
16Quick Step0:04:45
17Andalucia - Cajasur0:05:17
18Lampre-Farnese Vini0:05:54
19Xacobeo Galicia0:06:56
20Sky Professional Cycling Team0:11:15
21Team Milram0:12:25
22Team HTC - Columbia0:15:55

General classification after stage 5
1Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha18:38:57
2Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:00:10
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:00:43
4Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:45
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:20
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
7Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:01:21
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:22
9Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack0:01:25
10Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:01:26
11Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:27
12Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:01:29
13Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:30
14Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
15Aitor Perez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:01:33
16Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:37
17Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank0:01:38
18Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:40
19Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana0:01:59
20Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
21Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack0:02:00
22Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:12
23Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:02:14
24Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:02:16
25Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:02:17
26Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:20
27Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:22
28Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
29Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank0:02:37
30Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana0:02:58
31Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
32Chris Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:59
33Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:02
34David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:10
35Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:03:12
36Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:21
37Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:03:45
38Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:03:49
39Jose Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:04:00
40Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:04:01
41Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:03
42Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank0:04:40
43Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:50
44Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:05:52
45Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:05:56
46Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:03
47Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team0:06:29
48Jose Angel Gomez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:06:52
49Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo0:08:28
50Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:11:32
51Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:12:42
52Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:12:48
53Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:13:10
54Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:14:09
55Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:29
56Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:16:12
57Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:16:19
58Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:16:23
59Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:22
60Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:17:44
61Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:17:52
62Arkaitz Duran (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:17:57
63Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:17:59
64David Loosli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:18:14
65Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:19:39
66Chris Froome (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:19:44
67Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:19:57
68Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank0:19:58
69Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack0:20:05
70Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto0:20:56
71Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana0:21:33
72Dario Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:22:05
73Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:23:14
74Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step0:23:29
75Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:24:03
76Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank0:24:22
77Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:24:41
78Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:25:28
79Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:25:46
80Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:25:58
81Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:26:15
82Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:34
83Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram0:26:48
84Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:27:33
85Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:27:34
86Alberto Losada (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:27:39
87Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:27:54
88Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step0:28:22
89David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:29:12
90Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step0:29:39
91Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:30:30
92Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:30:57
93Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:31:04
94Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana0:32:18
95Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:32:20
96Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:32:26
97Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo0:33:35
98Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step0:33:41
99Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:33:56
100Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:34:55
101Manuel Calvente (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:35:05
102Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:35:31
103Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:35:34
104Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:36:19
105Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:38:24
106Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana0:39:04
107Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:39:28
108Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank0:39:41
109Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:40:17
110Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:40:28
111Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team0:40:56
112Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:41:22
113Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:41:43
114Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:46
115Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:42:56
116Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:43:03
117Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:42
118Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram0:44:02
119Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:44:06
120Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:45:41
121Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:46:01
122Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:46:20
123Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:46:30
124Jorge Montenegro (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:46:34
125Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:46:38
126Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:47:05
127Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:47:17
128Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:47:40
129Gonzalo Rabuñal. (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:47:46
130Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:48:13
131Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:48:27
132Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia0:49:09
133David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:49:13
134Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:49:51
135Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram0:51:42
136José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:52:55
137Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:53:06
138Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:53:53
139Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step0:53:55
140Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:54:06
141Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:54:07
142Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team0:55:02
143Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack0:56:40
144Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:58:10
145Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:58:21
146José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:58:22
147Arten Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha1:00:15
148Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto1:00:23
149Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha1:00:36
150Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:00:37
151Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux1:00:41
152Timothy Gudsell (NZl) Française Des Jeux1:00:53
153Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram1:01:03
154Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack1:01:04
155Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
156Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step1:01:07
157Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team1:01:19
158Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step1:01:28
159Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:01:43
160John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:03:53
161Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram1:21:09

Mountains classification
1David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto42pts
2Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur37
3Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale25
4Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux25
5Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervelo Test Team21
6Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo20
7Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step18
8Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions17
9Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana16
10Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia16
11Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi14

Sprint classification
1Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi15pts
2Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur7
3Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
4Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step4
5Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions4
6Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
7Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
8Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia3
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux1
10Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1
11Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Regional rider classification
1Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
2Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervelo Test Team

Teams classification
1Team Katusha56:01:11
2Française Des Jeux0:00:49
3Garmin - Transitions0:01:13
4Team Radioshack0:01:21
5Liquigas-Doimo0:01:33
6Astana0:01:47
7Team Saxo Bank0:02:22
8AG2R La Mondiale0:02:44
9Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:23
10Footon-Servetto0:03:43
11Rabobank0:04:13
12Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:04:49
13Caisse d'Epargne0:13:16
14Cervelo Test Team0:13:53
15Euskaltel - Euskadi0:17:29
16Andalucia - Cajasur0:22:47
17Team HTC - Columbia0:27:37
18Lampre-Farnese Vini0:31:42
19Quick Step0:40:56
20Sky Professional Cycling Team0:44:47
21Xacobeo Galicia0:55:23
22Team Milram1:01:33

 

