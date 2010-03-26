Image 1 of 2 Davide Malacarne (Quick Step) was the sole survivor of the day's breakaway. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Davide Malacarne (Quick Step) takes his first pro win in Catalunya (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Davide Malacarne (Quick Step) won the fifth stage of the Volta a Catalunya after being away virtually the whole race. First as part of a four-man group, he escaped again with 20 km to go and soloed his way to victory.

“I’m on top of the world, I’m speechless. There are so many things I’d like to say but I can’t find the right words," Malacarne said after the finish. "This is a success I dedicate to myself, my family and the team. These last few months we’ve been working hard and now the results are paying off.

"I’ve been thinking about this stage for three days. We had talked about it in the team and we were convinced that the break could make it to the finish line. I was very concentrated and when I got the chance I tried not to let it pass me by."

It was the first career victory for the second-year pro. "Last year I came so close to winning on a few occasions. I didn’t give up and I always worked hard, keeping in mind that sooner or later this day would come. Now my morale is high. For me this was the first important event of the year and this result shows that we’ve worked well. I hope this win brings good luck to my teammates who are competing in the northern campaign as well.”

Malacarne was the last survivor of the day's four-man break. The peloton caught the other three shortly before the finish line, and Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) and Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) took second and third. Joaquin Rodriguez of Katusha easily defended his overall lead.

Five ranked mountains were on the agenda, as the riders set out on a beautiful warm day. Four riders took advantage of the good weather to take off early. Davide Malacarne (Quick Step) and Javier Ramirez (Andalucia-CajaSur) took off only two km into the stage, and they were soon joined by Andres Sergio de Lis (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Xacobeo-Galicia).

The four quickly built up a significant lead, hitting a high of 10 minutes by km 97. The peloton was content to let them go, as Malacarne, the highest ranked of the bunch, was 29:02 behind overall leader Joaquim Rodriguez.

The lead started dropping after the quartet hit the top of the day's second climb, the Al de Porrera, and Katusha moved to head the chase in protection of Rodriguez' lead. Liquigas helped with the chase work, and the increased speed was enough to whittle the peloton down to some 50 riders.

Malacarne attacked out of the lead group with a little more than 20 km to go. He pulled away as the peloton came closer and closer to the other three, finally catching them.

The Quick Step Italian stayed away until the end. Sanchez and Klöden came out of the pack near the end. Klöden finished 36 seconds behind Malacarne, with Sanchez leading the decimated pack across the finish line one second later.

Full Results 1 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 4:50:03 2 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:00:36 3 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:37 4 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 5 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 6 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:00:40 7 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 8 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 9 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 10 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 11 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 12 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 15 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 16 Chris Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 17 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 18 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 19 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 21 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 22 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 23 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 24 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 26 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 27 Aitor Perez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 28 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack 29 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 30 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 31 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 32 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Dario Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:55 34 Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana 35 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:00 36 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 37 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 38 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 39 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 40 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:01:06 41 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:09 42 Alberto Losada (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:17 43 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:29 44 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 45 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:49 46 Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Jose Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:01:54 48 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:02:08 49 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:11 50 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 51 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 52 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 53 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto 55 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 56 Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 57 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 58 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 59 Jose Angel Gomez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:02:19 60 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 61 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 62 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 63 Arkaitz Duran (Spa) Footon-Servetto 64 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 65 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 66 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 67 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:02:43 68 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 0:03:04 69 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:03:24 70 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:04:01 71 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:04:22 72 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 73 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 74 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 75 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 76 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 77 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 78 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 79 Manuel Calvente (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 80 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 81 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 82 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 83 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 84 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 85 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 86 Chris Froome (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team 87 Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 88 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 89 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 90 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 91 David Loosli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 92 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 93 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 94 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:35 95 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:07 96 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 0:07:12 97 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 98 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:07:18 99 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:42 100 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:48 101 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 102 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 103 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:07:54 105 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 106 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:12:49 107 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 108 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 109 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 110 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana 111 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 112 Gonzalo Rabuñal. (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 113 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 114 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 115 Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 116 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 117 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 118 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 119 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 0:12:56 121 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:14:30 122 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 123 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:16:30 124 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 125 Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step 126 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 127 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 128 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 129 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 130 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 131 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 132 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 133 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 134 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 135 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 136 Timothy Gudsell (NZl) Française Des Jeux 137 Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team 138 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 139 Arten Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 140 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 141 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 142 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 143 Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 144 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 145 Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram 146 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 147 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 148 Jorge Montenegro (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 149 Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 150 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 151 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team 152 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 153 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 154 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 155 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 156 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team 157 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 158 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 159 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 160 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 161 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions

Cornudella De Montsant, km. 61,80 1 Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 pts 2 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 2 3 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 1

Falset, km. 109,70 1 Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 pts 2 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 2 3 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1

Coll De Grau (Cat. 2), km. 35.8 1 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 10 pts 2 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 7 3 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 5 4 Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 5 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2 6 Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1

Alt De La Porrera (Cat. 3), km. 104.7 1 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 6 pts 2 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 4 3 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 2 4 Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

La Teixeta (Cat. 3), km. 128.7 1 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 6 pts 2 Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 3 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 2 4 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 1

La Figuera (Cat. 2), km. 167.4 1 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 10 pts 2 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 7 3 Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 4 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 3 5 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 2 6 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 1

Teams 1 Team Radioshack 14:32:05 2 Team Saxo Bank 0:00:04 3 Française Des Jeux 4 Garmin - Transitions 0:00:21 5 Team Katusha 0:00:24 6 Rabobank 7 Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:58 8 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:13 9 Footon-Servetto 0:01:18 10 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:35 11 Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:43 13 Astana 0:01:50 14 Cervelo Test Team 0:01:52 15 Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:02:06 16 Quick Step 0:04:45 17 Andalucia - Cajasur 0:05:17 18 Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:05:54 19 Xacobeo Galicia 0:06:56 20 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:11:15 21 Team Milram 0:12:25 22 Team HTC - Columbia 0:15:55

General classification after stage 5 1 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 18:38:57 2 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:10 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:00:43 4 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:45 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:20 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 7 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:21 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:22 9 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 0:01:25 10 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:01:26 11 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:27 12 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:01:29 13 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:30 14 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 15 Aitor Perez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:01:33 16 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:37 17 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:38 18 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:40 19 Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana 0:01:59 20 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 21 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 0:02:00 22 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:12 23 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:14 24 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:02:16 25 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:02:17 26 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:20 27 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:22 28 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 29 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:37 30 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 0:02:58 31 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 32 Chris Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:59 33 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:02 34 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:10 35 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:03:12 36 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:21 37 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:03:45 38 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:03:49 39 Jose Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:04:00 40 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:01 41 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:03 42 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 0:04:40 43 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:50 44 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:05:52 45 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:05:56 46 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:03 47 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 0:06:29 48 Jose Angel Gomez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:06:52 49 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 0:08:28 50 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:11:32 51 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:12:42 52 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 0:12:48 53 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:13:10 54 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:14:09 55 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:29 56 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:16:12 57 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:16:19 58 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:16:23 59 Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:22 60 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:17:44 61 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:17:52 62 Arkaitz Duran (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:17:57 63 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:17:59 64 David Loosli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:18:14 65 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:19:39 66 Chris Froome (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:19:44 67 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:19:57 68 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 0:19:58 69 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack 0:20:05 70 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 0:20:56 71 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 0:21:33 72 Dario Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:22:05 73 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:23:14 74 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 0:23:29 75 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:24:03 76 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 0:24:22 77 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:24:41 78 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:25:28 79 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:25:46 80 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:25:58 81 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:26:15 82 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:34 83 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 0:26:48 84 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:27:33 85 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:27:34 86 Alberto Losada (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:27:39 87 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:27:54 88 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 0:28:22 89 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:29:12 90 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 0:29:39 91 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:30:30 92 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:30:57 93 Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:31:04 94 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 0:32:18 95 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:32:20 96 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:32:26 97 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 0:33:35 98 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 0:33:41 99 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:33:56 100 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:34:55 101 Manuel Calvente (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:35:05 102 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:35:31 103 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:35:34 104 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:36:19 105 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:38:24 106 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana 0:39:04 107 Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:39:28 108 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 0:39:41 109 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:40:17 110 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:40:28 111 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team 0:40:56 112 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:41:22 113 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:41:43 114 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:46 115 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:42:56 116 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:43:03 117 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:42 118 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 0:44:02 119 Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:44:06 120 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:45:41 121 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:46:01 122 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:46:20 123 Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:46:30 124 Jorge Montenegro (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:46:34 125 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:46:38 126 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:47:05 127 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:47:17 128 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:47:40 129 Gonzalo Rabuñal. (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:47:46 130 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:48:13 131 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:48:27 132 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:49:09 133 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:49:13 134 Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:49:51 135 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 0:51:42 136 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:52:55 137 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:53:06 138 Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:53:53 139 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 0:53:55 140 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:54:06 141 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:54:07 142 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 0:55:02 143 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 0:56:40 144 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:58:10 145 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:58:21 146 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:58:22 147 Arten Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 1:00:15 148 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 1:00:23 149 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:00:36 150 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:00:37 151 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 1:00:41 152 Timothy Gudsell (NZl) Française Des Jeux 1:00:53 153 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 1:01:03 154 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 1:01:04 155 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions 156 Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step 1:01:07 157 Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team 1:01:19 158 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 1:01:28 159 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:01:43 160 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:03:53 161 Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram 1:21:09

Mountains classification 1 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 42 pts 2 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 37 3 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 4 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 25 5 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 21 6 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 20 7 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 18 8 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 17 9 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 16 10 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 16 11 Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14

Sprint classification 1 Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 pts 2 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 7 3 Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 4 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 4 5 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 4 6 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 7 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 8 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 3 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 1 10 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 1 11 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Regional rider classification 1 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervelo Test Team