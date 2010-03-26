Malacarne nets Quick Step's fifth season win
Italian stays clear from break as Rodriguez defends his lead
Davide Malacarne (Quick Step) won the fifth stage of the Volta a Catalunya after being away virtually the whole race. First as part of a four-man group, he escaped again with 20 km to go and soloed his way to victory.
“I’m on top of the world, I’m speechless. There are so many things I’d like to say but I can’t find the right words," Malacarne said after the finish. "This is a success I dedicate to myself, my family and the team. These last few months we’ve been working hard and now the results are paying off.
"I’ve been thinking about this stage for three days. We had talked about it in the team and we were convinced that the break could make it to the finish line. I was very concentrated and when I got the chance I tried not to let it pass me by."
It was the first career victory for the second-year pro. "Last year I came so close to winning on a few occasions. I didn’t give up and I always worked hard, keeping in mind that sooner or later this day would come. Now my morale is high. For me this was the first important event of the year and this result shows that we’ve worked well. I hope this win brings good luck to my teammates who are competing in the northern campaign as well.”
Malacarne was the last survivor of the day's four-man break. The peloton caught the other three shortly before the finish line, and Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) and Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) took second and third. Joaquin Rodriguez of Katusha easily defended his overall lead.
Five ranked mountains were on the agenda, as the riders set out on a beautiful warm day. Four riders took advantage of the good weather to take off early. Davide Malacarne (Quick Step) and Javier Ramirez (Andalucia-CajaSur) took off only two km into the stage, and they were soon joined by Andres Sergio de Lis (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Xacobeo-Galicia).
The four quickly built up a significant lead, hitting a high of 10 minutes by km 97. The peloton was content to let them go, as Malacarne, the highest ranked of the bunch, was 29:02 behind overall leader Joaquim Rodriguez.
The lead started dropping after the quartet hit the top of the day's second climb, the Al de Porrera, and Katusha moved to head the chase in protection of Rodriguez' lead. Liquigas helped with the chase work, and the increased speed was enough to whittle the peloton down to some 50 riders.
Malacarne attacked out of the lead group with a little more than 20 km to go. He pulled away as the peloton came closer and closer to the other three, finally catching them.
The Quick Step Italian stayed away until the end. Sanchez and Klöden came out of the pack near the end. Klöden finished 36 seconds behind Malacarne, with Sanchez leading the decimated pack across the finish line one second later.
|1
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|4:50:03
|2
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:00:36
|3
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:37
|4
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|5
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|6
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:00:40
|7
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|8
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|10
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|11
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|12
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|13
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|15
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|16
|Chris Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|18
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|19
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|21
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|22
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|23
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|24
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|25
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|26
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|27
|Aitor Perez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|28
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
|29
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|30
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|31
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|32
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Dario Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|34
|Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana
|35
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:00
|36
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|37
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|38
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|39
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|40
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:06
|41
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:09
|42
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:17
|43
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:29
|44
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|45
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:49
|46
|Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Jose Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:54
|48
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:08
|49
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:02:11
|50
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|51
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|52
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|53
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|55
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|56
|Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|57
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|58
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|59
|Jose Angel Gomez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:02:19
|60
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|61
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|62
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|63
|Arkaitz Duran (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|64
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|65
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|66
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|67
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:02:43
|68
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|0:03:04
|69
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:03:24
|70
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:04:01
|71
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:04:22
|72
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|73
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|74
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|75
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|76
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|77
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|78
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|79
|Manuel Calvente (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|80
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|81
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|82
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|83
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|84
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|85
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|86
|Chris Froome (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|87
|Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|88
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|89
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|90
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|91
|David Loosli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|92
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|93
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|94
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:35
|95
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:07
|96
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|0:07:12
|97
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|98
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:07:18
|99
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:42
|100
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:48
|101
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|102
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|103
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:54
|105
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|106
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:12:49
|107
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|108
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|109
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|110
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana
|111
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|112
|Gonzalo Rabuñal. (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|113
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|114
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|115
|Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|116
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|117
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|118
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|119
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|0:12:56
|121
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:14:30
|122
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|123
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:16:30
|124
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|125
|Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|126
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|127
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|128
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|129
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|130
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|131
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|132
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|133
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|134
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|135
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|136
|Timothy Gudsell (NZl) Française Des Jeux
|137
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
|138
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|139
|Arten Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|140
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|141
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|142
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|143
|Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|144
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|145
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
|146
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|147
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|148
|Jorge Montenegro (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|149
|Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|150
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|151
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
|152
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|153
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|154
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|155
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|156
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|157
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|158
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|159
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|160
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|161
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|pts
|2
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|3
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|1
|1
|Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|pts
|2
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|2
|3
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|1
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|10
|pts
|2
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|7
|3
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|5
|4
|Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|5
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2
|6
|Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1
|1
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|6
|pts
|2
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|4
|3
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|2
|4
|Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|1
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|6
|pts
|2
|Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|3
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|4
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|1
|1
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|10
|pts
|2
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|7
|3
|Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|4
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|3
|5
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|6
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|1
|Team Radioshack
|14:32:05
|2
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:04
|3
|Française Des Jeux
|4
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:21
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:00:24
|6
|Rabobank
|7
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:58
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:13
|9
|Footon-Servetto
|0:01:18
|10
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:35
|11
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:43
|13
|Astana
|0:01:50
|14
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:52
|15
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:02:06
|16
|Quick Step
|0:04:45
|17
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:05:17
|18
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:05:54
|19
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:06:56
|20
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:11:15
|21
|Team Milram
|0:12:25
|22
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:15:55
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|18:38:57
|2
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:43
|4
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:45
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:20
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:21
|8
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:22
|9
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|0:01:25
|10
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:01:26
|11
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:27
|12
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:01:29
|13
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:30
|14
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|15
|Aitor Perez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:33
|16
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:37
|17
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:38
|18
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:40
|19
|Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana
|0:01:59
|20
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|21
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:02:00
|22
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:12
|23
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:14
|24
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:02:16
|25
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:02:17
|26
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:20
|27
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:22
|28
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|29
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:37
|30
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|0:02:58
|31
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|32
|Chris Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:59
|33
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:02
|34
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:10
|35
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:03:12
|36
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:21
|37
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:03:45
|38
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:03:49
|39
|Jose Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:04:00
|40
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:01
|41
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:03
|42
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|0:04:40
|43
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:50
|44
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:05:52
|45
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:05:56
|46
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:03
|47
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|0:06:29
|48
|Jose Angel Gomez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:06:52
|49
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:08:28
|50
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:11:32
|51
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:12:42
|52
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|0:12:48
|53
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:13:10
|54
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:14:09
|55
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:29
|56
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:16:12
|57
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:16:19
|58
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:16:23
|59
|Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:22
|60
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:17:44
|61
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:17:52
|62
|Arkaitz Duran (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:17:57
|63
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:17:59
|64
|David Loosli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:18:14
|65
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:19:39
|66
|Chris Froome (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:19:44
|67
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:19:57
|68
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|0:19:58
|69
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
|0:20:05
|70
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|0:20:56
|71
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|0:21:33
|72
|Dario Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:22:05
|73
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:23:14
|74
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|0:23:29
|75
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:24:03
|76
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|0:24:22
|77
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:24:41
|78
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:25:28
|79
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:25:46
|80
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:25:58
|81
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:26:15
|82
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:34
|83
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|0:26:48
|84
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:27:33
|85
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:27:34
|86
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:27:39
|87
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:27:54
|88
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|0:28:22
|89
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:29:12
|90
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|0:29:39
|91
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:30:30
|92
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:30:57
|93
|Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:31:04
|94
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|0:32:18
|95
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:32:20
|96
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:32:26
|97
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:33:35
|98
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|0:33:41
|99
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:33:56
|100
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:34:55
|101
|Manuel Calvente (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:35:05
|102
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:35:31
|103
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:35:34
|104
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:36:19
|105
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:38:24
|106
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana
|0:39:04
|107
|Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:39:28
|108
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|0:39:41
|109
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:40:17
|110
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:40:28
|111
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
|0:40:56
|112
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:41:22
|113
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:41:43
|114
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:46
|115
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:42:56
|116
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:43:03
|117
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:42
|118
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|0:44:02
|119
|Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:44:06
|120
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:45:41
|121
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:46:01
|122
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:46:20
|123
|Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:46:30
|124
|Jorge Montenegro (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:46:34
|125
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:46:38
|126
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:47:05
|127
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:47:17
|128
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:47:40
|129
|Gonzalo Rabuñal. (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:47:46
|130
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:48:13
|131
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:48:27
|132
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:49:09
|133
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:49:13
|134
|Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:49:51
|135
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|0:51:42
|136
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:52:55
|137
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:53:06
|138
|Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:53:53
|139
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|0:53:55
|140
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:54:06
|141
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:54:07
|142
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|0:55:02
|143
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|0:56:40
|144
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:58:10
|145
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:58:21
|146
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:58:22
|147
|Arten Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:00:15
|148
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|1:00:23
|149
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:00:36
|150
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:00:37
|151
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|1:00:41
|152
|Timothy Gudsell (NZl) Française Des Jeux
|1:00:53
|153
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|1:01:03
|154
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|1:01:04
|155
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|156
|Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|1:01:07
|157
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
|1:01:19
|158
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|1:01:28
|159
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:01:43
|160
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:03:53
|161
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
|1:21:09
|1
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|42
|pts
|2
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|37
|3
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|4
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|25
|5
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|21
|6
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|7
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|18
|8
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|17
|9
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|16
|10
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|16
|11
|Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|1
|Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|pts
|2
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|7
|3
|Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|4
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|4
|5
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|6
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|7
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|8
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|3
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|1
|10
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1
|11
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|Team Katusha
|56:01:11
|2
|Française Des Jeux
|0:00:49
|3
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:13
|4
|Team Radioshack
|0:01:21
|5
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:33
|6
|Astana
|0:01:47
|7
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:22
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:44
|9
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:23
|10
|Footon-Servetto
|0:03:43
|11
|Rabobank
|0:04:13
|12
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:04:49
|13
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:13:16
|14
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:13:53
|15
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:17:29
|16
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:22:47
|17
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:27:37
|18
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:31:42
|19
|Quick Step
|0:40:56
|20
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:44:47
|21
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:55:23
|22
|Team Milram
|1:01:33
