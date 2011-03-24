Image 1 of 29 Manuel Cardoso (RadioShack) outsprinted Giacomo Nizzolo (Leopard Trek) and Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) for the stage win. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 2 of 29 Manuel Cardoso (RadioShack) wins stage four of the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 29 Christopher Froome (Sky) grabs a bottle from the team car. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 4 of 29 Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) and Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 5 of 29 Giacomo Nizzolo (Leopard Trek) rides next to Saxo Bank teammates Alberto Contador and Nicki Sörensen. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 6 of 29 Alberto Contador spends his first full day in the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 7 of 29 General classification leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 8 of 29 Manuel Cardoso (RadioShack) is congratulated for his stage victory. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 9 of 29 Stage four winner Manuel Cardoso (RadioShack) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 10 of 29 Manuel Cardoso (RadioShack) on the podium. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 11 of 29 Manuel Cardoso (RadioShack) receives his winner's trophy. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 12 of 29 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) remains in the overall lead. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 13 of 29 Race leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 14 of 29 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) leads the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya with three stages remaining. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 15 of 29 The Volta Ciclista a Catalunya peloton in action during stage four. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 16 of 29 Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 17 of 29 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) wears the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya leader's jersey. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 18 of 29 Race leader Alberto Contador steps off his team bus. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 19 of 29 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) meets MotoGP racer Toni Elias. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 20 of 29 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) prior to the start of stage four. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 21 of 29 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya leader Alberto Contador with MotoGP racer Toni Elias. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 22 of 29 The peloton in action during stage four. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 23 of 29 The peloton en route to El Vendrell. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 24 of 29 Aitor Galdos (Caja Rural) is treated after a crash. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 25 of 29 Alberto Contador gets aero. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 26 of 29 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 27 of 29 Jose Vicente Toribio (Andalucía-Caja Granada) launches an attack. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 28 of 29 Lunch time for Alberto Contador. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 29 of 29 Alberto Contador also tops the mountains classification. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Manuel Cardoso (RadioShack) took his first win of the 2011 season as he prevailed in the field sprint deciding the fourth stage of the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya. The 27-year-old Portuguese rider topped Giacomo Nizzolo (Leopard Trek) and Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) in El Vendrell over a predominantly flat 195km parcours.

"I am so happy," said Cardoso. "The team worked hard for me, even guys like Chris Horner who had his own good GC position to protect. The last 15km they protected me and brought me to the front.

"At 1km from the end HTC-Highroad set up a train, but with 500 metres to go, Movistar with Rojas went to the front and I managed to take the wheel of Rojas. At 300 metres I took the lead, gave everything I had and nobody else was able to pass me, but it was close."

Race leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) remains in the overall lead as the general classification contenders had a quiet day of racing.

"We did what we had to do," said Saxo Bank SunGard sports director Dan Frost. "We controlled the pace with a couple of other teams who wanted to enter the finish line in one group for the bunch sprint.

"We're only interested in the overall classification and for the sake of the race and the thrill of it, I kind of hope that a group of fortune diggers seek an opportunity to make it last to the finish line. However, no one is going to take the jersey away from us."

A day for the sprinters

The stage got underway at noon, with Saxo Bank-SunGard's Alberto Contador in the leader's jersey. Things started quietly enough until a crash at km 29 took down Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) among others. No one was injured and all the affected riders eventually worked their way back to the peloton.

The sprinters' stage, with only one category three ranked climb, needed over 55km before a breakaway group formed. Jose Vicente Toribio (Andalucía-Caja Granada), Mathias Frank (BMC), Rubén Pérez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Alexandr Pliuschin (Katusha) and Mauricio Ardila (Geox-TMC) got away and built up a lead of up to four minutes.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) was the favourite to win the expected mass sprint, having won the race's first sprint stage, but it wasn't to be. The Italian had to pay tribute to health problems and abandoned during the early part of the stage.

Pliuschin took the stage's sole KOM, the Alt de Passanant-Belltall at km 126.7 ahead of Ardila and Frank, and then the gap started coming down as the sprinters' teams sought to neutralise their escape.

With 40km remaining in the stage, and the break's advantage reduced to one minute, Pliuschin attacked his breakaway companions and set out alone. The remaining four escapees were soon swept up by the peloton, but Pliuschin managed to extend his lead to two minutes with 30km to go. The Katusha rider's attempt at stage glory would be dashed, however, as the peloton ramped up the pace and caught the Moldovan inside of 15km to the finish.

With Garmin-Cervelo, Lampre-ISD, Movistar, Sky and Cofidis all contributing riders to the pace-making, the peloton remained together through to the finish where Cardoso sprinted to his first victory of the season.

Full Results 1 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 4:33:02 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 5 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 6 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 8 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 14 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 15 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 16 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 17 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 21 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 23 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 24 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 26 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 27 Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 28 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 29 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 30 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 32 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 33 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 34 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 35 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 36 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 37 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 40 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 41 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 42 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 43 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 44 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 45 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 46 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 47 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 48 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 49 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 50 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 51 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 52 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 53 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 54 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 55 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 56 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 58 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 59 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 60 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 61 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 62 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 63 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 64 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 65 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 66 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 67 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling 68 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 69 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 70 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 71 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 72 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 74 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 75 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 76 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 77 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 78 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 79 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 80 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 81 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 82 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 83 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 84 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 85 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 86 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 87 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 88 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 89 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team 90 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 91 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 92 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 93 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 94 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 95 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 96 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 97 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 98 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 99 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 100 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 101 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 102 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 103 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 104 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 105 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 106 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 107 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 108 John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 109 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 110 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 111 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 112 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 113 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 114 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 115 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 116 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 117 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 118 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 119 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 120 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 121 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 122 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 123 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 124 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 125 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 126 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 127 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 128 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 129 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 130 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 131 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 132 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 133 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 135 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 136 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 137 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 138 Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 139 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 140 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 141 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 142 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 143 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 144 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 145 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 146 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 147 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 148 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 149 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 150 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 151 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 152 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 153 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 154 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 155 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 156 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 157 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 158 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 159 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 160 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 161 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 162 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 163 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural 164 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 165 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 166 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 167 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 168 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 169 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 170 Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team 171 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 172 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 173 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 174 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 175 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 176 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 177 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 178 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:17 179 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:29 DNF Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD DNF Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Sprint 1 - Oliana, 38.4km 1 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 pts 2 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 3 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1

Sprint 2 - Tarrega, 108.7km 1 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 pts 2 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 3 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 1 - Alt de Passanant-Bellatll (Cat. 3) 126.7km 1 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 6 pts 2 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 4 3 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Teams 1 Team Garmin-Cervelo 13:39:06 2 AG2R La Mondiale 3 Caja Rural 4 Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Quickstep Cycling Team 6 Team Radioshack 7 Colombia Es Pasion-Cafe Colombia 8 Vacansoleil-DCM 9 Leopard Trek 10 Movistar Team 11 Lampre-ISD 12 CCC Polsat Polkowice 13 Pro Team Astana 14 HTC-Highroad 15 Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 Saxo Bank Sungard 17 BMC Racing Team 18 Sky Procycling 19 Katusha Team 20 Liquigas-Cannondale 21 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 22 Omega Pharma-Lotto 23 Geox-TMC 24 Andalucia Caja Granada

General classification after stage 4 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 17:38:57 2 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:23 3 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:35 5 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 6 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:38 7 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:50 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:12 11 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 12 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 14 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 17 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 0:01:20 18 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 19 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 20 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 21 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:23 22 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:33 23 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:37 24 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:01:39 25 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:43 26 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:01:57 27 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 28 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 29 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 30 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:00 31 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:10 33 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:13 34 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:23 35 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:27 36 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:36 37 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 38 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:02:42 39 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:48 40 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:29 41 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:37 42 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:20 43 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:32 44 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 45 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 46 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:05:42 47 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:05:51 48 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:06:16 49 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:41 50 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:56 51 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:07:00 52 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:07:07 53 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:07:13 54 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 0:07:44 55 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 56 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 57 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:18 58 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:08:59 59 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:01 60 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 61 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 62 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 63 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 64 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 65 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 66 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 67 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 68 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 69 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 70 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 71 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 72 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:32 73 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 74 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:11:47 75 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:58 76 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:00 77 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 78 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 79 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 80 John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 81 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 82 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 83 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 84 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:12:46 85 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:13:24 86 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:42 87 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural 0:15:58 90 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:16:17 91 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:16:27 92 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:16:55 93 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:17:18 94 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:26 95 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 96 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:30 97 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:17:41 98 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 99 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 100 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:12 101 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 0:18:57 102 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:19:04 103 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:19:13 104 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:24 105 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:25 106 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 107 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 108 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 109 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 110 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 111 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling 112 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 113 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 114 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 115 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 116 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:20:33 117 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:21:04 118 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:21:15 119 Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 120 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:21:41 121 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:22:36 122 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team 124 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 0:22:44 125 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:22:47 126 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 127 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 128 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:23:21 129 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:23:22 130 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:24:40 131 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:24:49 132 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 133 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 134 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 135 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:25:20 136 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 137 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 138 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:26:14 139 Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:28:10 140 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:29:44 141 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 142 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 143 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 144 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 145 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 146 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 147 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 148 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:29:54 149 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 0:30:45 150 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:31:00 151 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 0:31:01 152 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:31:27 153 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:31:53 154 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 155 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 156 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 157 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:32:18 158 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:32:24 159 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:32:28 160 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:32:43 161 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:33:15 162 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 0:33:53 163 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 164 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 165 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 166 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 167 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 168 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:53 169 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 0:35:10 170 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:35:17 171 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 0:36:17 172 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 173 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 174 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 175 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:36:25 176 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:37:14 177 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:38:00 178 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:38:46 179 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:42:45

Sprint classification 1 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 pts 2 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 9 3 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 6 4 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 5 5 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 4 6 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 7 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 8 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 9 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 10 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 42 pts 2 Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 42 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 40 4 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 39 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 35 6 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 28 7 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 22 8 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 21 9 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 20 10 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 20 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 17

Local rider classification 1 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 2 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 3 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto