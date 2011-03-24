Cardoso claims sprint victory
Contador remains in leader's jersey
Manuel Cardoso (RadioShack) took his first win of the 2011 season as he prevailed in the field sprint deciding the fourth stage of the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya. The 27-year-old Portuguese rider topped Giacomo Nizzolo (Leopard Trek) and Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) in El Vendrell over a predominantly flat 195km parcours.
"I am so happy," said Cardoso. "The team worked hard for me, even guys like Chris Horner who had his own good GC position to protect. The last 15km they protected me and brought me to the front.
"At 1km from the end HTC-Highroad set up a train, but with 500 metres to go, Movistar with Rojas went to the front and I managed to take the wheel of Rojas. At 300 metres I took the lead, gave everything I had and nobody else was able to pass me, but it was close."
Race leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) remains in the overall lead as the general classification contenders had a quiet day of racing.
"We did what we had to do," said Saxo Bank SunGard sports director Dan Frost. "We controlled the pace with a couple of other teams who wanted to enter the finish line in one group for the bunch sprint.
"We're only interested in the overall classification and for the sake of the race and the thrill of it, I kind of hope that a group of fortune diggers seek an opportunity to make it last to the finish line. However, no one is going to take the jersey away from us."
A day for the sprinters
The stage got underway at noon, with Saxo Bank-SunGard's Alberto Contador in the leader's jersey. Things started quietly enough until a crash at km 29 took down Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) among others. No one was injured and all the affected riders eventually worked their way back to the peloton.
The sprinters' stage, with only one category three ranked climb, needed over 55km before a breakaway group formed. Jose Vicente Toribio (Andalucía-Caja Granada), Mathias Frank (BMC), Rubén Pérez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Alexandr Pliuschin (Katusha) and Mauricio Ardila (Geox-TMC) got away and built up a lead of up to four minutes.
Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) was the favourite to win the expected mass sprint, having won the race's first sprint stage, but it wasn't to be. The Italian had to pay tribute to health problems and abandoned during the early part of the stage.
Pliuschin took the stage's sole KOM, the Alt de Passanant-Belltall at km 126.7 ahead of Ardila and Frank, and then the gap started coming down as the sprinters' teams sought to neutralise their escape.
With 40km remaining in the stage, and the break's advantage reduced to one minute, Pliuschin attacked his breakaway companions and set out alone. The remaining four escapees were soon swept up by the peloton, but Pliuschin managed to extend his lead to two minutes with 30km to go. The Katusha rider's attempt at stage glory would be dashed, however, as the peloton ramped up the pace and caught the Moldovan inside of 15km to the finish.
With Garmin-Cervelo, Lampre-ISD, Movistar, Sky and Cofidis all contributing riders to the pace-making, the peloton remained together through to the finish where Cardoso sprinted to his first victory of the season.
|1
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|4:33:02
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|6
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|8
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|14
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|15
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|16
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|17
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|21
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|23
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|24
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|26
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|27
|Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|28
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|29
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|30
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|32
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|33
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|35
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|36
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|37
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|40
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|42
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|43
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|44
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|45
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|46
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|47
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|48
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|49
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|51
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|52
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|53
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|54
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|55
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|56
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|58
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|59
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|60
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|61
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|62
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|63
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|64
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|65
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|66
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|67
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
|68
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|70
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|71
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|72
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|74
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|75
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|76
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|77
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|78
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|79
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|80
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|81
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|82
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|83
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|84
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|85
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|86
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|87
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|88
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|89
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|91
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|92
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|93
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|94
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|95
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|97
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|98
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|99
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|101
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|102
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|103
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|104
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|105
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|106
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|107
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|108
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|109
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|110
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|111
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|112
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|113
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|114
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|115
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|116
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|117
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|118
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|119
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|120
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|121
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|122
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|123
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|124
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|125
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|126
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|127
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|128
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|129
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|130
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|131
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|132
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|133
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|135
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|136
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|137
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|138
|Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|139
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|140
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|141
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|142
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|143
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|144
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|145
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|146
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|147
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|148
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|149
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|150
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|151
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|152
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|153
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|154
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|155
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|156
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|157
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|158
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|159
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|160
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|161
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|162
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|163
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural
|164
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|165
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|166
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|167
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|168
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|169
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|170
|Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team
|171
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|172
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|173
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|174
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|175
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|176
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|177
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|178
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:17
|179
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:29
|DNF
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|pts
|2
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|3
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|1
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|pts
|2
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|3
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|4
|3
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13:39:06
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Caja Rural
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|Team Radioshack
|7
|Colombia Es Pasion-Cafe Colombia
|8
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|9
|Leopard Trek
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|Lampre-ISD
|12
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|13
|Pro Team Astana
|14
|HTC-Highroad
|15
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|18
|Sky Procycling
|19
|Katusha Team
|20
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|21
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|23
|Geox-TMC
|24
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|17:38:57
|2
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:23
|3
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:35
|5
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|6
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:38
|7
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:50
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|11
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|12
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|17
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:01:20
|18
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|19
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|20
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|21
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:23
|22
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:33
|23
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:37
|24
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:01:39
|25
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:43
|26
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:01:57
|27
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|28
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|29
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|30
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:00
|31
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:10
|33
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:13
|34
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:23
|35
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:27
|36
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:36
|37
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|38
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:02:42
|39
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:48
|40
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:29
|41
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|42
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:20
|43
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:32
|44
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|45
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|46
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:05:42
|47
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:05:51
|48
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:06:16
|49
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:41
|50
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:56
|51
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:07:00
|52
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:07
|53
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:07:13
|54
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|0:07:44
|55
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|57
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:18
|58
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:08:59
|59
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:01
|60
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|61
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|63
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|64
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|65
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|66
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|67
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|68
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|69
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|70
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|71
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|72
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:32
|73
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|74
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:11:47
|75
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:58
|76
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:00
|77
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|78
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|80
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|81
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|82
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|83
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|84
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:46
|85
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:13:24
|86
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:42
|87
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:15:58
|90
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:16:17
|91
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:16:27
|92
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:16:55
|93
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:17:18
|94
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:26
|95
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|96
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:30
|97
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:41
|98
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|99
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|100
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:12
|101
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:57
|102
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:19:04
|103
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:19:13
|104
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:24
|105
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:25
|106
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|107
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|108
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|109
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|110
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|111
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
|112
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|113
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|114
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|115
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|116
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:20:33
|117
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:21:04
|118
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:21:15
|119
|Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|120
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:21:41
|121
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:22:36
|122
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team
|124
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:22:44
|125
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:22:47
|126
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|127
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|128
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:23:21
|129
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:23:22
|130
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:24:40
|131
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:24:49
|132
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|133
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|134
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|135
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:20
|136
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|137
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|138
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:26:14
|139
|Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:28:10
|140
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:29:44
|141
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|142
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|143
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|144
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|145
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|146
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|147
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|148
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:29:54
|149
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|0:30:45
|150
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:31:00
|151
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|0:31:01
|152
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:31:27
|153
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:31:53
|154
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|155
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|156
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|157
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:32:18
|158
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:32:24
|159
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:32:28
|160
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:32:43
|161
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:33:15
|162
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:33:53
|163
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|164
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|165
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|166
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|167
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|168
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:53
|169
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:35:10
|170
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:35:17
|171
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:36:17
|172
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|173
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|174
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|175
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:36:25
|176
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:37:14
|177
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:38:00
|178
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:38:46
|179
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:45
|1
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|pts
|2
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|9
|3
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|4
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|5
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|4
|6
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|7
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|8
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|9
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|10
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|42
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|42
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|40
|4
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|39
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|35
|6
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|28
|7
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|22
|8
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|21
|9
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|20
|10
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|17
|1
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|3
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|Team RadioShack
|52:59:01
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|3
|Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:45
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:02:30
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:02:49
|6
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:17
|7
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:34
|8
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:17
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:51
|10
|Katusha Team
|0:06:55
|11
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:09:13
|12
|Lampre - ISD
|0:09:17
|13
|Pro Team Astana
|0:10:07
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|0:13:13
|15
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:10
|16
|Leopard Trek
|0:14:26
|17
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:18:32
|18
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:20:08
|19
|HTC-Highroad
|0:20:20
|20
|Caja Rural
|0:21:22
|21
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:42
|22
|Geox-TMC
|0:26:14
|23
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:37:07
|24
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:45:08
