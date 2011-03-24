Trending

Manuel Cardoso (RadioShack) outsprinted Giacomo Nizzolo (Leopard Trek) and Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) for the stage win.

Manuel Cardoso (RadioShack) wins stage four of the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya.

Christopher Froome (Sky) grabs a bottle from the team car.

Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) and Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard)

Giacomo Nizzolo (Leopard Trek) rides next to Saxo Bank teammates Alberto Contador and Nicki Sörensen.

Alberto Contador spends his first full day in the leader's jersey.

General classification leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard)

Manuel Cardoso (RadioShack) is congratulated for his stage victory.

Stage four winner Manuel Cardoso (RadioShack)

Manuel Cardoso (RadioShack) on the podium.

Manuel Cardoso (RadioShack) receives his winner's trophy.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) remains in the overall lead.

Race leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) leads the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya with three stages remaining.

The Volta Ciclista a Catalunya peloton in action during stage four.

Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) wears the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya leader's jersey.

Race leader Alberto Contador steps off his team bus.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) meets MotoGP racer Toni Elias.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) prior to the start of stage four.

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya leader Alberto Contador with MotoGP racer Toni Elias.

The peloton in action during stage four.

The peloton en route to El Vendrell.

Aitor Galdos (Caja Rural) is treated after a crash.

Alberto Contador gets aero.

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard)

Jose Vicente Toribio (Andalucía-Caja Granada) launches an attack.

Lunch time for Alberto Contador.

Alberto Contador also tops the mountains classification.

Manuel Cardoso (RadioShack) took his first win of the 2011 season as he prevailed in the field sprint deciding the fourth stage of the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya. The 27-year-old Portuguese rider topped Giacomo Nizzolo (Leopard Trek) and Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) in El Vendrell over a predominantly flat 195km parcours.

"I am so happy," said Cardoso. "The team worked hard for me, even guys like Chris Horner who had his own good GC position to protect. The last 15km they protected me and brought me to the front.

"At 1km from the end HTC-Highroad set up a train, but with 500 metres to go, Movistar with Rojas went to the front and I managed to take the wheel of Rojas. At 300 metres I took the lead, gave everything I had and nobody else was able to pass me, but it was close."

Race leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) remains in the overall lead as the general classification contenders had a quiet day of racing.

"We did what we had to do," said Saxo Bank SunGard sports director Dan Frost. "We controlled the pace with a couple of other teams who wanted to enter the finish line in one group for the bunch sprint.

"We're only interested in the overall classification and for the sake of the race and the thrill of it, I kind of hope that a group of fortune diggers seek an opportunity to make it last to the finish line. However, no one is going to take the jersey away from us."

A day for the sprinters

The stage got underway at noon, with Saxo Bank-SunGard's Alberto Contador in the leader's jersey. Things started quietly enough until a crash at km 29 took down Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) among others. No one was injured and all the affected riders eventually worked their way back to the peloton.

The sprinters' stage, with only one category three ranked climb, needed over 55km before a breakaway group formed. Jose Vicente Toribio (Andalucía-Caja Granada), Mathias Frank (BMC), Rubén Pérez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Alexandr Pliuschin (Katusha) and Mauricio Ardila (Geox-TMC) got away and built up a lead of up to four minutes.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) was the favourite to win the expected mass sprint, having won the race's first sprint stage, but it wasn't to be. The Italian had to pay tribute to health problems and abandoned during the early part of the stage.

Pliuschin took the stage's sole KOM, the Alt de Passanant-Belltall at km 126.7 ahead of Ardila and Frank, and then the gap started coming down as the sprinters' teams sought to neutralise their escape.

With 40km remaining in the stage, and the break's advantage reduced to one minute, Pliuschin attacked his breakaway companions and set out alone. The remaining four escapees were soon swept up by the peloton, but Pliuschin managed to extend his lead to two minutes with 30km to go. The Katusha rider's attempt at stage glory would be dashed, however, as the peloton ramped up the pace and caught the Moldovan inside of 15km to the finish.

With Garmin-Cervelo, Lampre-ISD, Movistar, Sky and Cofidis all contributing riders to the pace-making, the peloton remained together through to the finish where Cardoso sprinted to his first victory of the season.

Full Results
1Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack4:33:02
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
4Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
5Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
6Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
7William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
8Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
9Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
13Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
14Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
15Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
16Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
17Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
18Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
21Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
23Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
24Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
25Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
26Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
27Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
28Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
29Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
30Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
32José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
33Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
34Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
35Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
36José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
37Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
38Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
39Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
40Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
41Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
42Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
43Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
44Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
45André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
46Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
47Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
48Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
49Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
50Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
51Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
52Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
53David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
54Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
55Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
56Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
58Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
59Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
60Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
61Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
62Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
63Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
64Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
65Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
66Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
67Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
68Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
69Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
70Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
71Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
72Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
74Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
75Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
76Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
77Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
78Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
79Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
80Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
81Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
82Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
83Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
84Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
85Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
86Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
87Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
88Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
89Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
90Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
91Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
92Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
93Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
94David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
95Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
96Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
97Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
98Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
99Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
100Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
101Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
102Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
103Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
104Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
105Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
106Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
107Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
108John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
109Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
110Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
111Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
112Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
113Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
114Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
115Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
116Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
117Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
118Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
119Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
120Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
121Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
122Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
123Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
124Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
125Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
126Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
127Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
128Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
129Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
130Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
131Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
132Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
133Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
134Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
135Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
136José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
137Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
138Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
139Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
140Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
141Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
142Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
143Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
144Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
145Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
146Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
147Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
148Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
149Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
150Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
151Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
152Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
153Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
154Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
155Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
156Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
157Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
158Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
159Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
160Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
161Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
162Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
163Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural
164Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
165Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
166Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
167Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
168Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
169Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
170Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team
171Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
172Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
173Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
174David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
175Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
176Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
177Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
178Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:17
179Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:29
DNFMatteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFAlessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFJon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Sprint 1 - Oliana, 38.4km
1Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3pts
2Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
3Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1

Sprint 2 - Tarrega, 108.7km
1Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3pts
2Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
3Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 1 - Alt de Passanant-Bellatll (Cat. 3) 126.7km
1Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team6pts
2Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC4
3Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
4Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Teams
1Team Garmin-Cervelo13:39:06
2AG2R La Mondiale
3Caja Rural
4Rabobank Cycling Team
5Quickstep Cycling Team
6Team Radioshack
7Colombia Es Pasion-Cafe Colombia
8Vacansoleil-DCM
9Leopard Trek
10Movistar Team
11Lampre-ISD
12CCC Polsat Polkowice
13Pro Team Astana
14HTC-Highroad
15Euskaltel-Euskadi
16Saxo Bank Sungard
17BMC Racing Team
18Sky Procycling
19Katusha Team
20Liquigas-Cannondale
21Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
22Omega Pharma-Lotto
23Geox-TMC
24Andalucia Caja Granada

General classification after stage 4
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard17:38:57
2Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:23
3Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:35
5Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
6Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:38
7Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
8Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:50
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:12
11Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
12Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
14Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
16Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
17Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:20
18Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
19Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
20Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
21Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:23
22Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:33
23Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:37
24Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:01:39
25Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:43
26Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC0:01:57
27Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
28Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
29Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
30Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:00
31Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
32José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:10
33Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:13
34David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:23
35Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:27
36Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:36
37Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
38Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:02:42
39Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:48
40Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:29
41Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:37
42Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:20
43Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:32
44Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
45Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
46Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:05:42
47José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural0:05:51
48Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:06:16
49Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:41
50Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:56
51Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:07:00
52Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:07
53Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:07:13
54Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana0:07:44
55Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
56Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
57Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:18
58Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:08:59
59Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:01
60Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
61Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
62Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
63Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
64Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
65Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
66Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
67Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
68Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
69Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
70Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
71Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
72Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:32
73Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
74Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:11:47
75Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:58
76Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:00
77Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
78Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
79Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
80John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
81Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
82Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
83Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
84Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:12:46
85Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:13:24
86Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:42
87Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
88Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural0:15:58
90Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:16:17
91Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:16:27
92Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:16:55
93Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:17:18
94Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:26
95Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
96Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:30
97Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:17:41
98Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
99Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
100Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:12
101David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:18:57
102Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:19:04
103Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:19:13
104Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:24
105Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:25
106Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
107Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
108Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
109Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
110Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
111Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
112Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
113Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
114Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
115Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
116Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:20:33
117Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:21:04
118Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:21:15
119Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
120Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:21:41
121Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:22:36
122Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team
124Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural0:22:44
125Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:22:47
126Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
127Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
128Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:23:21
129Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:23:22
130Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:24:40
131Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:24:49
132Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
133Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
134Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
135Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:20
136Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
137Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
138Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:26:14
139Camilo Andres Suarez Albarracin (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:28:10
140Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:29:44
141Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
142Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
143Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
144Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
145Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
146Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
147José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
148Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:29:54
149Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling0:30:45
150Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:31:00
151Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek0:31:01
152Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:31:27
153Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:31:53
154Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
155Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
156Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
157Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:32:18
158David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC0:32:24
159Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:32:28
160Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek0:32:43
161Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:33:15
162Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack0:33:53
163Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
164Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
165Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
166Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
167Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
168Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:53
169Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural0:35:10
170Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:35:17
171Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural0:36:17
172André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
173Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
174Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
175William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:36:25
176Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:37:14
177Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:38:00
178Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:38:46
179Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:42:45

Sprint classification
1Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12pts
2Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada9
3Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice6
4Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale5
5Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad4
6Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3
7Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
8Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
9Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
10Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard42pts
2Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia42
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team40
4Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural39
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD35
6Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad28
7Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack22
8Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack21
9Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada20
10Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale20
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo17

Local rider classification
1Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
2Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
3Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Teams classification
1Team RadioShack52:59:01
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:26
3Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:45
4Sky Procycling0:02:30
5Movistar Team0:02:49
6Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:17
7Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:34
8Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:17
9AG2R La Mondiale0:06:51
10Katusha Team0:06:55
11Quickstep Cycling Team0:09:13
12Lampre - ISD0:09:17
13Pro Team Astana0:10:07
14BMC Racing Team0:13:13
15Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:10
16Leopard Trek0:14:26
17Omega Pharma-Lotto0:18:32
18Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:20:08
19HTC-Highroad0:20:20
20Caja Rural0:21:22
21Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:42
22Geox-TMC0:26:14
23CCC Polsat Polkowice0:37:07
24Andalucia Caja Granada0:45:08

