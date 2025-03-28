'Every second counts' - Juan Ayuso returns to Volta a Catalunya lead with one-second advantage over Primož Roglič

GC swings back narrowly in UAE racer's favour ahead of Volta's toughest mountain stage

Juan Ayuso of UAE Team Emirates recaptures the Green Leader Jersey at Volta a Catalunya a single bonus second
Juan Ayuso of UAE Team Emirates recaptures the Green Leader Jersey at Volta a Catalunya a single bonus second (Image credit: Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

Intermediate sprints rarely cause more than the briefest ripples of interest in stage races. But in the Volta a Catalunya on Friday, GC contender Juan Ayuso snatched a third place at one such sprint and the local TV commentators were all but jumping out of their seats at the Spanish rider's achievement.

The reason was clear: Ayuso's one second time bonus gain from the sprint was enough to put the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider back into the overall lead ahead of arch-rival Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe). Ayuso had previously been tied on time with Roglič, but the Slovenian's worse stage placings had pushed him down to second on GC.

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

