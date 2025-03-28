Volta a Catalunya to miss main climb of toughest stage because of high winds

By published

Col de Pradell no longer to feature on Saturday due to bad weather

AMPOSTA SPAIN MARCH 28 Laurens De Plus of Belgium and Team INEOS Grenadiers leads the peloton during the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 Stage 5 a 1659km stage from Pauls to Amposta UCIWT on March 28 2025 in Amposta Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Strong winds on stage 5 of Volta a Catalunya were evident throughout the day and created echelons (Image credit: Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

Forecasts of high winds have played havoc with the Volta a Catalunya's toughest mountain stage this year, with race organisers forced to suspend the mid-stage ascent of the hors categorie Col de Pradell on Saturday.

Stage 6 will be drastically reduced in length as a consequence, from 159km to just 118km, but the final category 1 summit finish of Queralt will remain in place. The other two ascents, the Col de Battaola (Cat. 3) and Collada de San Isidro (Cat. 1), are also still part of the dramatically-revised route.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
Mads Pedersen at E3 Saxo Classic 2025

'Beaten by a monster' – Mads Pedersen satisfied in defeat behind Van der Poel with Lidl-Trek confident 'he will only get better'
Filippo Ganna finishes third at E3 Saxo Classic

'I would like sometimes to win' – Filippo Ganna edges closer at E3 Saxo Classic after dialled Ineos Grenadiers performance
Mads Pedersen at E3 Saxo Classic 2025

'Beaten by a monster' – Mads Pedersen satisfied in defeat behind Van der Poel with Lidl-Trek confident 'he will only get better'
See more latest
Most Popular
Mads Pedersen at E3 Saxo Classic 2025
'Beaten by a monster' – Mads Pedersen satisfied in defeat behind Van der Poel with Lidl-Trek confident 'he will only get better'
Filippo Ganna finishes third at E3 Saxo Classic
'I would like sometimes to win' – Filippo Ganna edges closer at E3 Saxo Classic after dialled Ineos Grenadiers performance
HARELBEKE BELGIUM MARCH 28 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Deceuninck celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 68th E3 Saxo Bank Classic Harelbeke 2025 a 2088km one day race from Harelbeke to Harelbeke UCIWT on March 28 2025 in Harelbeke Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Mathieu van der Poel angered and calls out teams for unsportsmanlike tactics at E3 Saxo Classic despite solo domination
Wout van Aert at E3 Saxo Classic
Early crash and Taaienberg 'mistake' cost both Matteo Jorgenson and Wout van Aert at E3 Saxo Classic
Quinn Simmons at Volta a Catalunya
'The numbers don't lie' - Quinn Simmons heading back to top of his game at Volta a Catalunya
Dries Van Gestel fractures elbow and wrist in fall at E3 Saxo Classic 2025
Early-race crash send four to hospital with concussions and fractures at E3 Saxo Classic
Juan Ayuso of UAE Team Emirates recaptures the Green Leader Jersey at Volta a Catalunya a single bonus second
'Every second counts' - Juan Ayuso returns to Volta a Catalunya lead with one-second advantage over Primož Roglič
Matthew Brennan celebrates winning stage 5 of the Volta a Catalunya with his Visma-Lease A Bike teammates
'Two wins is bonkers' - Matthew Brennan goes from strength to strength in Volta a Catalunya sprints
PORTIMAO PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 19 Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team EF Education EasyPost prior to the 51st Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta Stage 1 a 1922km stage from Portimao to Lagos on February 19 2025 in Portimao Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
No Kasper Asgreen but same ambitions for EF Education-EasyPost at the Classics
Tadej Pogačar on the way to victory at Strade Bianche
'I love Tadej Pogačar because he is not afraid of anything' - Bernard Hinault backs Slovenian to win Paris-Roubaix