'Two wins is bonkers' - Matthew Brennan goes from strength to strength in Volta a Catalunya sprints

By published

19-year-old continues to punch above his weight in bunch sprints and regains points lead ahead of closing weekend

Matthew Brennan celebrates winning stage 5 of the Volta a Catalunya with his Visma-Lease A Bike teammates
Matthew Brennan celebrates winning stage 5 of the Volta a Catalunya with his Visma-Lease A Bike teammates (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matthew Brennan showed no sign of slowing down in the Volta a Catalunya on Friday as neither two hard days in the mountains nor the fraught, crosswind-filled finale proved too big an obstacle for the 19-year-old to rack up a second stage victory in the race

Taking one win for the Visma-Lease A Bike racer was an impressive enough feat already, given this is his first year in the WorldTour, and as he told Cyclingnews earlier this week, he had never tackled so much climbing before as he did during stage 3's trek through the Pyrenees.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

