Gent-Wevelgem Women - Live coverage

97km to go The peloton has broken up and there is now a small group of 15 riders off the front.

I wouldn't bet against SD Worx trying to turn the screws in the crosswinds. They've got several good sprinters in their line-up, including defending champion Jolien D'hoore, but they're not a team that's content with just waiting until the finish.

The peloton is closing in on another section of crosswinds. Will any of the teams be able to take advantage of the situation?

The latest attempt to get off the front of the peloton has come to nothing for the attackers. Despite the changeable conditions, the riders have been motoring along at an average of 38,6kph.

With just over 100km to the finish line, the peloton is not too concerned about the two riders off the front. About 20km until the first climb of the day.

Marieke De Groot, who was in the earlier break attempt, is one of the two in this latest move. She is joined by a rider from the Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants squad. Hopefully, we'll get her name soon.

110km to go The two attackers have a slim 20-second margin on the pack.

The tricky windy conditions today will, of course, play into the hands an attacker. The challenge is picking the right moment to go to make the most of the weather. Two more riders are trying to jump off the front of the peloton.

The men's race is reaching its climax with just over 20km to go.

The crosswinds did some damage to the peloton but it's still largely holding together for the moment. Never fear, it won't be the only opportunity for the wind to do its damage. You're never far away from a strong wind in Belgium.

I mentioned earlier the fire close to the finish. You can read more on what is going on and what it means for both the women's and men's races here.

119km to go The peloton is about to hit some crosswinds and we could see the race splitting up now. Riders will have to be attentive if they don't want to lose out.

The riders have got a little while before they hit the first climb of the day, which is the Scherpenberg. There are seven climbs in total with the Kemmelberg the last at about 36km from the finish line.

🏁 125 km to go:A complete bunch - but strong winds today. Splits can happen in every second. Be aware! 🌬️🌬️🌬️

Asked for her thoughts on today's race, favourite Marianne Vos said: "I expect a tough and windy race. Everything can happen today."

The attacking duo have been reeled back after a very short time out front. The peloton is together again.

The start has been very aggressive so far and there are two riders off the front of the peloton. They are Marijke De Smedt (Multum Accountants Ladies) and Marieke De Groot (Doltcini-Van Eyck).

Gent-Wevelgem is traditionally a sprinter's race but the wind today could really spice things up. For a look at who could be in contention for victory in Wevelgem, take a look at Kirsten Frattini's lowdown of today's contenders, here.

In addition to the wind, the course has been slightly altered due to a fire near the finish. Though the finish line will remain the same, the reroute has added an extra one kilometre to the course.

The wind is quite strong out there today and has been causing all sorts of havoc in the men's race. We can expect much the same to happen during the women's race.

The neitralised start for the race has been given and we have racing underway.