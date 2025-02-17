'We were chasing the facts' - Wout van Aert switches to helper status at Clásica Jaén in tougher season start than expected

Belgian star finishes 39th in Spanish version of Strade Bianche after working for Ben Tulett

Wout Van Aert racing across the gravel at Clásica Jaén 2025
Wout Van Aert racing across the gravel at Clásica Jaén 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some 30 kilometres from the finish of the Clásica Jaén, just after the race had clattered through severely technical sections of narrow cobbled streets in the Andalusian town of Úbeda, Wout van Aert finally opted to sit up, his day's work done. The battle for victory in Spain's only sterrato Classic was continuing, but the top pre-race favourite was no longer part of it.

There had been much talk beforehand of Van Aert's unfinished business with Jaén after an untimely encounter between his rear tyre and a large nail in one of the early gravel sectors of the 2024 race had put paid to his chances.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

