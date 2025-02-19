Chaos as peloton taken onto wrong side of race barriers on sprint finish at Volta ao Algarve

The Volta ao Algarve was plunged into chaos on stage 1 as the majority of the peloton was directed into the wrong section of the road inside the final kilometre. It meant riders were sprinting alongside crowds of fans on the wrong side of the race barriers in Lagos, Portugal.



The lead commissaries vehicle was allegedly directed off of the official route inside the final few hundred metres to the right-hand side of the roadside barriers and the majority of the peloton followed. That left Ineos Grenadiers rider Filippo Ganna to win the hugely diminished sprint among the riders who took the correct turning.

Commentating on the action for Discovery+, former WorldTour sprinter Robbie McEwen attempted to understand how such a large proportion of the bunch ended up taking the wrong turn.

The Australian said the riders at the front of the charging peloton took the 'natural' line from the exit of a roundabout. "In Europe, you ride and you drive on the right-hand side of the road, on the natural line through that roundabout, and there was nobody telling them otherwise. And the barrier set up on that side was non-existent because that's the deviation for the race [vehicles].

"They know they are on the wrong side, they know they've gone the wrong way, they can see the finish on the left, but they sprint through anyway maybe in the hope they'd get something out of this. But they have not crossed the line, they are not on the correct side of the race course, and the winner Filippo Ganna will stand."



More to come...