Chaos as peloton taken onto wrong side of race barriers on sprint finish at Volta ao Algarve

By
published

Majority of sprinters attempt finish amongst crowds and fans rather than finish straight

Bizarre finish at Volta ao Algarve 2025
(Image credit: Eurosport/ Discovery Plus)

The Volta ao Algarve was plunged into chaos on stage 1 as the majority of the peloton was directed into the wrong section of the road inside the final kilometre. It meant riders were sprinting alongside crowds of fans on the wrong side of the race barriers in Lagos, Portugal.

The lead commissaries vehicle was allegedly directed off of the official route inside the final few hundred metres to the right-hand side of the roadside barriers and the majority of the peloton followed. That left Ineos Grenadiers rider Filippo Ganna to win the hugely diminished sprint among the riders who took the correct turning.

Commentating on the action for Discovery+, former WorldTour sprinter Robbie McEwen attempted to understand how such a large proportion of the bunch ended up taking the wrong turn. 

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

More news
Tadej Pgacar&#039;s Colnago bike at the UAE Tour

Tadej Pogačar wins his first race of 2025: We take a closer look at the striking new bike he did it on
Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates plays up to the camera on his way to the stage 3 victory at Jebel Jais

'No science fiction here' - Tadej Pogačar keeps it simple with family present on Jebel Jais to move into UAE Tour race lead
Volta ao Algarve 2025: Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) easily wins stage 1 sprint as majority of peloton veer off course at roundabout

Volta ao Algarve: Filippo Ganna wins opening stage sprint in bizarre misdirection for majority of peloton
See more latest