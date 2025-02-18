How to watch the Volta ao Algarve 2025 – Live streams, TV channels

Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike) will be racing the Volta ao Algarve

Watch the Volta ao Algarve 2025 for an early-season top-level stage race with a high-quality field that includes Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike), Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) among the race favourites.

Other riders taking on the race include Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty), Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease A Bike), Arnaud De Lie (Lotto), Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), and Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor Pro Cycling)

Volta ao Algarve: Key information ► Dates: February 19-23 ► Free stream: TVI24 (geo-restricted) ► UK: Eurosport / Discovery+ ► US: Max ► Canada: Flobikes

The 2025 Volta ao Algarve takes place over seven stages from Wednesday, February 19 to Sunday, February 23.

The race kicks off with a sprinter-friendly 192.2km stage from Portimão to Lagos featuring two categorised climbs. The first GC test follows on stage 2, a 177.6km ride from Lagoa to the Alto da Foia (8.5km at 5%).

The sprinters will come out again for stage 3, a flat finish in Tavira after a 183.5km race from Vila Real Santo António. Stage 4, a 175.2km race from Albufeira to Faro, could be another for the fastmen, though with a late climb thrown in to disrupt sprint trains.

The race concludes with stage 5, a 19.6km time trial running from Salir to the Alto do Malhao (2.1km at 9.3%).

There are broadcast options for the Volta ao Algarve in Portugal, the UK, USA, and Canada. Read on for all the details on how to watch the race wherever you are in the world.

Where can I watch the Volta ao Algarve for free?

The 2025 Volta ao Algarve will be broadcast for free in Portugal by local broadcaster TVI24 via the network's free online platform TVI Direto after you sign-in to the service.

Based in Portugal but outside the country right now? A VPN will allow you to unblock your streaming services while abroad.

Where can I watch the Volta ao Algarve in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the 2025 Volta ao Algarve through Discovery+. Discovery+ is the streaming platform for Eurosport, with a linear television option also available on Eurosport.

Eurosport is being folded into TNT Sports at the end of this month, and Discovery+ subscriptions are shooting up from £6.99-a-month to £30.99.

Existing customers can still watch this one on the old rate but any new customers will have to pay the new rate.

Who is showing Volta ao Algarve in the USA

The Volta ao Algarve will be aired by Max in the USA.

For US viewers, a subscription to Max will set you back $10 per month or $100 per year with ads, $16/$150 for an ad-free experience.

You can also pay $200 per year for the 'Ultimate' package, which includes additional devices and 4k resolution where available. In addition to that, you'll need to pay for the B/R Sports add-on, which costs an extra $10 per month.

How to watch the Volta ao Algarve in Canada

The 2025 Volta ao Algarve will be aired on Flobikes in Canada.

A subscription will set you back CAN$203.88 for the year or CAN$39.99 on a monthly basis. Flobikes customers in the US will be blocked from this one – they only have the rights in Canada.

How to watch the Volta ao Algarve from anywhere

If you're outside your usual country when the Volta ao Algarve is on, you might think you can't watch the race due to geo-restrictions, but you'd be wrong.

A VPN is a nifty piece of internet security software that can alter your device's IP address to make it seem like it's in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster's T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services and enjoy your coverage as if you were back home.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but for a VPN that's brilliant at streaming and is also TechRadar's pick for overall best VPN in the world, we'd recommend NordVPN.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.