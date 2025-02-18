Jonas Vingegaard 'not searching for answers' at Volta ao Algarve after six-month racing break

It has been half a year since Jonas Vingegaard last took on a professional race, with the Dane calling an early end to his 2024 campaign after winning the Tour de Pologne last August.

Now, he's back in action this week as he heads to the Volta ao Algarve, kicking off his 2025 season and beginning the racing road back to the Tour de France in search of a third overall victory.

Speaking the day before the race, which kicks off in Portimão on Wednesday, Vingegaard said he's "not searching for answers" after such a long lay-off from racing.

He also noted that he feels like he's made a step forward during a winter which has seen him avoid training at altitude.

"I don't know if I'm searching for answers. I think I'm just going to enjoy racing again," he said in a pre-race press conference on Wednesday.

"I feel like I've made a step. I feel strong at the moment. You never know what everyone else has done so it's hard to compare. You just have to focus on yourself, and I've focussed all winter to get as good as possible.

"I've changed approach and haven't been at altitude camp, so it will be interesting to see what that does to the shape."

Vingegaard will head to the Algarve for the first time in his career, having opted in the last two seasons to start his year at O Gran Camiño in north-western Spain.

This week's five-day race is the first step towards his big spring goals of Paris-Nice and the Volta a Catalunya, he said, while it's also a chance to avoid the bad weather he's experienced at O Gran Camiño, and a chance to do battle with former teammate Primož Roglič.

"I really like [O Gran Camiño], but I didn't like the weather we've had in the last two years," Vingegaard said. "So maybe I wanted to try something new and see.

"I'm happy to be here and I'm looking forward to the race. I hope to be able to fight for the win. We have a strong team as well, and I'm not the only one who's able to do something. We'll go for it, for sure.

"I think my main opponent is the one you just mentioned," he added after he was questioned about racing against Roglič. "It's a strong peloton here and obviously I also have to be on a good and high level. I hope to be able to compete with these guys for the general classification."

Vingegaard didn't give away much about his possible shape heading into the race, which brings a summit finish at the Alto da Foia on stage 2 and then a 20km time trial heading up the Alto do Malhão on stage 5.

"It's been a good period, to be honest. I've had some good training in the last four or five weeks, so I think the shape is coming along and I'm really looking forward to racing again," he said.

"It's been a while since my last race, obviously but of course, now I'm looking forward to this race and my next races

"Of course I miss racing. I love to race and that's why I love this job. I've been training a lot but I needed the off-season early last year because of everything that happened, obviously.

"But now, I'm motivated for this year, especially now for this race and the upcoming races. Then we'll see, also for later on in the season."