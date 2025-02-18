Jonas Vingegaard 'not searching for answers' at Volta ao Algarve after six-month racing break

By
Contributions from
published

Dane looking forward to 'try something new' in Portugal after previously starting seasons in rainy O Gran Camiño

Jonas Vingegaard with his Visma-Lease A Bike teammates at the team&#039;s pre-season training camp
Jonas Vingegaard with his Visma-Lease A Bike teammates at the team's pre-season training camp (Image credit: Getty Images)

It has been half a year since Jonas Vingegaard last took on a professional race, with the Dane calling an early end to his 2024 campaign after winning the Tour de Pologne last August.

Now, he's back in action this week as he heads to the Volta ao Algarve, kicking off his 2025 season and beginning the racing road back to the Tour de France in search of a third overall victory.

