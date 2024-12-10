Two charges relating to death of Melissa Hoskins dropped as Rohan Dennis pleads guilty to new lesser charge

ABC News says rider committed for sentencing at District Court after pleading guilty to charge of aggravated count of creating likelihood of harm

Rohan Dennis has entered a guilty plea to an aggravated charge of creating likelihood of harm in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Tuesday and will later face sentencing at the District Court over the charge, according to ABC News.

Charges were laid against Dennis earlier this year as he was allegedly driving a car which struck Melissa Hoskins. Hoskins, who was married to Dennis, was taken to hospital after being hit and died the next day.

