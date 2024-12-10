UAE Team Emirates reveal new sponsor and 2025 colours but no new Colnago aero bike for Tadej Pogačar just yet

UAE Team Emirates showed off their updated 2025 racing colours and a new sponsor during the team's media day in Spain but at least for now, Tadej Pogačar did not ride on the Colnago Y1Rs aero bike.

Cyclingnews captured the moment Pogačar left for training with his UAE Team Emirates and he was seen riding his white world champion's V4Rs bike.

Cyclingnews understands that Colnago have recently supplied a significant number of the Y1Rs aero frames to the UAE Team Emirates, but the team is yet to complete the build-up of the bikes and finalise rider bike fits.

Pogačar is expected to use the Colnago Y1Rs aero bike during the winter and in selected races in 2025 when the team believes it offers a distinct advantage. Juan Sebastián Molano was spotted with the bike after helping Colnago with the development in recent months.

Pogačar wore his rainbow jersey and black shorts for a short ride at the training camp in Spain. His teammates wore the new 2025 UAE Team Emirates jersey with black sleeves, a black torso area, and a new sponsor XRG on the chest below the UAE and Emirates logo. XRG also appears on Pogačar's rainbow jersey.

As Cyclingnews revealed in November, new UCI rules have obliged teams to tweak their racing jersey design to avoid clashing with the colours of the four leader's jerseys of the Grand Tours. The black sleeves and red Emirates logo will help avoid any confusion with the best young rider white jersey.

New signings for 2025 such as Jhonatan Narváez and Florian Vermeersch rode on Colnago bikes but in their 2024 Ineos Grenadiers and Lotto-Dstny kits.

XRG is the recently launched international investment arm of the Abu Dhabi state-owned oil company. XRG is valued at 80 billion dollars and will focus on natural gas, chemicals, and lower-carbon energy solutions.

Italian brand Pissei produces UAE Team Emirates race clothing and will officially reveal the 2025 design on Thursday.