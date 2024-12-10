UAE Team Emirates reveal new sponsor and 2025 colours but no new Colnago aero bike for Tadej Pogačar just yet

XRG joins UAE and Emirates on the 2025 team jersey

Juan Sebastian Molano in the 2025 UAE Team Emirates racing kit
Juan Sebastian Molano in the 2025 UAE Team Emirates racing kit (Image credit: Instagram/davidjarthur)

UAE Team Emirates showed off their updated 2025 racing colours and a new sponsor during the team's media day in Spain but at least for now, Tadej Pogačar did not ride on the Colnago Y1Rs aero bike. 

Cyclingnews captured the moment Pogačar left for training with his UAE Team Emirates and he was seen riding his white world champion's V4Rs bike. 

