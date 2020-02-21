Volta ao Algarve Stage 3 - Live coverage

Here's our report page for Andalucía Ruta del Sol: Fuglsang wins stage 3

QuickStep continue to set the tempo at the head of the peloton and the gap comes down to one minute, with 42km to go. The trio up front will up the pace now as we head into the final hour but they will know they stand next to now chance here.

While QuickStep are flying high in Algarve, Ineos are having a rather miserable time. Geraint Thomas, Michal Kwiatkowski, and Rohan Dennis all lost time yesterday. Here's Daniel Ostanek's story on the latter. Rohan Dennis' GC aspirations evaporate in Volta ao Algarve

50km to go Into the final 50km we go and the gap to our three leaders is down to 1:45.

Jakob Fuglsang has just won stage 3 of the Ruta del Sol, triumphing on a technical uphill finish just after Dylan Teuns took a wrong turn in the final 100 metres. We'll have a stage report on the way very shortly.

Here's the line of Deceuninck-QuickStep riders, with Evenepoel in yellow and Jakobsen in red. (Image credit: Getty Images)

65km to go Gotzon Martin takes maximum points once again at the second of the three intermediate sprints. The peloton follow 2:20 in arrears.

A little less pressure on Elia Viviani, given Anthony Perez has just landed Cofidis' second win of the season - and their first on European soil - at the Tour des Alpes-Maritimes et du Var. Over the border in Spain, at the Ruta del Sol, they're heading into the final 10km there.

A reminder of how things stand on GC. This shouldn't change today but there's another uphill finish tomorrow, followed by a 20km final-day time trial on Sunday. 1. Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep - 9:42:15 2. Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3. Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates - 0:00:02 4. Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 5. Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6. Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team - 0:00:05 7. Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto - 0:00:08 8. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9. Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 10. Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel

75km to go Not much happening out there, truth be told. The peloton have digested their lunch and the gap to the three breakaway riders has come down again to 2:30. We have another intermediate sprint coming up in around 10km time.

Here's Evenepoel in yellow at the start in Faro this morning. Patrick Lefevere has also flown in, and Cyclingnews' Daniel Ostanek was one of those to grab a word with the QuickStep boss. You'll be able to read his thoughts shortly. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Staying with Evenepoel, our colleagues at the Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad called up Eddy Merckx - with whom Evenepoel is often compared - and the 11-time Grand Tour winner said how impressed he was yesterday, and how he thinks Evenepoel can compete for the Giro d'Italia title in May in what will be his Grand Tour debut. More from Merckx here.

While today's stage shouldn't influence the general classification, yesterday saw the first of three big tests for the overall contenders. Once more, Remco Evenepoel startled us all at the top of the Alto da Fóia, winning the stage, taking the leader's yellow jersey, and putting himself in pole position to win the overall title. The 20-year-old Belgian has already surpassed pretty much every expectation out there but few thought he had such an explosive finishing kick in his locker at the end of a tough climb, in esteemed company. There's nothing, it seems, he can't do. Here's our stage report from yesterday.

QuickStep, of course, are working for Fabio Jakobsen, who won the opening stage with a powerful sprint. Cofidis for Elia Viviani, who was well beaten that day but will be hungrier than ever to land a first win for his new team. The other leading candidates today are Matteo Trentin (CCC Team) and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), third and fourth on the opening day. Longer shots include Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Davide Cimolai (Israel Start Up Nation), Cees Bol (Sunweb), Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural), Roger Kluge (Lotto Soudal), Danny Van Poppel (Circus-Wanty), and Ben Swift (Team Ineos).

Deceuninck-QuickStep and Cofidis are the two teams who have been bossing the peloton today. The four escapees had four minutes at one point and it's drifting back up that way again now in the post-feed zone slump.

Martin took maximum points at the early intermediate sprint, after 18km, and they've recently dealt with a pair of category-3 climbs. On the Portela da Corcha, after 63km, Grigoryev beat Antunes to the top, but the Portugese rider turned the tables 15km later on the Cachopo. They were the only two climbs on today's parcours, and we're now heading lightly downhill towards a long run-in that, while still gently undulating, is largely flat.

As we pick up the action, with just over 100km remaining, this is the situation. Three breakaway riders have a lead of 2:30 over the peloton. They are: Gotzon Martin (Fundación-Orbea)

Tiago Antunes (Efapel)

Alexander Grigoryev (Atum general/Tavira/Maria Nova Hotel)