Image 1 of 37 John Degenkolb (HTC - Highroad) outsprinted Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Cervelo) and Michael Matthews (Rabobank) to win in Lagos. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 37 Matti Breschel (Rabobank) chats with race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 37 Stage two winner John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) on the podium. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 4 of 37 The peloton rolls across the finish line. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 5 of 37 Arms aloft for stage two winner John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad). (Image credit: João Dias) Image 6 of 37 John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) is metres away from winning his first professional race. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 7 of 37 Omega Pharma-Lotto heads the peloton in pursuit of Oleg Chuzhda, the lone breakaway rider. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 8 of 37 On the way to Vila do Bispo, Oleg Chuzhda (Caja Rural) rides alone off the front. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 9 of 37 Omega Pharma-Lotto sets tempo in the peloton. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 10 of 37 Filipe Cardoso (Barbot - Efapel) leads the Portuguese rider classification. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 11 of 37 Philippe Gilbert leads the points classification. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 12 of 37 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) tops the sprint classification. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 13 of 37 Mountains classification leader Ricardo Mestre (Tavira) (Image credit: João Dias) Image 14 of 37 The yellow leader's jersey awaits Philippe Gilbert. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 15 of 37 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) dons the Volta al Algarve leader's jersey. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 16 of 37 The Volta ao Algarve stage two winner and classification leaders. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 17 of 37 Stephen Cummings (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 37 John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) holds off Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) and Michael Matthews (Rabobank) for the victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 37 The peloton, led by Omega Pharma-Lotto, trails the break by approximately four minutes. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 20 of 37 The early four-man break goes for the Sprint classification in Marmelete. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 21 of 37 The peloton climbs the first KOM of the day. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 22 of 37 The peloton before the stage's first KOM at Alverce, with Tavira-Prio setting the pace. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 23 of 37 Filipe Cardoso (Barbot-Siper), the best Portuguese rider in the overall classification. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 24 of 37 Sérgio Sousa (Barbot-Siper) with two fans. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 25 of 37 José Mendes (CCC Polsat) (Image credit: João Dias) Image 26 of 37 RadioShack team manager José Azevedo talks to the press. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 27 of 37 Tiago Machado (Team Radioshack) (Image credit: João Dias) Image 28 of 37 Sérgio Paulinho (Team RadioShack) (Image credit: João Dias) Image 29 of 37 Roman Kreuziger is making his Astana debut at the Volta ao Algarve. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 37 Alberto Contador in action during stage 2. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 37 Germany's André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 37 Race leader Philippe Gilbert has so much power in his legs he has trouble keeping the front wheel on the ground. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 37 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) remains in the race lead after stage 2. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 37 John Degenkolb (HTC - Highroad) celebrates his first pro win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 37 John Degenkolb (HTC - Highroad) is a happy man on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 37 Race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) in action during stage 2. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 37 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) defends his jersey during stage 2. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) won stage two of the Volta ao Algarve on Thursday, outsprinting Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) and Michael Matthews (Rabobank) in the uphill finish at Lagos. The win is the first professional victory for the 22-year-old German, earned less than two weeks after his debut race with the American ProTeam.

While Farrar is an established sprinting star in the professional peloton, both Degenkolb and Matthews signal the arrival of new talent, as both shared the podium at last season's U23 world championship road race where Matthews outkicked Degenkolb for the gold medal. In 2011, each in their first season at the ProTeam level, Matthews had already notched one victory in a stage of his home Santos Tour Down Under. Now Degenkolb, too, has tasted victory this season.

"It feels incredible to take my first win as a professional," said Degenkolb. "I was almost there in Mallorca. It was close, but now I have it and I'm really happy. I have to thank my team. I was able to save my energy on the hills during the race and they did a great lead-out in the last kilometres.

"The last kilometre was a little crazy. I looked to Farrar and the other sprinters who were in front of me and decided to attack. There was a roundabout with 200 metres to go so I attacked before that and opened up a gap. With 200 metres to go I just sprinted and didn't look back."

Overnight race leader and opening stage winner Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) finished sixth on the day and remains atop the general classification. The 28-year-old Belgian leads Degenkolb by four seconds and Farrar by eight seconds overall.

The 186.5km stage from Lagoa to Lagos, the longest of the Volta ao Algarve, began under inclement weather and the peloton stayed together through the first KOM contest 31km into the race. Dutchman Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) prevailed atop the category three climb, edging out mountains classification leader Ricardo Mestre (Tavira) for top honours.

Seven kilometres later the first break of the day formed, comprised of Rémy Di Gregorio (Astana), Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank), Johan Coenen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) and Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM). The quartet's advantage was less than a minute as they topped the day's second KOM line at km 42.8, taken by De Gendt, but the peloton soon eased off the pace and let the escapees' lead ballooned to nearly four minutes.

As the break rolled along en route to the finish in Lagos, De Gendt continued to take all points coming his way as he claimed maximum points at both sprint lines, at kms. 64.8 and 99.7, as well as the day's final KOM at km 84.5. For his efforts, the Belgian would earn the sprint classification jersey at the finish.

The break's advantage dropped to two minutes after 100km of racing and continued to steadily decrease under the impetus of Gilbert's Omega Pharma-Lotto squad, setting tempo as is expected of the race leader's team. Twenty-eight kilometres later the break was neutralised after the quartet spent nearly 100km off the front.

Almost 60km still remained, however, and Oleg Chuzhda (Caja Rural) took advantage of a lull in the action to launch a solo attack. The 25-year-old Ukrainian's lead extended to 2:20 by km 151, but the teams of the sprinters came to the fore to bring the lone escapee back into their midst. Chuzhda put up quite a fight to resist the inevitable catch, and held off his pursuers until only 9km remained in the stage.

Quick Step, Cofidis and Rabobank all had riders driving the pace through to the finish, preventing any last-second escapes as happened the previous day, and Degenkolb proved the quickest in the dash to the line.

Full Results 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 4:57:56 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:01 5 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 8 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 9 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 11 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 14 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 16 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 17 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 19 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 20 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 21 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 22 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 25 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 26 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 27 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 28 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 30 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 31 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:09 32 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda 33 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 34 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 35 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 36 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 37 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 38 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte 39 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 40 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 41 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 42 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 43 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 44 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira 45 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 46 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 48 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 49 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira 50 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 51 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 52 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 53 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 54 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 55 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 56 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 57 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 58 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 59 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 60 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 61 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling 62 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 63 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 64 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 65 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 66 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 67 Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 68 André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira 69 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 70 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 71 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda 72 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira 73 Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte 74 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 75 Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda 76 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 77 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 78 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 79 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 80 Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 81 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 82 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 83 Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte 84 Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte 85 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 86 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 87 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 88 Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira 89 Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 90 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 92 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 93 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 94 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 96 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 98 Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte 99 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 100 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 101 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 102 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 103 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 104 Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte 105 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 106 Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira 107 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 108 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 109 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 110 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 111 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 112 César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel 113 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira 114 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 115 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 116 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 117 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 118 Bruno Antero Lima (Por) Onda 119 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 120 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda 121 Amaro Antunes (Por) LA - Antarte 122 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 123 Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda 124 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 125 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 126 Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte 127 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda 128 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 129 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 130 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 131 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 132 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural 133 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 134 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 135 Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira 136 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:35 137 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:36 138 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 139 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel 140 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 141 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 142 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 143 Daniel Alexandre Freitas (Por) Barbot - Efapel 144 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:44 145 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:48 146 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 147 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:52 148 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 149 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 0:00:58 150 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:02 151 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:15 152 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 153 Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda 0:01:19 154 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:30 155 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:33 156 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:04 157 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 158 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:05:03 159 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 160 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 161 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:05:51 DNF Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek DNF David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNS Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNS Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo

Points 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 25 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 4 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 13 5 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 7 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 6 8 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 4 9 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 10 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1

Sprint 1 - Marmelete, 64.8km 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 3 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 1

Sprint 2 - Säo Teotónio, 99.7km 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - (Cat. 3) 31.0km 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira 3 3 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira 1

Mountain 2 - (Cat. 3) 42.8km 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 3 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Mountain 3 - (Cat. 3) 84.5km 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Teams 1 HTC-Highroad 14:53:50 2 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:01 3 AG2R La Mondiale 4 Sky Procycling 5 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:08 6 Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:09 8 Leopard Trek 9 Pro Team Astana 10 Saxo Bank Sungard 11 Team RadioShack 12 Omega Pharma-Lotto 13 Barbot-Efapel 0:00:17 14 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 Cofidis, Credit En Ligne 0:00:25 16 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 17 Tavira - Prio 18 Onda 19 LA -Antarte 20 CCC Polsat Polkowice 21 Caja Rural

General classification after stage 2 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9:34:23 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:04 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:08 4 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:09 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:10 6 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:15 7 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 8 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 9 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 13 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 15 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 17 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 18 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 19 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 20 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 22 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 23 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 24 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 25 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 26 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:19 27 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:22 28 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 29 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 32 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:23 33 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 34 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 35 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 36 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 37 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 38 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda 39 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 40 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 41 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 42 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 43 André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira 44 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 45 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 46 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira 47 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 48 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 49 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 50 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 51 Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 52 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 53 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 54 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 55 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:26 56 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:29 57 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:30 58 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 59 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 60 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 61 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 62 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 63 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte 64 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 65 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling 67 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda 68 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 69 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 70 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira 71 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 72 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 73 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 74 Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte 75 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 76 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 77 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 78 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:42 79 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira 0:00:47 80 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 81 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 82 Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 83 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte 85 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 87 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 88 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 89 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 90 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda 91 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:49 92 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:57 93 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:03 94 Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda 95 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:06 96 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 97 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 98 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 99 Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 100 Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira 101 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 103 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 104 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 105 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 106 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 0:01:12 107 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:13 108 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 109 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:01:14 110 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 111 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:18 112 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:20 113 Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte 0:01:32 114 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:37 115 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:39 116 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:01:41 117 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:44 118 Daniel Alexandre Freitas (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:01:47 119 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 0:01:48 120 Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte 0:01:52 121 Amaro Antunes (Por) LA - Antarte 0:02:01 122 Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda 0:02:04 123 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:08 124 Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira 0:02:18 125 Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira 126 Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte 0:02:23 127 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:38 128 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:42 129 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:45 130 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:56 131 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:57 132 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:05 133 Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte 0:03:08 134 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:13 135 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 136 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 137 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 138 Bruno Antero Lima (Por) Onda 139 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 140 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda 141 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural 142 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:26 143 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:03:36 144 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 145 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:40 146 Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda 0:04:23 147 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 0:05:04 148 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:17 149 César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:05:20 150 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira 0:05:23 151 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:25 152 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 153 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:05:52 154 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:04 155 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 0:06:08 156 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 157 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:13 158 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:07 159 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 160 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:10:19 161 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:11:07

Points classification 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 33 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 33 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 31 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 26 5 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 22 6 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 21 7 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 8 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 9 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 10 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 6 11 César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel 5 12 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 4 13 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 4 14 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 15 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 3 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 17 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 18 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira 2 19 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 20 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1 21 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 1 22 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Sprint classification 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel 5 3 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 4 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 3 5 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 6 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira 2 7 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 1 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira 13 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 4 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 6 César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel 4 7 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 8 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira 1 9 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira 1

Portuguese rider classification 1 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 2 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 3 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 4 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 5 André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira 6 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira 7 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 8 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte 9 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira 10 Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte 11 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack