Degenkolb lights up Lagos

Gilbert remains in leader's jersey

Image 1 of 37

John Degenkolb (HTC - Highroad) outsprinted Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Cervelo) and Michael Matthews (Rabobank) to win in Lagos.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 37

Matti Breschel (Rabobank) chats with race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 37

Stage two winner John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) on the podium.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 4 of 37

The peloton rolls across the finish line.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 5 of 37

Arms aloft for stage two winner John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad).

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 6 of 37

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) is metres away from winning his first professional race.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 7 of 37

Omega Pharma-Lotto heads the peloton in pursuit of Oleg Chuzhda, the lone breakaway rider.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 8 of 37

On the way to Vila do Bispo, Oleg Chuzhda (Caja Rural) rides alone off the front.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 9 of 37

Omega Pharma-Lotto sets tempo in the peloton.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 10 of 37

Filipe Cardoso (Barbot - Efapel) leads the Portuguese rider classification.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 11 of 37

Philippe Gilbert leads the points classification.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 12 of 37

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) tops the sprint classification.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 13 of 37

Mountains classification leader Ricardo Mestre (Tavira)

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 14 of 37

The yellow leader's jersey awaits Philippe Gilbert.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 15 of 37

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) dons the Volta al Algarve leader's jersey.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 16 of 37

The Volta ao Algarve stage two winner and classification leaders.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 17 of 37

Stephen Cummings (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 37

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) holds off Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) and Michael Matthews (Rabobank) for the victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 37

The peloton, led by Omega Pharma-Lotto, trails the break by approximately four minutes.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 20 of 37

The early four-man break goes for the Sprint classification in Marmelete.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 21 of 37

The peloton climbs the first KOM of the day.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 22 of 37

The peloton before the stage's first KOM at Alverce, with Tavira-Prio setting the pace.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 23 of 37

Filipe Cardoso (Barbot-Siper), the best Portuguese rider in the overall classification.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 24 of 37

Sérgio Sousa (Barbot-Siper) with two fans.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 25 of 37

José Mendes (CCC Polsat)

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 26 of 37

RadioShack team manager José Azevedo talks to the press.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 27 of 37

Tiago Machado (Team Radioshack)

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 28 of 37

Sérgio Paulinho (Team RadioShack)

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 29 of 37

Roman Kreuziger is making his Astana debut at the Volta ao Algarve.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 37

Alberto Contador in action during stage 2.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 37

Germany's André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 37

Race leader Philippe Gilbert has so much power in his legs he has trouble keeping the front wheel on the ground.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 37

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) remains in the race lead after stage 2.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 37

John Degenkolb (HTC - Highroad) celebrates his first pro win.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 37

John Degenkolb (HTC - Highroad) is a happy man on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 37

Race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) in action during stage 2.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 37

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) defends his jersey during stage 2.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) won stage two of the Volta ao Algarve on Thursday, outsprinting Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) and Michael Matthews (Rabobank) in the uphill finish at Lagos. The win is the first professional victory for the 22-year-old German, earned less than two weeks after his debut race with the American ProTeam.

While Farrar is an established sprinting star in the professional peloton, both Degenkolb and Matthews signal the arrival of new talent, as both shared the podium at last season's U23 world championship road race where Matthews outkicked Degenkolb for the gold medal. In 2011, each in their first season at the ProTeam level, Matthews had already notched one victory in a stage of his home Santos Tour Down Under. Now Degenkolb, too, has tasted victory this season.

"It feels incredible to take my first win as a professional," said Degenkolb. "I was almost there in Mallorca. It was close, but now I have it and I'm really happy. I have to thank my team. I was able to save my energy on the hills during the race and they did a great lead-out in the last kilometres.

"The last kilometre was a little crazy. I looked to Farrar and the other sprinters who were in front of me and decided to attack. There was a roundabout with 200 metres to go so I attacked before that and opened up a gap. With 200 metres to go I just sprinted and didn't look back."

Overnight race leader and opening stage winner Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) finished sixth on the day and remains atop the general classification. The 28-year-old Belgian leads Degenkolb by four seconds and Farrar by eight seconds overall.

The 186.5km stage from Lagoa to Lagos, the longest of the Volta ao Algarve, began under inclement weather and the peloton stayed together through the first KOM contest 31km into the race. Dutchman Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) prevailed atop the category three climb, edging out mountains classification leader Ricardo Mestre (Tavira) for top honours.

Seven kilometres later the first break of the day formed, comprised of Rémy Di Gregorio (Astana), Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank), Johan Coenen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) and Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM). The quartet's advantage was less than a minute as they topped the day's second KOM line at km 42.8, taken by De Gendt, but the peloton soon eased off the pace and let the escapees' lead ballooned to nearly four minutes.

As the break rolled along en route to the finish in Lagos, De Gendt continued to take all points coming his way as he claimed maximum points at both sprint lines, at kms. 64.8 and 99.7, as well as the day's final KOM at km 84.5. For his efforts, the Belgian would earn the sprint classification jersey at the finish.

The break's advantage dropped to two minutes after 100km of racing and continued to steadily decrease under the impetus of Gilbert's Omega Pharma-Lotto squad, setting tempo as is expected of the race leader's team. Twenty-eight kilometres later the break was neutralised after the quartet spent nearly 100km off the front.

Almost 60km still remained, however, and Oleg Chuzhda (Caja Rural) took advantage of a lull in the action to launch a solo attack. The 25-year-old Ukrainian's lead extended to 2:20 by km 151, but the teams of the sprinters came to the fore to bring the lone escapee back into their midst. Chuzhda put up quite a fight to resist the inevitable catch, and held off his pursuers until only 9km remained in the stage.

Quick Step, Cofidis and Rabobank all had riders driving the pace through to the finish, preventing any last-second escapes as happened the previous day, and Degenkolb proved the quickest in the dash to the line.

Full Results
1John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad4:57:56
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
4Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:01
5Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
7Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
8Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
9Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
10Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
11Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
12Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
13Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
14Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
15Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
17Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
18Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
19Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
20Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
21Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
22Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
25Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
26Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
27Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
28Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
30Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
31Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:09
32Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda
33Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
34Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
35Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
36Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
37Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
38Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte
39Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
40Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
41Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
42Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
43Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
44Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira
45Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
46Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
48Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
49Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira
50Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
51Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
52Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
53Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
54Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
55Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
56Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
57Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
58Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
59Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
60Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
61Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
62José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
63Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
64Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
65José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
66Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
67Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
68André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira
69Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
70Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
71Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda
72David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira
73Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
74Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
75Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda
76Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
77Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
78Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
79Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
80Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
81Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
82Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
83Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte
84Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte
85Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
86André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
87Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
88Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira
89Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
90Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
92Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
93Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
94Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
96Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
97Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
98Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
99Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
100Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
101Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
102Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
103William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
104Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte
105Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
106Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira
107Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
108Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
109Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
110Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
111Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
112César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
113Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira
114Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
115Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
116Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
117Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
118Bruno Antero Lima (Por) Onda
119Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
120Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda
121Amaro Antunes (Por) LA - Antarte
122Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
123Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda
124Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
125Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
126Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
127Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda
128Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
129Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
130Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
131Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
132Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural
133Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
134Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
135Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira
136Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:35
137Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:36
138Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
139Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
140Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
141Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
142Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
143Daniel Alexandre Freitas (Por) Barbot - Efapel
144Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:44
145Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:48
146Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
147Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:52
148Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
149Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:00:58
150Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:02
151David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:15
152Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
153Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda0:01:19
154Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:30
155Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:33
156Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:04
157Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
158Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:05:03
159Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
160Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
161Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:05:51
DNFLinus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
DNFDavid Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNSThomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNSMurilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo

Points
1John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad25pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo20
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team16
4Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard13
5Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
7Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel6
8Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek4
9Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team2
10Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1

Sprint 1 - Marmelete, 64.8km
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
3Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana1

Sprint 2 - Säo Teotónio, 99.7km
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - (Cat. 3) 31.0km
1Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira3
3Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira1

Mountain 2 - (Cat. 3) 42.8km
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
3Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Mountain 3 - (Cat. 3) 84.5km
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Teams
1HTC-Highroad14:53:50
2Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:01
3AG2R La Mondiale
4Sky Procycling
5Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:08
6Team Garmin-Cervelo
7Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:09
8Leopard Trek
9Pro Team Astana
10Saxo Bank Sungard
11Team RadioShack
12Omega Pharma-Lotto
13Barbot-Efapel0:00:17
14UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
15Cofidis, Credit En Ligne0:00:25
16Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
17Tavira - Prio
18Onda
19LA -Antarte
20CCC Polsat Polkowice
21Caja Rural

General classification after stage 2
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto9:34:23
2John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:04
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:08
4Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:09
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:10
6Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:15
7Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
8Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
9Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
10Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
11Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
13Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
15Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
16Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
17Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
18Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
19Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
20Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
22Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
23Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
24Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
25Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
26André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:19
27Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:22
28Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
29Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
32Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
33Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
34Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
35Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
36Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
37Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
38Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda
39Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
40Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
41Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
42Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
43André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira
44Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
45Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
46Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira
47José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
48Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
49Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
50Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
51Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
52Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
53Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
54Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
55Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:26
56Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:29
57Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:30
58Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
59Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
60Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
61Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
62Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
63Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte
64Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
65Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
67Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda
68Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
69Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
70David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira
71Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
72Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
73Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
74Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte
75Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
76Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
77Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
78Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:42
79Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira0:00:47
80Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
81Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
82Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
83Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
85Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
87Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
88Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
89Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
90Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda
91Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:49
92Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:57
93Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:03
94Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda
95Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:06
96Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
97José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
98Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
99Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
100Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira
101Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
102Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
103Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
104Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
105Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
106Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:01:12
107Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:13
108Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
109Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:01:14
110Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
111Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:18
112Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:20
113Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte0:01:32
114Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:37
115Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:39
116Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:01:41
117Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:44
118Daniel Alexandre Freitas (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:01:47
119Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek0:01:48
120Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte0:01:52
121Amaro Antunes (Por) LA - Antarte0:02:01
122Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda0:02:04
123Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:08
124Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira0:02:18
125Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira
126Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte0:02:23
127Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:38
128Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:42
129Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:45
130Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:56
131Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:57
132Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:05
133Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte0:03:08
134Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:13
135Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
136Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
137Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
138Bruno Antero Lima (Por) Onda
139Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
140Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda
141Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural
142Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:26
143William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:03:36
144Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
145Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:40
146Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda0:04:23
147Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural0:05:04
148Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:17
149César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:05:20
150Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira0:05:23
151Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:25
152Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
153Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:05:52
154Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:04
155Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural0:06:08
156Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
157David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:13
158Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:07
159Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
160Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:10:19
161Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:11:07

Points classification
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto33pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo33
3John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad31
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team26
5Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team22
6Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard21
7André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
8Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
10Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel6
11César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel5
12Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek4
13Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack4
14Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
15Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural3
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
17Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
18Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira2
19Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
20Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1
21Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana1
22Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Sprint classification
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6pts
2César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel5
3Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
4Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural3
5Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
6Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira2
7Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana1
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
1Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira13pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
3Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
4Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
6César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel4
7Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
8Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira1
9David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira1

Portuguese rider classification
1Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
2Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
3Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
4Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
5André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira
6Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira
7Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
8Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte
9David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira
10Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte
11Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack

Teams classification
1HTC-Highroad28:43:53
2Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:01
3Sky Procycling
4Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:04
5Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:08
6Team Garmin-Cervelo
7Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:09
8Team RadioShack
9Pro Team Astana
10AG2R La Mondiale0:00:15
11Leopard Trek0:00:16
12Saxo Bank Sungard
13Barbot - Efapel0:00:17
14Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:32
15Tavira
16Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
17Onda0:00:56
18LA - Antarte0:01:03
19CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:12
20UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:16
21Caja Rural0:03:58

