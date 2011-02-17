Degenkolb lights up Lagos
Gilbert remains in leader's jersey
John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) won stage two of the Volta ao Algarve on Thursday, outsprinting Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) and Michael Matthews (Rabobank) in the uphill finish at Lagos. The win is the first professional victory for the 22-year-old German, earned less than two weeks after his debut race with the American ProTeam.
While Farrar is an established sprinting star in the professional peloton, both Degenkolb and Matthews signal the arrival of new talent, as both shared the podium at last season's U23 world championship road race where Matthews outkicked Degenkolb for the gold medal. In 2011, each in their first season at the ProTeam level, Matthews had already notched one victory in a stage of his home Santos Tour Down Under. Now Degenkolb, too, has tasted victory this season.
"It feels incredible to take my first win as a professional," said Degenkolb. "I was almost there in Mallorca. It was close, but now I have it and I'm really happy. I have to thank my team. I was able to save my energy on the hills during the race and they did a great lead-out in the last kilometres.
"The last kilometre was a little crazy. I looked to Farrar and the other sprinters who were in front of me and decided to attack. There was a roundabout with 200 metres to go so I attacked before that and opened up a gap. With 200 metres to go I just sprinted and didn't look back."
Overnight race leader and opening stage winner Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) finished sixth on the day and remains atop the general classification. The 28-year-old Belgian leads Degenkolb by four seconds and Farrar by eight seconds overall.
The 186.5km stage from Lagoa to Lagos, the longest of the Volta ao Algarve, began under inclement weather and the peloton stayed together through the first KOM contest 31km into the race. Dutchman Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) prevailed atop the category three climb, edging out mountains classification leader Ricardo Mestre (Tavira) for top honours.
Seven kilometres later the first break of the day formed, comprised of Rémy Di Gregorio (Astana), Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank), Johan Coenen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) and Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM). The quartet's advantage was less than a minute as they topped the day's second KOM line at km 42.8, taken by De Gendt, but the peloton soon eased off the pace and let the escapees' lead ballooned to nearly four minutes.
As the break rolled along en route to the finish in Lagos, De Gendt continued to take all points coming his way as he claimed maximum points at both sprint lines, at kms. 64.8 and 99.7, as well as the day's final KOM at km 84.5. For his efforts, the Belgian would earn the sprint classification jersey at the finish.
The break's advantage dropped to two minutes after 100km of racing and continued to steadily decrease under the impetus of Gilbert's Omega Pharma-Lotto squad, setting tempo as is expected of the race leader's team. Twenty-eight kilometres later the break was neutralised after the quartet spent nearly 100km off the front.
Almost 60km still remained, however, and Oleg Chuzhda (Caja Rural) took advantage of a lull in the action to launch a solo attack. The 25-year-old Ukrainian's lead extended to 2:20 by km 151, but the teams of the sprinters came to the fore to bring the lone escapee back into their midst. Chuzhda put up quite a fight to resist the inevitable catch, and held off his pursuers until only 9km remained in the stage.
Quick Step, Cofidis and Rabobank all had riders driving the pace through to the finish, preventing any last-second escapes as happened the previous day, and Degenkolb proved the quickest in the dash to the line.
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|4:57:56
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:01
|5
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|8
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|9
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|11
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|14
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|16
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|17
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|19
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|20
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|21
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|22
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|25
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|26
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|27
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|28
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|30
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|31
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|32
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda
|33
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|34
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|35
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|36
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|37
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|38
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte
|39
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|40
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|41
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|42
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|43
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|44
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira
|45
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|46
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|48
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|49
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira
|50
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|51
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|52
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|53
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|54
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|55
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|56
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|57
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|58
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|59
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|60
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|61
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
|62
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|63
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|64
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|65
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|66
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|67
|Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|68
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira
|69
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|71
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda
|72
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira
|73
|Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
|74
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda
|76
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|77
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|78
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|79
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|80
|Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|81
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|82
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|83
|Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte
|84
|Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte
|85
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|86
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|87
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|88
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira
|89
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|90
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|92
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|93
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|94
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|96
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|98
|Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
|99
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|100
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|101
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|102
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|103
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|104
|Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte
|105
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|106
|Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira
|107
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|108
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|109
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|110
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|111
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|112
|César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|113
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira
|114
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|115
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|116
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|117
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|118
|Bruno Antero Lima (Por) Onda
|119
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|120
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda
|121
|Amaro Antunes (Por) LA - Antarte
|122
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|123
|Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda
|124
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|125
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|126
|Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
|127
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda
|128
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|129
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|130
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|131
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|132
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural
|133
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|134
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|135
|Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira
|136
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:35
|137
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:36
|138
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|139
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|140
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
|141
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|142
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|143
|Daniel Alexandre Freitas (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|144
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:44
|145
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:48
|146
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|147
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:52
|148
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|149
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|0:00:58
|150
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|151
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:15
|152
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|153
|Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda
|0:01:19
|154
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:30
|155
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:33
|156
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:04
|157
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|158
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:05:03
|159
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|160
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|161
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:05:51
|DNF
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNS
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNS
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|25
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|13
|5
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|7
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|6
|8
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|4
|9
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|3
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|1
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira
|3
|3
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira
|1
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|1
|HTC-Highroad
|14:53:50
|2
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Sky Procycling
|5
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|6
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|8
|Leopard Trek
|9
|Pro Team Astana
|10
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|11
|Team RadioShack
|12
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|Barbot-Efapel
|0:00:17
|14
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|Cofidis, Credit En Ligne
|0:00:25
|16
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|17
|Tavira - Prio
|18
|Onda
|19
|LA -Antarte
|20
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|21
|Caja Rural
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9:34:23
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:04
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:08
|4
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|6
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:15
|7
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|8
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|9
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|13
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|15
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|17
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|18
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|19
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|20
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|22
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|23
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|24
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|25
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|26
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:19
|27
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:22
|28
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|29
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|32
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|33
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|34
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|35
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|36
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|37
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|38
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda
|39
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|40
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|41
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|42
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|43
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira
|44
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|45
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|46
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira
|47
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|48
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|49
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|50
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|51
|Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|52
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|54
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|55
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:26
|56
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|57
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:30
|58
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|59
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|60
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|61
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|62
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|63
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte
|64
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|65
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
|67
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda
|68
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|69
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|70
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira
|71
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|72
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|73
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|74
|Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte
|75
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|76
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|77
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|78
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:42
|79
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira
|0:00:47
|80
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|81
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|82
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|83
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
|85
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|87
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|88
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|90
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda
|91
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:49
|92
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:57
|93
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:03
|94
|Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda
|95
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:06
|96
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|97
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|98
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|99
|Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|100
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira
|101
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|103
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|104
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|105
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|0:01:12
|107
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:13
|108
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|109
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:01:14
|110
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|111
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:18
|112
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:20
|113
|Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:01:32
|114
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|115
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:39
|116
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:01:41
|117
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:44
|118
|Daniel Alexandre Freitas (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:01:47
|119
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|0:01:48
|120
|Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:01:52
|121
|Amaro Antunes (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:02:01
|122
|Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda
|0:02:04
|123
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:08
|124
|Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira
|0:02:18
|125
|Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira
|126
|Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:02:23
|127
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:38
|128
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:42
|129
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:45
|130
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:56
|131
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:57
|132
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:05
|133
|Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:03:08
|134
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:13
|135
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|136
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|137
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|138
|Bruno Antero Lima (Por) Onda
|139
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|140
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda
|141
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural
|142
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:26
|143
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:03:36
|144
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|145
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:03:40
|146
|Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda
|0:04:23
|147
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:05:04
|148
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:17
|149
|César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:05:20
|150
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira
|0:05:23
|151
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:25
|152
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|153
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:05:52
|154
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:04
|155
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|0:06:08
|156
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|157
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:13
|158
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:07
|159
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|160
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:10:19
|161
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:11:07
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|33
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|33
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|31
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26
|5
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|22
|6
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|21
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|8
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|9
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|10
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|6
|11
|César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|5
|12
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|4
|13
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|4
|14
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|15
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|16
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|17
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|18
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira
|2
|19
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|20
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1
|21
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|1
|22
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|5
|3
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|4
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|5
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|6
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira
|2
|7
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|1
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira
|13
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|6
|César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|4
|7
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|8
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira
|1
|9
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira
|1
|1
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|2
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|3
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|4
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|5
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira
|6
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira
|7
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|8
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte
|9
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira
|10
|Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte
|11
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|1
|HTC-Highroad
|28:43:53
|2
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Sky Procycling
|4
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:04
|5
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|6
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|8
|Team RadioShack
|9
|Pro Team Astana
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:15
|11
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:16
|12
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|13
|Barbot - Efapel
|0:00:17
|14
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:32
|15
|Tavira
|16
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|17
|Onda
|0:00:56
|18
|LA - Antarte
|0:01:03
|19
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:12
|20
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:16
|21
|Caja Rural
|0:03:58
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy