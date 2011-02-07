Trending

Farrar takes sprint in a photo finish

Garmin-Cervelo American takes second straight mass sprint

Steven Cozza (NetApp) was part of the day's 3-man breakaway.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton in action during the Trofeo Cala Millor.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Cervélo) outsprinted John Degenkolb (HTC - Highroad) to notch his second straight victory on Mallorca.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Cervélo) celebrates his victory in the Trofeo Cala Millor.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Runner-up John Degenkolb (HTC - Highroad) and victor Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Cervélo) talk about the sprint finale.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
It's two wins in a row for Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Cervélo).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Cervélo) outkicked HTC - Highroad teammates John Degenkolb, left, and Leigh Howard, right, for the win.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Cervélo) shows off the winner's trophy.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Trofeo Cala Millor podium (l-r): John Degenkolb, 2nd; Tyler Farrar, 1st; Leigh Howard, 3rd

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Top three at Trofeo Cala Millor (l-r): John Degenkolb (HTC - Highroad), Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Cervélo), Leigh Howard (HTC - Highroad)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Gerald Ciolek (Quick Step) awaits the start.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Brothers and Leopard Trek teammates Fränk and Andy Schleck.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Leopard Trek's Andy Schleck, left, and Fränk Schleck in action at the Trofeo Cala Millor.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Three-time world champion Oscar Freire (Rabobank) in action during the Trofeo Cala Millor.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rabobank's Oscar Freire, Juan Manuel Garate and Luis Leon Sanchez (l-r) await the start.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Germany's Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) pushes the pace.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) and Xavier Tondo (Movistar) tackle a climb.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Orbea Continental Team masses at the front of the peloton.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luis Pasamontes (Movistar) claimed the mountains classification.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Christian Vande Velde (Garmin - Cervelo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) leads the chase.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marzio Bruseghin (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Steven Cozza (Team Netapp)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Brazilian road champion Murilo Fischer (Garmin - Cervelo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Brice Feillu (Leopard Trek)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
US road champion Ben King (RadioShack)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bikes lined up outside the Leopard Trek bus.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Denis Menchov (Geox - TMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marco Pinotti (HTC - Highroad)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabian Wegmann (Leopard Trek)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Cervelo) edges John Degenkolb (HTC - Highroad) for the victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) won the mass sprint of the Trofeo Cala Millor in a photo finish, nosing out two HTC-Highroad riders, John Degenkolb and Leigh Howard. It was the second straight sprint win for the American in the Challenge Mallorca, although Sunday's Trofeo Palma was declared “unofficial” by the International Cycling Union.

Farrar takes his first win of the season

The stage was marked by a long escape of three riders: Steven Cozza (NetApp), Luis Pasamontes (Movistar), and Adrian Saez de Arregi (Orbea). The trio were away from the bunch for over 130 kilometres, and built up a lead of up to nine minutes.

No radio protest or rider strike

The race started on schedule, as there was no further protests against the race radio ban, and the riders set off without them. A strike had been rumoured, but didn't happen, as apparently the UCI had said it would have cancelled the race entirely, and the riders didn't want to hurt the race organisers.

A large group tried to get away early, but Leopard Trek and Garmin-Cervelo chased them down.

There were three climbs on the day's stage, all category four – just enough to test the legs in the very early part of the season. Shortly after the first one, at about 40 km, a threesome of Luis Pasamontes (Movistar), Adrian Saez de Arregi (Orbea) and Steven Cozza (NetApp) established themselves, and with the peloton's permission, took off. But when the gap hit nine minutes at the 65km marker, the peloton decided that was enough.

From there the gap dropped steadily, with Leopard Trek, Garmin-Cervelo and RadioShack leading the chase. It was a slow but sure chase, with the peloton timing things perfectly and not catching the trio too early.

With 27km to go, Pasamontes took off from his two companions, who were soon caught by the field. He, too, was caught with 15 km to go, and HTC-Highroad, Rabobank, RadioShack, Movistar and Garmin-Cervelo all moved in for the sprint finish. Philippe Gilbert of Omega Pharma-Lotto tried to break away within the final 10km, but Garmin-Cervelo and Rabobank quickly rode him down, and the mass sprint was set up.

Full Results
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo4:04:11
2John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
3Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
4Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
5Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
6Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
7Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
8Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
9Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
10Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
11Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
12Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental
13Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
14Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
15Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
16Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
17Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radioshack
18Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
19Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany
20Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
21Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
22Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
23Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
24Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:07
25Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:10
26Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
27Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
28Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
29Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
30Unai Elorriaga (Spa) Spain
31Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
32Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
33Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
34Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
35Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
36Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental
37Sergi Escobar Roure (Spa) Spain
38Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
39Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
40Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
41Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
42Asier Maeztu (Spa) Spain
43Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
44Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
45Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
46Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
47Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
48Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
49Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
50Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
51Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
52Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
53Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
54Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
55Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
56Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
57Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike
58Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
59Peio Bilbao (Spa) Orbea Continental
60Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Your Bike
61Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
62Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
63Samuel Horstmann (Swi) Price Your Bike
64Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
65Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
66Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
67Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
68José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
69Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
70Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
71Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
72Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
73Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
74Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
75Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
76Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price Your Bike
77Andreas Rutishauser (Swi) Price Your Bike
78Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
79Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
80Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
81Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
82Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
83Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spain
84Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
85Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
86Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Radioshack
87Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
88Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
89Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
90Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
91Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
92Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
93Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
94Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
95Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliviera (Spa) Team Radioshack
96Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany
97Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
98Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
99Higinio Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
100Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
101Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
102Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
103Jose Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
104Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
105Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
106Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
107Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price Your Bike
108Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural
109Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
110Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
111Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
112David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
113David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
114Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
115Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
116Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
117Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
118Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
119Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
120Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
121Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:30
122Lukas Kalt (Swi) Price Your Bike
123Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team Radioshack
124Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
125Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
126Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
127Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
128Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental
129Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
130David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
131Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
132Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
133Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
134Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
135Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
136Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
137Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Your Bike
138Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
139Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
140Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
141Robert Hunter (RSA) Team Radioshack
142Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
143Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
144Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
145Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
146Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
147Lionel Wust (Swi) Price Your Bike
148Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
149Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany
150Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
151Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
152Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
153Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
154Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
155Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
156Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
157Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental
158Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
159Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
160Sebastián Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
161Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
162Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
163Benjamin King (USA) Team Radioshack
164Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
165David Muntaner (Spa) Spain
166Pablo Aitor Bernal (Spa) Spain
167Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
168Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
169Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
170Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
171Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
172Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
173Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
174Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
175Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp0:00:44
176Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:00:46
177Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
178Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
179Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:50
180Stefan Schäfer (Ger) Germany0:00:51
181Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
182Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
183Martijn Maaskant (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:21
184Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:01:28
185Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental0:01:30
186Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental
187Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFJean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFVicente Pastor (Spa) Spain
DNFNoe Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
DNFJohannes Kahra (Ger) Germany
DNFFranz Schiwer (Ger) Germany
DNFJulian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFAlberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
DNFIvan Boutellier (Swi) Price Your Bike
DNFThomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
DNFThomas Bonin (Fra) Skil - Shimano

Combination classification
1Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp14pts
2Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team13
3Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental11
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo10
5John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad8
6Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad7
7Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
8Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team5
9Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano4
10Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp3
11Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack3
12Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek2
13Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek1
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Sprint classification
1Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental6pts
2Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp4
3Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team2

Special sprint classification
1Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp6pts
2Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team4
3Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental2

Mountains classification
1Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team6pts
2Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp4
3Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack3
4Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental3
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2

