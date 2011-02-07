Farrar takes sprint in a photo finish
Garmin-Cervelo American takes second straight mass sprint
Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) won the mass sprint of the Trofeo Cala Millor in a photo finish, nosing out two HTC-Highroad riders, John Degenkolb and Leigh Howard. It was the second straight sprint win for the American in the Challenge Mallorca, although Sunday's Trofeo Palma was declared “unofficial” by the International Cycling Union.
The stage was marked by a long escape of three riders: Steven Cozza (NetApp), Luis Pasamontes (Movistar), and Adrian Saez de Arregi (Orbea). The trio were away from the bunch for over 130 kilometres, and built up a lead of up to nine minutes.
No radio protest or rider strike
The race started on schedule, as there was no further protests against the race radio ban, and the riders set off without them. A strike had been rumoured, but didn't happen, as apparently the UCI had said it would have cancelled the race entirely, and the riders didn't want to hurt the race organisers.
A large group tried to get away early, but Leopard Trek and Garmin-Cervelo chased them down.
There were three climbs on the day's stage, all category four – just enough to test the legs in the very early part of the season. Shortly after the first one, at about 40 km, a threesome of Luis Pasamontes (Movistar), Adrian Saez de Arregi (Orbea) and Steven Cozza (NetApp) established themselves, and with the peloton's permission, took off. But when the gap hit nine minutes at the 65km marker, the peloton decided that was enough.
From there the gap dropped steadily, with Leopard Trek, Garmin-Cervelo and RadioShack leading the chase. It was a slow but sure chase, with the peloton timing things perfectly and not catching the trio too early.
With 27km to go, Pasamontes took off from his two companions, who were soon caught by the field. He, too, was caught with 15 km to go, and HTC-Highroad, Rabobank, RadioShack, Movistar and Garmin-Cervelo all moved in for the sprint finish. Philippe Gilbert of Omega Pharma-Lotto tried to break away within the final 10km, but Garmin-Cervelo and Rabobank quickly rode him down, and the mass sprint was set up.
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4:04:11
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|4
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|7
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|8
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|9
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|10
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|12
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental
|13
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|16
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|17
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radioshack
|18
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany
|20
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|21
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
|22
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|24
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:07
|25
|Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:10
|26
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|27
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|28
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|29
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|30
|Unai Elorriaga (Spa) Spain
|31
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|32
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|33
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|34
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|35
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|36
|Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental
|37
|Sergi Escobar Roure (Spa) Spain
|38
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|39
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|40
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|41
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|42
|Asier Maeztu (Spa) Spain
|43
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|44
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
|45
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|46
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|47
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|48
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|49
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|50
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|51
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|52
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|53
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|54
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|55
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
|56
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|57
|Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike
|58
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Orbea Continental
|60
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Your Bike
|61
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|62
|Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|63
|Samuel Horstmann (Swi) Price Your Bike
|64
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|65
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|66
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|67
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|68
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|70
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|71
|Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
|72
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|73
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|74
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price Your Bike
|77
|Andreas Rutishauser (Swi) Price Your Bike
|78
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|79
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|80
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|81
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|82
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|83
|Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spain
|84
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|85
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|86
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Radioshack
|87
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|88
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|89
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|90
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|91
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|92
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|93
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|94
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|95
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliviera (Spa) Team Radioshack
|96
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany
|97
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|98
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|99
|Higinio Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
|100
|Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|101
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|102
|Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|103
|Jose Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|104
|Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|105
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|106
|Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|107
|Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price Your Bike
|108
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural
|109
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|110
|Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|111
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|112
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|113
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|114
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|115
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|116
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|117
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|118
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|119
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|120
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|121
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:30
|122
|Lukas Kalt (Swi) Price Your Bike
|123
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team Radioshack
|124
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|125
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|126
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|127
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|128
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental
|129
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|130
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|131
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|132
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|133
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|134
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|135
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|136
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|137
|Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Your Bike
|138
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|139
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|140
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|141
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team Radioshack
|142
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|143
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|144
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|145
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|146
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
|147
|Lionel Wust (Swi) Price Your Bike
|148
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|149
|Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany
|150
|Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
|151
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|152
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
|153
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|154
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|155
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|156
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|157
|Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental
|158
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|159
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|160
|Sebastián Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
|161
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|162
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|163
|Benjamin King (USA) Team Radioshack
|164
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|165
|David Muntaner (Spa) Spain
|166
|Pablo Aitor Bernal (Spa) Spain
|167
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|168
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|169
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|170
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|171
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|172
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|173
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|174
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|175
|Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
|0:00:44
|176
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:46
|177
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|178
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|179
|Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:50
|180
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) Germany
|0:00:51
|181
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|182
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|183
|Martijn Maaskant (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:21
|184
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:28
|185
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:01:30
|186
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental
|187
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Vicente Pastor (Spa) Spain
|DNF
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|DNF
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany
|DNF
|Franz Schiwer (Ger) Germany
|DNF
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Ivan Boutellier (Swi) Price Your Bike
|DNF
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Thomas Bonin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|1
|Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
|14
|pts
|2
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|3
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental
|11
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|8
|6
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|7
|7
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|8
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|9
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|4
|10
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|3
|11
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|3
|12
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|2
|13
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|1
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|1
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental
|6
|pts
|2
|Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
|4
|3
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|1
|Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
|6
|pts
|2
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|3
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental
|2
|1
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
|4
|3
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|3
|4
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental
|3
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
