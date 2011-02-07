Image 1 of 34 Steven Cozza (NetApp) was part of the day's 3-man breakaway. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 34 The peloton in action during the Trofeo Cala Millor. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 34 Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Cervélo) outsprinted John Degenkolb (HTC - Highroad) to notch his second straight victory on Mallorca. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 34 Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Cervélo) celebrates his victory in the Trofeo Cala Millor. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 34 Runner-up John Degenkolb (HTC - Highroad) and victor Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Cervélo) talk about the sprint finale. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 34 It's two wins in a row for Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Cervélo). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 34 Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Cervélo) outkicked HTC - Highroad teammates John Degenkolb, left, and Leigh Howard, right, for the win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 34 Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Cervélo) shows off the winner's trophy. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 34 Trofeo Cala Millor podium (l-r): John Degenkolb, 2nd; Tyler Farrar, 1st; Leigh Howard, 3rd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 34 Top three at Trofeo Cala Millor (l-r): John Degenkolb (HTC - Highroad), Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Cervélo), Leigh Howard (HTC - Highroad) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 34 Gerald Ciolek (Quick Step) awaits the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 34 Brothers and Leopard Trek teammates Fränk and Andy Schleck. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 34 Leopard Trek's Andy Schleck, left, and Fränk Schleck in action at the Trofeo Cala Millor. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 34 Three-time world champion Oscar Freire (Rabobank) in action during the Trofeo Cala Millor. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 34 Rabobank's Oscar Freire, Juan Manuel Garate and Luis Leon Sanchez (l-r) await the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 34 Germany's Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) pushes the pace. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 34 Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) and Xavier Tondo (Movistar) tackle a climb. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 34 The Orbea Continental Team masses at the front of the peloton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 34 Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 34 Luis Pasamontes (Movistar) claimed the mountains classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 34 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin - Cervelo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 34 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) leads the chase. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 34 Marzio Bruseghin (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 34 Steven Cozza (Team Netapp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 34 Brazilian road champion Murilo Fischer (Garmin - Cervelo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 34 Brice Feillu (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 34 US road champion Ben King (RadioShack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 34 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 34 Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 34 Bikes lined up outside the Leopard Trek bus. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 34 Denis Menchov (Geox - TMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 34 Marco Pinotti (HTC - Highroad) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 34 Fabian Wegmann (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 34 Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Cervelo) edges John Degenkolb (HTC - Highroad) for the victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) won the mass sprint of the Trofeo Cala Millor in a photo finish, nosing out two HTC-Highroad riders, John Degenkolb and Leigh Howard. It was the second straight sprint win for the American in the Challenge Mallorca, although Sunday's Trofeo Palma was declared “unofficial” by the International Cycling Union.

Related Articles Farrar takes his first win of the season

The stage was marked by a long escape of three riders: Steven Cozza (NetApp), Luis Pasamontes (Movistar), and Adrian Saez de Arregi (Orbea). The trio were away from the bunch for over 130 kilometres, and built up a lead of up to nine minutes.

No radio protest or rider strike

The race started on schedule, as there was no further protests against the race radio ban, and the riders set off without them. A strike had been rumoured, but didn't happen, as apparently the UCI had said it would have cancelled the race entirely, and the riders didn't want to hurt the race organisers.

A large group tried to get away early, but Leopard Trek and Garmin-Cervelo chased them down.

There were three climbs on the day's stage, all category four – just enough to test the legs in the very early part of the season. Shortly after the first one, at about 40 km, a threesome of Luis Pasamontes (Movistar), Adrian Saez de Arregi (Orbea) and Steven Cozza (NetApp) established themselves, and with the peloton's permission, took off. But when the gap hit nine minutes at the 65km marker, the peloton decided that was enough.

From there the gap dropped steadily, with Leopard Trek, Garmin-Cervelo and RadioShack leading the chase. It was a slow but sure chase, with the peloton timing things perfectly and not catching the trio too early.

With 27km to go, Pasamontes took off from his two companions, who were soon caught by the field. He, too, was caught with 15 km to go, and HTC-Highroad, Rabobank, RadioShack, Movistar and Garmin-Cervelo all moved in for the sprint finish. Philippe Gilbert of Omega Pharma-Lotto tried to break away within the final 10km, but Garmin-Cervelo and Rabobank quickly rode him down, and the mass sprint was set up.

Full Results 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4:04:11 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 4 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 7 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 8 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 9 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 10 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 12 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental 13 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 14 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 16 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 17 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radioshack 18 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany 20 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 21 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 22 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 23 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 24 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:07 25 Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:10 26 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 27 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 28 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 29 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 30 Unai Elorriaga (Spa) Spain 31 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 32 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 33 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 34 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 35 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 36 Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental 37 Sergi Escobar Roure (Spa) Spain 38 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 39 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 40 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 41 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 42 Asier Maeztu (Spa) Spain 43 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 44 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental 45 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 46 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 47 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 48 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 49 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 50 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 51 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 52 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 53 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 54 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 55 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp 56 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 57 Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike 58 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Orbea Continental 60 Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Your Bike 61 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 62 Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 63 Samuel Horstmann (Swi) Price Your Bike 64 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 65 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 66 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 67 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 68 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 69 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 70 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 71 Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp 72 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 73 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 74 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price Your Bike 77 Andreas Rutishauser (Swi) Price Your Bike 78 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 79 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 80 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 81 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 82 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 83 Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spain 84 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 85 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 86 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Radioshack 87 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 88 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 89 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 90 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 91 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 92 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 93 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 94 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 95 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliviera (Spa) Team Radioshack 96 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany 97 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 98 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 99 Higinio Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural 100 Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 101 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 102 Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 103 Jose Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 104 Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 105 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 106 Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 107 Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price Your Bike 108 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural 109 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 110 Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 111 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 112 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 113 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 114 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 115 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 116 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 117 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 118 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 119 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 120 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack 121 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:30 122 Lukas Kalt (Swi) Price Your Bike 123 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team Radioshack 124 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental 125 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 126 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 127 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 128 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental 129 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 130 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 131 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 132 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 133 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 134 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 135 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 136 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 137 Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Your Bike 138 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 139 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 140 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 141 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team Radioshack 142 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 143 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 144 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 145 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 146 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC 147 Lionel Wust (Swi) Price Your Bike 148 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 149 Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany 150 Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany 151 Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 152 Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental 153 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 154 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 155 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 156 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 157 Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental 158 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 159 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 160 Sebastián Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain 161 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 162 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 163 Benjamin King (USA) Team Radioshack 164 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 165 David Muntaner (Spa) Spain 166 Pablo Aitor Bernal (Spa) Spain 167 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 168 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 169 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 170 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 171 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 172 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 173 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 174 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 175 Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp 0:00:44 176 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:00:46 177 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 178 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 179 Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:50 180 Stefan Schäfer (Ger) Germany 0:00:51 181 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 182 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 183 Martijn Maaskant (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:21 184 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:01:28 185 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:01:30 186 Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental 187 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team DNF Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Vicente Pastor (Spa) Spain DNF Noe Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC DNF Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany DNF Franz Schiwer (Ger) Germany DNF Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNF Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team DNF Ivan Boutellier (Swi) Price Your Bike DNF Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano DNF Thomas Bonin (Fra) Skil - Shimano

Combination classification 1 Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp 14 pts 2 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 13 3 Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental 11 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 8 6 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 7 7 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 8 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 5 9 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 4 10 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 3 11 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 3 12 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 2 13 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 1 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Sprint classification 1 Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental 6 pts 2 Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp 4 3 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 2

Special sprint classification 1 Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp 6 pts 2 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 4 3 Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental 2