Gilbert claims Algarve opener with late attack
Belgian assumes overall lead
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) won the opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve with a perfectly-timed attack in the final kilometre. The 28-year-old Belgian finished five seconds clear of the peloton, with Gerald Ciolek (Quick Step) taking the field sprint for second place ahead of Gilbert's teammate André Greipel.
"As we had discussed during the pre-race meeting, Phil attacked on the last short climb with 800 metres to go," said Omega Pharma-Lotto directeur sportif Herman Frison. "Jürgen Roelandts acted perfectly to let the gap grow, and everyone was surprised."
Gilbert's victory put the Belgian in the first leader's jersey and with the time bonuses factored in he leads Ciolek by nine seconds and Greipel by 11 seconds overall. The victory by Gilbert was also his first of the 2011 season, as well as the first win for Omega Pharma-Lotto this year.
A four-rider breakaway, comprised of Arturo Mora Ortiz (Caja Rural), Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare), Ricardo Mestre (Tavira) and César Fonte (Barbot-Efapel), remained off the front for much of the 157.5km stage. The quartet built up a maximum lead of seven minutes, but splintered in the finale, with Mestre the last to be absorbed at 16km to go.
The teams of the sprinters kept the peloton together in anticipation of a bunch sprint, but Gilbert escaped in the final kilometre to take the victory.
While the breakaway quartet was unable to vie for victory in Albufeira, two members of the escape were rewarded for their efforts: César Fonte (Barbot-Efapel) claimed the sprint classification jersey while Ricardo Mestre (Tavira) leads the mountains classification.
The peloton faces the longest stage of the five-day race tomorrow, covering 186.5km from Lagoa to Lagos.
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4:36:36
|2
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|7
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|8
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|15
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|16
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|18
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|19
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira
|22
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|24
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|26
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|27
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|28
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|29
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|30
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|31
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|32
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|33
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|34
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|35
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|36
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|37
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|39
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|40
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|41
|Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|42
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|43
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|44
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|45
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|46
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|47
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|48
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|49
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira
|50
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda
|51
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|52
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:12
|54
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|55
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|56
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|57
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|58
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda
|59
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|60
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|61
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|62
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|63
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira
|65
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|66
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
|67
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|68
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|69
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|70
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|71
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|72
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|73
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|74
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|76
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|77
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte
|78
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|79
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|81
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|82
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|83
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:24
|84
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|85
|Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:00:29
|86
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|87
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira
|88
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|89
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda
|90
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|91
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|92
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|93
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|95
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|97
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|98
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|100
|Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:00:12
|101
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:45
|102
|Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda
|103
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:48
|104
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|105
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira
|106
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|107
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|109
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|110
|Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|111
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|112
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|114
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|115
|Daniel Alexandre Freitas (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:01:02
|116
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|117
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|118
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:14
|119
|Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
|120
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:21
|121
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:26
|122
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|0:01:30
|123
|Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:01:34
|124
|Amaro Antunes (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:01:43
|125
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:44
|126
|Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda
|0:01:46
|127
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:00
|128
|Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira
|129
|Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira
|130
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|131
|Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:02:05
|132
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|133
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:38
|134
|Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:02:50
|135
|Bruno Antero Lima (Por) Onda
|0:02:55
|136
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|137
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural
|138
|Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda
|139
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|140
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|141
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|142
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|143
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|144
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|145
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|146
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|147
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
|148
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda
|149
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|150
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|151
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:03:18
|152
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|153
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:49
|154
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|155
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|156
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira
|0:05:07
|157
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|158
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|159
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|160
|César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|161
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|162
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|163
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|164
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|165
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|HD
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:38:34
|DNF
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|25
|pts
|2
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|6
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|8
|7
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|6
|8
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|4
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|10
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|2
|3
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|3
|pts
|2
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira
|2
|3
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira
|5
|pts
|2
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|1
|1
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira
|5
|pts
|2
|César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|3
|3
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira
|1
|1
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13:49:58
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Team RadioShack
|5
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|Barbot-Efapel
|7
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|HTC-Highroad
|9
|Sky Procycling
|10
|Pro Team Astana
|11
|Cofidis, Credit En Ligne
|0:00:12
|12
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|13
|Leopard Trek
|14
|Tavira - Prio
|15
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:19
|17
|Onda
|0:00:36
|18
|LA -Antarte
|0:00:43
|19
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:52
|20
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:04
|21
|Caja Rural
|0:03:38
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4:36:26
|2
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:11
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:15
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|7
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|8
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|15
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|16
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|18
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|19
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira
|22
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|24
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|26
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|27
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|28
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|29
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|30
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|31
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|32
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|33
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|34
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|35
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|36
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|37
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|39
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|40
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|41
|Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|42
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|43
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|44
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|45
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|46
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|47
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|48
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|49
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira
|50
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda
|51
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|52
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:22
|54
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|55
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|56
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|57
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|58
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda
|59
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|60
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|61
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|62
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|63
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira
|65
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|66
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
|67
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|68
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|69
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|70
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|71
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|72
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|73
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|74
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|76
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|77
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte
|78
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|79
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|81
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|82
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|83
|Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte
|84
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:34
|85
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|86
|Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:00:39
|87
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|88
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira
|89
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|90
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda
|91
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|92
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|93
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|94
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|96
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|98
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|99
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|101
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:55
|102
|Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda
|103
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:58
|104
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|105
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira
|106
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|107
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|109
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|110
|Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|111
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|112
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|114
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|115
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:10
|116
|Daniel Alexandre Freitas (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:01:12
|117
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|118
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:24
|119
|Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
|120
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:31
|121
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:36
|122
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|0:01:40
|123
|Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:01:44
|124
|Amaro Antunes (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:01:53
|125
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:54
|126
|Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda
|0:01:56
|127
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:10
|128
|Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira
|129
|Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira
|130
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|131
|Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:02:15
|132
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|133
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:48
|134
|Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:03:00
|135
|Bruno Antero Lima (Por) Onda
|0:03:05
|136
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|137
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural
|138
|Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda
|139
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|140
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|141
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|142
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|143
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|144
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|145
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|146
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|147
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
|148
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda
|149
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|150
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|151
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:03:28
|152
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|153
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:04:56
|154
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:59
|155
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|156
|César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:05:12
|157
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira
|0:05:15
|158
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:17
|159
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|160
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|161
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|162
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|163
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|164
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|165
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|2
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|3
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira
|4
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|5
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|6
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira
|7
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|8
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira
|9
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte
|10
|Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte
|11
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
