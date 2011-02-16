Image 1 of 53 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) celebrates his stage victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 53 Philippe Gilbert is the overall leader after stage one. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 3 of 53 The peloton before Ameixial. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 4 of 53 The breakaway before Ameixial. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 5 of 53 A typical Algarvian house in Ameixial. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 6 of 53 Andre Cardoso and Samuel Caldeira (Tavira-Prio) at Barranco do Velho. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 7 of 53 The peloton at Barranco do Velho. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 8 of 53 The peloton at Barranco do Velho. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 9 of 53 The breakaway at Barranco do Velho: Cesar Fonte (Barbot-Efapel), Ricardo Mestre (Tavira Prio), Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare) and Arturo Mora (Caja Rural). Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) won the opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve with a perfectly-timed attack in the final kilometre. The 28-year-old Belgian finished five seconds clear of the peloton, with Gerald Ciolek (Quick Step) taking the field sprint for second place ahead of Gilbert's teammate André Greipel.

"As we had discussed during the pre-race meeting, Phil attacked on the last short climb with 800 metres to go," said Omega Pharma-Lotto directeur sportif Herman Frison. "Jürgen Roelandts acted perfectly to let the gap grow, and everyone was surprised."

Gilbert's victory put the Belgian in the first leader's jersey and with the time bonuses factored in he leads Ciolek by nine seconds and Greipel by 11 seconds overall. The victory by Gilbert was also his first of the 2011 season, as well as the first win for Omega Pharma-Lotto this year.

A four-rider breakaway, comprised of Arturo Mora Ortiz (Caja Rural), Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare), Ricardo Mestre (Tavira) and César Fonte (Barbot-Efapel), remained off the front for much of the 157.5km stage. The quartet built up a maximum lead of seven minutes, but splintered in the finale, with Mestre the last to be absorbed at 16km to go.

The teams of the sprinters kept the peloton together in anticipation of a bunch sprint, but Gilbert escaped in the final kilometre to take the victory.

While the breakaway quartet was unable to vie for victory in Albufeira, two members of the escape were rewarded for their efforts: César Fonte (Barbot-Efapel) claimed the sprint classification jersey while Ricardo Mestre (Tavira) leads the mountains classification.

The peloton faces the longest stage of the five-day race tomorrow, covering 186.5km from Lagoa to Lagos.

Full Results 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4:36:36 2 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:05 3 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 7 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 8 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 15 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 16 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 18 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 19 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira 22 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 24 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 26 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 27 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 28 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 29 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 30 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 31 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 32 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 33 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 34 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 35 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 36 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 37 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 39 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 40 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 41 Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 42 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 43 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 44 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 45 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 46 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 47 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 48 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 49 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira 50 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda 51 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 52 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 53 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:12 54 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 55 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 56 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 57 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 58 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda 59 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 60 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 61 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 62 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 63 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira 65 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 66 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling 67 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 68 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 69 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 70 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 71 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 72 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 73 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 74 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 76 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 77 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte 78 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 79 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 81 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 82 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 83 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:24 84 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:26 85 Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte 0:00:29 86 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel 87 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira 88 Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 89 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda 90 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 91 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 92 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 93 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 95 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 96 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 97 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 98 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 100 Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte 0:00:12 101 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:45 102 Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda 103 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:48 104 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 105 Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira 106 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 107 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 108 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 109 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 110 Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 111 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 112 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 114 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 115 Daniel Alexandre Freitas (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:01:02 116 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 117 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 118 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:14 119 Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte 120 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:21 121 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:26 122 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 0:01:30 123 Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte 0:01:34 124 Amaro Antunes (Por) LA - Antarte 0:01:43 125 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:44 126 Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda 0:01:46 127 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:00 128 Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira 129 Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira 130 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 131 Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte 0:02:05 132 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:24 133 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:38 134 Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte 0:02:50 135 Bruno Antero Lima (Por) Onda 0:02:55 136 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 137 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural 138 Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda 139 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 140 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 141 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 142 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 143 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 144 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 145 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 146 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 147 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 148 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda 149 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 150 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 151 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:03:18 152 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 153 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:49 154 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 155 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 156 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira 0:05:07 157 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 158 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 159 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 160 César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel 161 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 162 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 163 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 164 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 165 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling HD Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:38:34 DNF Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural DNF Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team

Points 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 pts 2 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 20 3 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 13 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 6 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 8 7 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 6 8 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 4 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 10 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 1 - Passegueiro, 65.8km 1 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel 2 3 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 2 - Malhäo, 104.9km 1 César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel 3 pts 2 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira 2 3 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 1 - (Cat. 3) 92km 1 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira 5 pts 2 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel 1

Mountain 2 - (Cat. 3) 127.4km 1 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira 5 pts 2 César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel 3 3 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira 1

Teams 1 Omega Pharma-Lotto 13:49:58 2 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:05 3 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 Team RadioShack 5 Quickstep Cycling Team 6 Barbot-Efapel 7 Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 HTC-Highroad 9 Sky Procycling 10 Pro Team Astana 11 Cofidis, Credit En Ligne 0:00:12 12 Saxo Bank Sungard 13 Leopard Trek 14 Tavira - Prio 15 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 16 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:19 17 Onda 0:00:36 18 LA -Antarte 0:00:43 19 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:52 20 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:04 21 Caja Rural 0:03:38

General classification after stage 1 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4:36:26 2 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:09 3 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:11 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:15 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 7 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 8 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 15 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 16 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 18 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 19 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira 22 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 24 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 26 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 27 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 28 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 29 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 30 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 31 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 32 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 33 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 34 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 35 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 36 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 37 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 39 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 40 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 41 Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 42 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 43 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 44 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 45 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 46 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 47 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 48 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 49 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira 50 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda 51 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 52 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 53 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:22 54 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 55 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 56 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 57 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 58 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda 59 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 60 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 61 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 62 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 63 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira 65 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 66 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling 67 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 68 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 69 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 70 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 71 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 72 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 73 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 74 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 76 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 77 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte 78 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 79 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 81 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 82 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 83 Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte 84 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:34 85 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:36 86 Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte 0:00:39 87 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel 88 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira 89 Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 90 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda 91 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 92 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 93 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 94 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 96 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 97 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 98 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 99 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 101 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:55 102 Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda 103 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:58 104 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 105 Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira 106 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 107 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 108 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 109 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 110 Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 111 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 112 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 114 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 115 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:10 116 Daniel Alexandre Freitas (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:01:12 117 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 118 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:24 119 Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte 120 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:31 121 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:36 122 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 0:01:40 123 Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte 0:01:44 124 Amaro Antunes (Por) LA - Antarte 0:01:53 125 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:54 126 Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda 0:01:56 127 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:10 128 Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira 129 Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira 130 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 131 Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte 0:02:15 132 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:34 133 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:48 134 Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte 0:03:00 135 Bruno Antero Lima (Por) Onda 0:03:05 136 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 137 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural 138 Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda 139 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 140 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 141 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 142 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 143 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 144 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 145 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 146 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 147 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 148 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda 149 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 150 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 151 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:03:28 152 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 153 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 0:04:56 154 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:59 155 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 156 César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:05:12 157 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira 0:05:15 158 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:17 159 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 160 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 161 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 162 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 163 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 164 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 165 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling

Points classification 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 pts 2 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 20 3 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 13 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 6 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 8 7 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 6 8 César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel 5 9 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 4 10 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 3 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 12 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 13 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira 2 14 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint classification 1 César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel 5 pts 2 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 3 3 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 4 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira 2

Mountains classification 1 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira 10 pts 2 César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel 4 3 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 4 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira 1

Portuguese rider classification 1 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 2 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 3 André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira 4 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 5 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 6 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira 7 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 8 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira 9 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte 10 Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte 11 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack