Gilbert claims Algarve opener with late attack

Belgian assumes overall lead

Image 1 of 53

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) celebrates his stage victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 53

Philippe Gilbert is the overall leader after stage one.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 3 of 53

The peloton before Ameixial.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 4 of 53

The breakaway before Ameixial.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 5 of 53

A typical Algarvian house in Ameixial.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 6 of 53

Andre Cardoso and Samuel Caldeira (Tavira-Prio) at Barranco do Velho.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 7 of 53

The peloton at Barranco do Velho.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 8 of 53

The peloton at Barranco do Velho.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 9 of 53

The breakaway at Barranco do Velho: Cesar Fonte (Barbot-Efapel), Ricardo Mestre (Tavira Prio), Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare) and Arturo Mora (Caja Rural).

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 10 of 53

Tiago Machado (Team Radioshack) in the peloton.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 11 of 53

Time to hit the road for the start of the 37th Volta ao Algarve in Estadio do Algarve.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 12 of 53

Manuel Cardoso (Team Radioshack) and Portuguese road champion Rui Sousa (Barbot-Efapel).

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 13 of 53

The bunch before Ameixial.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 14 of 53

Alberto Contador in the peloton well protected by his teammates.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 15 of 53

Just before the Picota climb Ricardo Mestre and Cesar Fonte are the two remaining riders breakaway riders.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 16 of 53

In addition to the overall lead, Philippe Gilbert tops the points classification.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 17 of 53

Ricardo Mestre (Tavira) leads the mountains classification.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 18 of 53

Cesar Fonte (Barbot - Efapel) leads the sprint classification.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 19 of 53

Filipe Cardoso (Barbot-Efapel), the best Portuguese rider.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 20 of 53

Stage winner Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto).

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 21 of 53

Philippe Gilbert solos to victory in the first stage.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 22 of 53

Gilbert puts everything into the closing metres.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 23 of 53

The peloton before the category 3 Picota climb.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 24 of 53

The peloton before the Picota climb at km 127.4.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 25 of 53

The peloton before the Picota climb, the final ascent of stage 1.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 26 of 53

Nelson Oliveira (Team RadioShack).

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 27 of 53

Bruno Pires (Leopard Trek).

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 28 of 53

The brothers Sancho – Bruno and Hugo (LA - Antarte)

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 29 of 53

Alberto Contador at a press conference in the Hotel Brisasol.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 30 of 53

Manuel Soares dos Reis and Joao Dias with Jacek Morajko (CCC Polsat)

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 31 of 53

Daniel Silva (Onda-Boavista).

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 32 of 53

Filipe Cardoso (Barbot-Efapel).

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 33 of 53

Sérgio Ribeiro (Barbot-Efapel)

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 34 of 53

André Cardoso (Tavira-Prio)

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 35 of 53

Amaro Antunes (LA-Antarte)

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 36 of 53

Andreas Klöden (Team RadioShack)

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 37 of 53

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma Lotto).

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 38 of 53

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step).

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 39 of 53

Jerome Pineau (Quick Step).

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 40 of 53

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard)

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 41 of 53

The peloton comes in, with Gerald Ciolek at the head of the bunch sprint.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 42 of 53

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) is the first leader of the 2011 Volta ao Algarve.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 53

Finland's Jussi Veikkanen (Omega Pharma - Lotto) sets tempo in the peloton.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 53

Saxo Bank Sungard's Bjarne Riis and Tristan Hoffman

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 53

Belgium's Sébastien Rosseler (Team RadioShack)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 53

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) doesn't mind the wet weather at all.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 53

Race leader Philippe Gilbert was all smiles on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 53

Alberto Contador awaits the start of the Volta ao Algarve.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 53

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) speaks to the media before stage 1.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 53

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) signs on at the Volta ao Algarve.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 53

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) was the focus of media attention.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 53

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) launched the race-winning attack in the final kilometre.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 53

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) has won his and his team's first race of 2011.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) won the opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve with a perfectly-timed attack in the final kilometre. The 28-year-old Belgian finished five seconds clear of the peloton, with Gerald Ciolek (Quick Step) taking the field sprint for second place ahead of Gilbert's teammate André Greipel.

"As we had discussed during the pre-race meeting, Phil attacked on the last short climb with 800 metres to go," said Omega Pharma-Lotto directeur sportif Herman Frison. "Jürgen Roelandts acted perfectly to let the gap grow, and everyone was surprised."

Gilbert's victory put the Belgian in the first leader's jersey and with the time bonuses factored in he leads Ciolek by nine seconds and Greipel by 11 seconds overall. The victory by Gilbert was also his first of the 2011 season, as well as the first win for Omega Pharma-Lotto this year.

A four-rider breakaway, comprised of Arturo Mora Ortiz (Caja Rural), Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare), Ricardo Mestre (Tavira) and César Fonte (Barbot-Efapel), remained off the front for much of the 157.5km stage. The quartet built up a maximum lead of seven minutes, but splintered in the finale, with Mestre the last to be absorbed at 16km to go.

The teams of the sprinters kept the peloton together in anticipation of a bunch sprint, but Gilbert escaped in the final kilometre to take the victory.

While the breakaway quartet was unable to vie for victory in Albufeira, two members of the escape were rewarded for their efforts: César Fonte (Barbot-Efapel) claimed the sprint classification jersey while Ricardo Mestre (Tavira) leads the mountains classification.

The peloton faces the longest stage of the five-day race tomorrow, covering 186.5km from Lagoa to Lagos.

Full Results
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4:36:36
2Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:05
3André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
7John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
8Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
10Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
13Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
14Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
15Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
16Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
17Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
18Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
19Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
21André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira
22Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
24Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
25Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
26Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
27Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
28Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
29Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
30Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
31Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
32Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
33Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
34Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
35Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
36Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
37Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
38Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
39José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
40Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
41Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
42Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
43Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
44Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
45Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
46Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
47Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
48Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
49Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira
50Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda
51Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
52Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
53Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:12
54Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
55Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
56Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
57Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
58Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda
59Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
60Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
61Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
62Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
63Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira
65Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
66Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
67Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
68Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
69Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
70Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
71Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
72Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
73Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
74Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
76Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
77Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte
78Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
79Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
81Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
82Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
83Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:24
84Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:26
85Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte0:00:29
86Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
87Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira
88Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
89Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda
90Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
91Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
92Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
93Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
95Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
96Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
97Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
98Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
100Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte0:00:12
101Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:45
102Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda
103Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:48
104José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
105Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira
106Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
107Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
108Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
109Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
110Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
111Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
112Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
113Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
114Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
115Daniel Alexandre Freitas (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:01:02
116Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
117Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
118Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:14
119Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
120Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:21
121Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:26
122Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek0:01:30
123Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte0:01:34
124Amaro Antunes (Por) LA - Antarte0:01:43
125Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:44
126Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda0:01:46
127Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:00
128Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira
129Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira
130Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
131Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte0:02:05
132Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:24
133Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:38
134Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte0:02:50
135Bruno Antero Lima (Por) Onda0:02:55
136Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
137Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural
138Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda
139Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
140Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
141Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
142Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
143Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
144Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
145Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
146Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
147Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
148Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda
149Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
150Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
151William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:03:18
152Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
153David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:49
154David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
155Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
156Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira0:05:07
157Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
158Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
159Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
160César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
161Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
162Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
163Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
164Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
165Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
HDJacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:38:34
DNFGarikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
DNFNiki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team

Points
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto25pts
2Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team20
3André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo13
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team10
6Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard8
7John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad6
8Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack4
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
10Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 1 - Passegueiro, 65.8km
1Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel2
3Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Sprint 2 - Malhäo, 104.9km
1César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel3pts
2Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira2
3Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Mountain 1 - (Cat. 3) 92km
1Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira5pts
2Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel1

Mountain 2 - (Cat. 3) 127.4km
1Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira5pts
2César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel3
3David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira1

Teams
1Omega Pharma-Lotto13:49:58
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:05
3Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Team RadioShack
5Quickstep Cycling Team
6Barbot-Efapel
7Team Garmin-Cervelo
8HTC-Highroad
9Sky Procycling
10Pro Team Astana
11Cofidis, Credit En Ligne0:00:12
12Saxo Bank Sungard
13Leopard Trek
14Tavira - Prio
15Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
16AG2R La Mondiale0:00:19
17Onda0:00:36
18LA -Antarte0:00:43
19CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:52
20UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:04
21Caja Rural0:03:38

General classification after stage 1
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4:36:26
2Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:09
3André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:11
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:15
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
7John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
8Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
10Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
13Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
14Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
15Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
16Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
17Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
18Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
19Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
21André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira
22Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
24Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
25Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
26Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
27Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
28Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
29Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
30Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
31Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
32Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
33Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
34Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
35Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
36Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
37Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
38Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
39José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
40Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
41Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
42Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
43Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
44Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
45Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
46Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
47Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
48Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
49Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira
50Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda
51Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
52Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
53Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:22
54Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
55Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
56Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
57Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
58Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda
59Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
60Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
61Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
62Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
63Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira
65Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
66Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
67Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
68Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
69Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
70Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
71Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
72Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
73Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
74Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
76Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
77Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte
78Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
79Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
81Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
82Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
83Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte
84Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:34
85Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
86Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte0:00:39
87Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
88Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira
89Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
90Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda
91Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
92Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
93Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
94Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
96Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
97Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
98Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
99Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
101Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:55
102Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda
103Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:58
104José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
105Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira
106Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
107Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
108Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
109Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
110Ruben Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
111Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
112Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
113Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
114Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
115Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:10
116Daniel Alexandre Freitas (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:01:12
117Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
118Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:24
119Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
120Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:31
121Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:36
122Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek0:01:40
123Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte0:01:44
124Amaro Antunes (Por) LA - Antarte0:01:53
125Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:54
126Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda0:01:56
127Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:10
128Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira
129Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira
130Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
131Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte0:02:15
132Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:34
133Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:48
134Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte0:03:00
135Bruno Antero Lima (Por) Onda0:03:05
136Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
137Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural
138Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda
139Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
140Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
141Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
142Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
143Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
144Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
145Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
146Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
147Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
148Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda
149Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
150Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
151William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:03:28
152Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
153Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural0:04:56
154David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:59
155David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
156César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:05:12
157Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira0:05:15
158Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:17
159Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
160Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
161Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
162Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
163Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
164Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
165Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling

Points classification
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto25pts
2Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team20
3André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo13
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team10
6Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard8
7John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad6
8César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel5
9Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack4
10Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural3
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
12Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
13Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira2
14Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint classification
1César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel5pts
2Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural3
3Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
4Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira2

Mountains classification
1Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira10pts
2César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel4
3Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
4David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira1

Portuguese rider classification
1Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
2Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
3André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira
4Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
5Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
6Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira
7Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
8David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira
9Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte
10Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte
11Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack

Teams classification
1Omega Pharma-Lotto13:49:58
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:05
3Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Team RadioShack
5Quickstep Cycling Team
6Barbot - Efapel
7Team Garmin-Cervelo
8HTC-Highroad
9Sky Procycling
10Pro Team Astana
11Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:12
12Saxo Bank Sungard
13Leopard Trek
14Tavira
15Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16AG2R La Mondiale0:00:19
17Onda0:00:36
18LA - Antarte0:00:43
19CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:52
20UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:04
21Caja Rural0:03:38

