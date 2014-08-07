Trending

Sousa wins in Torre

Veloso continues to lead Volta a Portugal

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Popular5:06:39
2Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:00:39
3Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
4Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) OFM-Quinta da Lixa
5Filipe Sandro Silva Pinto (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas0:00:47
6Virgilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular0:00:51
7Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM-Quinta da Lixa0:01:03
8Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM-Quinta da Lixa0:02:01
9Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:02:17
10Victor de la Parte Gonzalez (Spa) Efapel-Glassdrive

General classifiation after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) OFM-Quinta da Lixa33:08:18
2Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Popular0:00:28
3Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:00:30
4Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:00:43
5Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM-Quinta da Lixa0:01:03
6Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:02:19
7Filipe Sandro Silva Pinto (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas0:02:43
8Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM-Quinta da Lixa0:02:54
9Virgilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular0:03:44
10Victor de la Parte Gonzalez (Spa) Efapel-Glassdrive0:04:36

