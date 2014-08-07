Sousa wins in Torre
Veloso continues to lead Volta a Portugal
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Popular
|5:06:39
|2
|Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:00:39
|3
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|4
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) OFM-Quinta da Lixa
|5
|Filipe Sandro Silva Pinto (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|0:00:47
|6
|Virgilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular
|0:00:51
|7
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM-Quinta da Lixa
|0:01:03
|8
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM-Quinta da Lixa
|0:02:01
|9
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:02:17
|10
|Victor de la Parte Gonzalez (Spa) Efapel-Glassdrive
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) OFM-Quinta da Lixa
|33:08:18
|2
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Popular
|0:00:28
|3
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:00:30
|4
|Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:00:43
|5
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM-Quinta da Lixa
|0:01:03
|6
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:02:19
|7
|Filipe Sandro Silva Pinto (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|0:02:43
|8
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM-Quinta da Lixa
|0:02:54
|9
|Virgilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular
|0:03:44
|10
|Victor de la Parte Gonzalez (Spa) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:04:36
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy