Pinto wins in Mondim de Basto

Veloso hangs onto the race lead

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte5:18:08
2Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) OFM-Quinta da Lixa
3Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:00:08
4Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM-Quinta da Lixa
5Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:00:10
7Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:14
8Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador0:00:16
9David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
10Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Popular

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) OFM-Quinta da Lixa19:48:31
2Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:00:26
3Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:29
4Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:00:37
5Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM-Quinta da Lixa0:00:39
6Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:00:43
7Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:46
8David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH0:00:53
9Hernani Broco (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas0:01:00
10Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Popular0:01:01

