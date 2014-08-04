Pinto wins in Mondim de Basto
Veloso hangs onto the race lead
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|5:18:08
|2
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) OFM-Quinta da Lixa
|3
|Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:00:08
|4
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM-Quinta da Lixa
|5
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:00:10
|7
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:14
|8
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador
|0:00:16
|9
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
|10
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Popular
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) OFM-Quinta da Lixa
|19:48:31
|2
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
|0:00:26
|3
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:29
|4
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:00:37
|5
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM-Quinta da Lixa
|0:00:39
|6
|Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:00:43
|7
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:46
|8
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:00:53
|9
|Hernani Broco (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|0:01:00
|10
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Popular
|0:01:01
