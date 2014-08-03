Trending

Belda wins Tour of Portugal stage 3

Veloso in race lead

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH5:09:03
2Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:00:12
3Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
4Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:25
5Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:00:27
6Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
7Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
8Higinio Fernandez (Spa) Team Ecuador
9Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
10Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa14:30:23
2Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive0:00:11
3Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:21
4Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:00:26
5Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:00:27
6Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:00:28
7Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:00:31
8Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:32
9Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:00:33
10Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:00:35

