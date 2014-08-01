Trending

Tour of Portugal: Vigano wins stage 2 sprint

De la Parte leads the overall ranks

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural4:20:58
2Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
3Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
4Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco Bic-Carmim
5Jordi Simon (Esp) Team Ecuador
6Cesar Fonte (Por) Radio Polular
7Delio Fernandez (Esp) Ofm-Quinta da Lixa
8Arkaitz Duran (Esp) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
9Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
10Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victor de la Parte (Spa) Efapel-Glassdrive9:21:04
2Gustavo Veloso (Esp) Ofm-Quinta da Lixa0:00:04
3Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Caja Rural0:00:10
4Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte0:00:15
5Sergio Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:00:17
6Delio Fernandez (Esp) Ofm-Quinta da Lixa0:00:20
7Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Caja Rural0:00:21
8Ricardo Vilela (Por) Ofm-Quinta de Lixa0:00:22
9Joni Brandao (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:00:24
10Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular0:00:28

